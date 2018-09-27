Royal Bank Of Canada: Time To Buy?

While the majority of the Canadian Banks have had a strong year with Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Toronto Dominion (TD) being the top performers, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has been busy trading in a sideways range carving out a new base. The stock has spent the last 8 months trading in a range between $74.00 and $81.00, and is now coming back up to test the $81.00 level. The difference in this test and the previous test of $81.00 is that this time the stock is sporting a golden cross (50-day moving average up through 200-day moving average), and is showing some commitment to staying above its 200-day moving average. The price action in Royal Bank looks like the stock wants to resume its weekly uptrend and break through this $81.00 resistance level, and for this reason I've started a position in the stock at $81.13.

The Canadian Banks are a favorite asset of mine to hold in my income portfolio as they pay better yields than the US Banks (XLF), and tend to be less risky. While the average annual dividend yield of the big five US Banks is around 1.9%, the average annual dividend yield of the Canadian Banks is currently closer to 4.0%. There is definitely an argument to be made that the US Banks tend to outperform the Canadian Banks, and depending on which bank one is selecting, this certainly holds some truth. Bank of America (BAC) put up a 30%+ return last year, and the best performing Canadian Bank which was National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) only put up a 22% return. Having said that, all of the Canadian Banks are trading at or above their 2007 highs, while two of the US Banks have returned to their pre-GFC highs.

So why Royal Bank vs. some of its US counterparts?

The trouble with the US Banks currently is that the majority of them are trading below their 200-day moving averages which tends to keep me away. The exception to this is JPMorgan (JPM) which I already have a large position in, but Bank of America, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are all trading in either ranges or down-trends, and at or below their 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the Canadian banks are all above their 200-day moving averages (with the exception of Scotiabank (BNS) and are trading in ranges or up-trends. We can get a better look at this in the below images.

In the top chart just below we have four different US banks with only JPMorgan above its 200-day moving average. In the image just below we have the Canadian banks and we can see the majority of them are not only above their 200-day moving averages, but also in daily up-trends.

So why Royal Bank?

I am already long Bank of Montreal (BMO) after starting a position at $99.00 CAD, and $78.57 US and continue to hold roughly 7% of my long-term portfolio in this name. Royal Bank is now setting up similarly to how Bank of Montreal was earlier this year. In the below chart of Bank of Montreal we can see that the stock was nearly 10% off of its lows and was trading near resistance with a newly minted golden cross. Royal Bank is currently exhibiting a similar setup as it sits just below its resistance and 10% off of its lows with a new golden cross.

As we can see from the above chart of Royal Bank, the stock has put in a new golden cross, and is now on its third test of resistance near the $81.00 level. While some more consolidation is possible in this area before we finally resume higher, it looks like this pattern should resolve to the upside. For this reason I have started a 1/2 position in Royal Bank, with the intention to add to my position if the stock sets up a new buy-point at a higher price after it's confirmed a breakout.

In addition to a golden cross on the daily chart, we can see that Royal Bank has reclaimed its 40-week moving average and seen a successful back-test. The previous test of the 40-week moving average earlier this year was met with selling immediately in May, but at this test we're seeing a slight change of character. While the stock was initially rejected at $81.00 resistance, the subsequent pullback found support immediately at the 40-week moving average. This shows that previous resistance may now be new support.

So what about the fundamentals?

While the majority of the US Banks have strong fundamentals and robust earnings growth, admittedly Royal Bank leaves a little to be desired in this department. While JPMorgan has grown earnings from $5.94 in full-year 2014 to estimates for $10.00 in 2019 (69% growth), Royal Bank has only managed to grow earnings from $4.55 in full-year 2014 to $6.97 in 2019 based on next year's estimates (53% growth). While this isn't a huge under-performance from Royal Bank and it does provide the higher annual yield, JPMorgan has definitely had the more robust and consistent earnings growth profile. We can get a look at a comparison of the two below:

While both companies have grown their earnings substantially since full-year 2014, JPMorgan's growth in annual EPS has been steadier and followed a smoother trajectory. Royal Bank's annual earnings per share plateaued in 2017 and has been trying to climb back to that level the past two years.

Despite the fact that Royal Bank has yet to return to its annual EPS highs, there are clearly some pockets of strength emerging. Net income among wealth management was up 19% year over year in Q3 mainly due to higher average fee-based assets. Capital markets income was also strong with net income up 14% year over year to $698 million. This growth was driven by lower loan losses and higher income from corporate and investment banking.

So what would cause me to change my mind on the position?

Royal Bank looks to be staging a turnaround here as it reclaims its 200-day moving average, its 40-week moving average, and attempts to push through resistance at $81.00 US. A close back below the 40-week moving average and a weekly close below $76.00 would likely have me exiting my position for a 6% loss on my current 4.5% portfolio size, or a total hit to the portfolio of about 0.27%. I do not foresee a weekly close below $76.00 as all that likely as Royal Bank would hit quite oversold levels if it were to retreat to even the $78.00 level.

Based on Royal Bank's technicals improving and its strong dividend yield of 4.8%, I have gone long the stock for a 1/2 position recently and am keeping a close eye to potentially add to my position. I see the stock's weakness over the past few months as a buying opportunity and believe a breakout through the $81.00 level on a weekly close is likely to come before a weekly close below $76.00. The bonus to the position is that I am being paid to wait with a 3.7% annual yield even if the stock does bounce around within its range over the next couple months. I believe Royal Bank is an attractive opportunity here for income portfolios and I am long from $102.50 CAD and $81.13 US.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY, JPM, BMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.