Stock Market And Economic Outlook For Q4 2018

Now that we are faced with the last 3 months of 2018, I gathered and analyzed information on what I believe are the indicators that are the biggest drivers for the economy and the stock market. I know that it can be difficult to predict what will happen over the next 3 months. However, I will make my decision based on the trends that are taking place.

The Housing Market

One of the most important leading economic indicators in my opinion is the health of the housing market. The reason why I feel the housing market is so important is because of its reliability to predict every recession since 1960. In the months leading up to past recessions since 1960, housing starts declined about 25%. Another reason why housing is important is because it accounts for 15% to 18% of the U.S. economy.

The most recent New Residential Construction Report showed that housing starts increased 9.4% in August 2018 as compared to August 2017. Housing completions increased 11.2% in August 2018 as compared to August 2017. Existing home sales remained steady after experiencing 4 months of decline.

With housing starts still showing growth, the economy appears to be healthy. This growth demonstrates consumers' ability to purchase new homes. Growth for new housing also stimulates sales of other large durable goods such as appliances and furniture. It also stimulates sales of other goods such as lighting fixtures, paint, flooring, household electronics, etc.

Although existing home sales experienced a few months of declines, this did stabilize in August. The declines in previous months were attributed to low inventories of homes on the market. Inventories have stabilized and are rising slightly. This will help bring buyers back into the market as they have more homes to choose from.

Interest rates are still relatively low to make mortgages affordable. Rates for 30-year fixed mortgages averaged 4.55% in August. A Bankrate.com search showed that the current rate for 30-year mortgages averages 4.64%. This is still relatively low enough to keep the housing market healthy in my opinion.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Employment Outlook

Total non-farm payrolls increased by 201,000 jobs in August. This was about in-line with the average gain of 196,000 jobs per month over the past year. This kept the unemployment rate steady at 3.9%. Average hourly earnings increased 2.9% over 2018 to $27.16. With a high percentage of people employed, consumers will continue to pump money back into the economy. This will help support economic growth in Q4.

Vehicle Sales

Vehicle sales are important for the economy as the auto industry comprises about 3% to 3.5% of U.S. GDP. There are signs of positivity for the auto industry as total vehicle sales increased 1.2% to 16.8 million units in August 2018 over August 2017. This was driven by sales of SUVs and pickup trucks, which increased 20.1% and 5.7% respectively.

Although the growth is modest, sales are strong overall, demonstrating economic health. I find that an important observation is that sales are stronger for the more expensive SUVs and trucks while sales of less expensive passenger cars are weaker. This shows that consumers as a group have the ability to spend money on more expensive vehicles.

I expect sales strength to continue as the average age of vehicles on the road in 2018 is 12.1 years. This increased from an average age of 11.6 years from 2016. Sales should remain relatively strong as these older vehicles are replaced over time. That will help contribute to economic growth.

Source: bbproductreviews.com

Consumer Surveys

The preliminary University of Michigan Survey of Consumers showed a 6% increase in the index to 100.8 in September 2018 over September 2017. The index is also up 4.8% from August 2018. The gains in the index were widespread across all socioeconomic groups. Consumers are anticipating continued economic growth, which will produce more jobs.

The New York Fed Survey of Consumers reported an expectation of 3% inflation over the next year. This remained steady for the year-ahead outlook. The expectations for 3 years ahead nudged up 0.1 point to 3%. Expectations remained steady for income and spending growth, which were 2.8% and 3.2% respectively. There was a 0.1 point increase for expectations for home prices to increase 3.6% since July. The main note of caution is for concerns about government debt growth, where expectations are for 7.9% growth over the 6.9% expectation from a month ago.

These surveys show that consumers are feeling positive overall about the economy. This should help spending continue as consumers feel positive about economic growth and the outlook for jobs.

Source: funnyjunksite.com; meme added on memedad.com

Manufacturing

The strength in manufacturing shows that the economy is experiencing healthy growth. Manufacturing is another important economic indicator as it comprises 12.5% of U.S. GDP. The ISM Manufacturing report showed a 3.2% increase for August PMI over July's figure. The new orders index increased 4.9% and the production index increased 4.8%. Growth was achieved in 16 out of 18 manufacturing industries.

While these results were strong, there is some uncertainty regarding the recently imposed tariffs. Other concerns are regarding cost increases for raw materials. Some examples of industries facing or anticipating higher costs are the Chemical industry and the Food, Beverage, & Tobacco products industry.

Non-Manufacturing

Non-manufacturing indicates a strong economy as 16 out of 17 industries grew at a faster pace in August. This marked the 103 consecutive month of growth for non-manufacturing industries. The non-manufacturing report is important to analyze since non-manufacturing industries account for about 77.5% of U.S. GDP. The non-manufacturing index increased 2.8% over July to 58.5%. Index figures above 50% indicate that the non-manufacturing industries are experiencing an economic expansion.

Some non-manufacturing industries are experiencing increased costs associated with tariffs. These include higher costs in construction, higher pulp costs for the information industry, and higher costs for the mining industry.

Effect of Tariffs

Tariffs are likely to have an effect on certain industries. Some industries such as construction may have seen tariff-related cost increases just from the anticipation of tariffs even before they went into effect. While tariffs may increase costs for some industries, U.S. businesses and consumers tend to adapt well and adjust to changing business environments and cost increases.

So, I don't think that tariffs will derail the economy if most of the leading economic indicators remain strong. Some cost increases may have already been priced into some goods as companies anticipated the tariffs. For example, steel and aluminum prices have already increased since February when the administration was considering tariffs.

Consumers have been showing that they can spend more money for large purchases. This is evident in the strong sales of higher-priced SUVs and trucks over lower-priced passenger cars. So, cost increases associated with tariffs may increase the costs of some goods, but it shouldn't have a huge negative effect on the economy in my opinion.

Stock Market's Valuation

The S&P 500 (SPY) is trading with a trailing PE of 21.3 and a forward PE of 18.3. The market's long-term average trailing PE is 14.73. So, the market is trading about 45% above the long-term average. Some investors will argue that future stock market returns will be lower over the next few years than they have been since the current bull market began back in 2009. However, valuations can get stretched and the market can continue to achieve strong gains over the next year.

The late nineties was an example of how stretched valuations can become. The trailing PE surpassed 40 in 1998. However, the market didn't suddenly underperform as a result of that high valuation. The stock market performed well in 1999 with a 21% gain for the S&P 500.

What killed the dotcom bubble was a combination of events in addition to high valuations. It wasn't like there was a meeting of a secret society group of hedge fund and money managers saying it was time to sell because valuations were too high. We reached a peaked in the business cycle after Greenspan increased interest rates in February 2000. Then, in March 2000, news that Japan fell into a recession triggered a global sell-off in stocks.

My point here is that high valuations alone don't necessarily cause the market to sell-off or underperform. There are usually other factors involved. U.S. housing starts declined 7% in January 2000 as compared to January 1999. Further declines were seen for U.S. housing starts over the next few months. This was most likely a result of interest rates hitting high levels that made mortgages too expensive or unattractive for many consumers.

Therefore, those who watch leading economic indicators knew the economy peaked in early 2000 and began selling shares of stock. The market's valuation got that high because the economy kept growing during the late nineties and the speculation for tech stocks continued. Investors tend to bid up stock prices until warning signs appear that indicate a recession could be on the horizon.

I'm not implying that the current market will be bid up to the valuation levels that we saw in the beginning of 2000. What I am saying is that stock prices as measured by the major indices are likely to go higher over the long-term until leading economic indicators imply a recession is on the horizon. Based on past situations, significant declines in housing starts have been a reliable indicator of a change in the economic tide. The good news is that housing is growing, not declining.

Outlook for Q4 2018

Overall, the key leading economic indicators point to continued economic growth. I find that the housing market is the most important indicator since it affects sales of many other large items (appliances, furniture, etc.) along with the large purchase of a house. With that said, the recent gains in new housing starts are likely to keep spending strong for housing related products.

Even with another rate hike from the Federal Reserve, mortgage rates are still likely to remain attractive enough for home buyers to purchase homes and home related items in Q4. Some buyers are likely to make their purchases now as they want to lock-in a good rate before they go higher from further rate hikes. I also expect to see healthy vehicle sales in Q4 as many older vehicles continue to be replaced.

I do acknowledge that a market correction of about 10% could take place on unexpected negative news. That could be triggered by negative news such as a large scale terrorist attack, another debt crisis, a large natural disaster in a key economic region, more tariff-related fears, etc. Even if we do see a decline in early Q4, a Santa-Claus rally could more than make up for it.

I expect the economy and stock market to achieve further growth in Q4. The leading economic indicators are positive, while consumer sentiment remains strong. The market had plenty of time to digest the effect of tariffs since they were discussed since the beginning of the year. Therefore, I think the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) could easily hit 27,000 and the S&P 500 could hit close to 3,000 by the end of the year for an approximate 2% to 3% gain from current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.