BlackBerry's Software And Services: 5 Years Of Progress

Based on BB's guidance, GAAP SW and Services revenue should be approximately $199m in Q2, although total non-GAAP revenue including SAF and HW will be in the $210m to $220m range.

The company's legacy businesses, SAF and hardware, continue to muddy all the pro forma analyses of BlackBerry's financial health, despite their irrelevance.

The Legacy Businesses

Articles written about BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) continue to focus on the decline of overall revenue, making it appear as if the company remains stuck in some sort of never-ending quagmire. These analyses, however, continue to emphasize the importance of categories of revenue that have become almost entirely irrelevant to the company's core story. These legacy sources of revenue are "service access fees" (SAF) and home-grown hardware.

We're not just talking about the most recent iterations of this revenue but about the fact that BB's total revenue today is constantly being compared in pro forma charting to total revenue over the past decade. Two big contributors to total revenue during that whole period should simply be eliminated from the serious investor's consideration.

SAF was, in fact, sentenced to death six years ago, on the very day that former CEO Thorsten Heins launched the first BB10 phone, known as the Z10. It's a long story, but in the simplest terms, BB10 hardware could not command the same extra monthly fees that carriers used to pay for the older lines of BBOS phones and the services BlackBerry supplied through their own system of network operating centers. The market's realization that a source of revenue worth $3 billion per year would dwindle to zero within five or six years was one of many body blows to the share price in 2012 and 2013.

As SAF entered into its drawn-out death cycle, the hardware business was enduring its own steady succession of body blows. Under the previous CEOs, hardware had begun to gush cash from every major artery. The bleeding slowed to a trickle in the first year under John Chen, but that came at the expense of ever-dwindling revenue. About two years ago, BlackBerry made the final change to its business plan for HW, transforming it into a small but profitable licensing business, centered on BB's security-focused modifications of the Android OS.

The nub of this history is that John Chen's new vision for the company, something he seemed to realize from the very beginning, was that it needed to be laser-focused on Software and Services, as defined by the three main divisions that have headlined company announcements for the past two years: Enterprise Software, BlackBerry Technology Solutions (chiefly QNX), and Licensing and Intellectual Property.

Overview of SW and Services revenue totals

Below we list the progress BlackBerry has made since John Chen became CEO. In terms of revenue, the distinction between GAAP and non-GAAP doesn't become relevant until the acquisition of AtHoc and Good Technology in fiscal year 2016.

Notes: BlackBerry's fiscal years are asynchronous with the calendar year, so that FY2014, for example, runs from March 1, 2013, to February 28, 2014. Note too that John Chen officially took over from Thorsten Heins on November 13, 2013, or in the last weeks of Q3/14. All numbers in millions and all information are taken from BlackBerry's year-end filings.

Non-GAAP GAAP 2014 $235 m 2015 $248 m 2016 $527 m $494m 2017 $687 m $622m 2018 $787 $747m

*2019 run-rate after Q1: Non-GAAP $772m. GAAP $760m.

The slow growth in 2015 was largely due to Chen's introduction of the EZ Pass program for Enterprise SW, where clients were offered free mobile device management until the company managed to update BES10 to the more inclusive BES12 system.

All in all, however, the numbers from 2015 to the present are excellent, to put it mildly. Under John Chen, revenue has grown $512m from FY/14 to the end of FY/18. That's a growth rate of 218%, a triple, or 54.5% per year. Perhaps investors should begin thinking of Software and Services as a start-up, or as a conglomeration of start-ups, and to recognize that this growth looks a whole lot different from the standard charts of total revenue.

Part of the increase, perhaps as much as 40%, has come from acquisitions. From calendar 2014 to 2015, BlackBerry paid approximately $930m to acquire six companies: Secusmart, Movirtu, WatchDox, AtHoc, Good Technology, and Encription. However, it is equally clear that the lion's share of the increased revenue has come from home-grown software. Here are several examples:

1. QNX revenue was $100m in FY/15. Presently, QNX (the dominant component of the BTS division) is generating $160m/year. Increase: $60m.

2. BBM Consumer: At the very least, BBM is generating $35m/year from its base licensing agreement with Emtek of Indonesia. It is clear, however, that the add-ons in this agreement have been generating $20-25m per quarter for BlackBerry or roughly $85m/year. Four years ago, BBM was generating zero dollars in revenue.

3. Licensing/IP: First, BB generated $100m in pure IP licensing in FY/18 and is on track to do the same in FY/19. On top of that, BB is generating at least $30m/year from its licensing agreement for both BlackBerry-branded devices and for non-branded devices.

It must also be said that it's almost impossible to determine precise revenue contributions made to Enterprise SW by all the acquisitions of FY/16. For example, Good Technology (acquired for $425m) was in the same business as BB Enterprise Solutions, and both had strengths that were enhanced by the union as well as weaknesses that were minimized by it. AtHoc ($250m) found an ideal distributor for its crisis communication systems through BlackBerry's government connections. The argument that BlackBerry's growth since FY2014 has come entirely through acquisitions does not hold water.

Q/o/Q breakdown of SW and Services revenue, 2015 to 2018

Another criticism of BlackBerry's reporting of its SW revenue is that the company always manages to include one or more types of revenue that puff up the true picture. One example of this is the inclusion of "acquired deferred revenue," a non-GAAP entry which refers chiefly to BB's acquisition of Good Technology. This category refers to money paid upfront to Good for long-term contracts prior to BB's acquisition, where BB became responsible for the monthly fulfillment of the obligations incurred by Good.

Other non-recurring sources of revenue that have put a shine on the financials are "professional services" and several large one-time wins in intellectual property.

The best and simplest way to respond to this idea is to track the growth of SW and Services in GAAP terms - quarter over quarter - while stripping out all the known, one-time contributions of cash. We state the eliminated sources of revenue in brackets.

Q1 2015 $54m Q2 2015 $62m Q3 2015 $67m Q4 2015 $74m Total $248m

*J. Chen guides for a 100% improvement at end of FY/16.

Q1 2016 $66m ( -$71 award for IP licensing) Q2 2016 $74m Q3 2016 $86m ( -$7 deferred rev. + $53m IP) Q4 2016 $128m ( -$26 def. rev.) Total $354m

*J. Chen guides for a 30% improvement at end of FY/17.

Note: the official non-GAAP total for the year was $527m. This was also the year in which most of the company's key acquisitions were made, especially Good Tech late in Q2. The rise from $248 to $354 is thoroughly impressive in its own right, representing a 43% improvement. In our view, Chen would have been better off, in the long run, had he not made his cheeky call for 100% revenue growth, which in turn required him to make a big deal out of the actual accomplishment. Our point is that de-emphasizing the IP wins and deferred revenue makes the pure, simple, GAAP numbers in the following two years look even more impressive.

Q1 2017 $142m ( -$24 def. rev.) Q2 2017 $138m ( -$18 def. rev.) Q3 2017 $152m ( -$12 def. rev. + $8m of Prof. Services) Q4 2017 $155m ( -$11 def. rev. + $27m of Prof. Services) Total $622m

*J. Chen guides for 12-15% improvement in FY/18.

Note: the inclusion of the one-time service contracts for the initial adaptation of "BlackDroid" software with Merah Putih and TCL devices skewed the numbers upward and helped Chen achieve the 30% growth rate he had guided for. Unfortunately, this also helped set the company up for the disappointment of Q1/18, where it appeared (in non-GAAP terms) to drop from $193m.

Q1 2018 $160m ( -$9 def.rev.) Q2 2018 $185m ( -$11 def.rev.) Q3 2018 $190m ( -$9 def.rev.) Q4 2018 $212m ( -$6 def.rev.) Total $747m

*Guidance for FY/19 is 8-10%.

Note: there was a big positive lift in Q4/18 via perpetual contracts with government agencies, but this, in fact, led to the disappointment of Q1/19, where the large upfront payments in a perpetual contract could no longer be recorded in the quarter during which the contract was won. The new rules required BB to break the initial payment into quarterly amounts, typically covering 16 quarters, so that, for example, revenue from a $4m contract must be reported in much smaller chunks of $250,000 per quarter.

Q1 2019: $189m ( -$4m def.rev.)

Note: This was the quarter in which BB was required to comply with the new ASC606 accounting regulations. Revenue in Enterprise Software fell substantially, although it is difficult to determine the precise effect of the accounting changes. The good news was that the other two software divisions had good results. Quarter over quarter, BB Technology Solutions grew from $46 to $47m, even though many analysts expected a pullback, as QNX revenue typically drops in Q1 and Q2 and surges in Q3 and Q4 as automobile sales increase. In Licensing/IP, revenue grew 9%, from $58 to $63m.

Summary: a new snapshot of y/o/y Software and Services growth

FY 2015 $248m FY 2016 $354m (Up 42.7%) FY 2017 $622m (Up 75.7%) FY 2018 $747m (Up 20.1%) FY 2019? Run-rate = $756m

*Guidance of 8-10% growth

We've focused only on revenue in these numbers. Suffice it to say that this growth has been accompanied by correspondingly healthy moves to positive free cash flow and EPS. However, there are enough GAAP vs. non-GAAP complications in that side of the story to warrant an entirely different article.

BlackBerry delayed offering guidance for FY 2019 until the Q1 financials, where the key line was this: "Total software and services revenue growth of between 8% to 10% year-over-year". During the conference call, J. Chen specified that the Enterprise SW division would continue to feel the effects of ASC606 accounting regulations. Intriguingly, he also said that "total software and services revenue growth [would] be weighted towards the second half of fiscal year, very similar to the last fiscal year".

J. Chen has either matched or annihilated guidance for every year that he's been in charge. We expect the same will happen as FY 2019 plays out.

$747m in SW & Services X 8% would come to $807m. At 10%, it would come to $822m.

During the Q1/19 conference call, J. Chen and Steve Capelli indicated that the growth would be greater in the second half of the year or in Q3 and Q4. We can only assume, therefore, than nothing very exciting is going to happen in Q2, and that overall revenue growth will be approximately 2%. In non-GAAP terms that would mean a rise from $193 to $197m, and in GAAP terms a rise from $189m to $193m.

One of the great pleasures in following BlackBerry is that it never offers a boring quarter, although Q2/19 may prove the exception to the rule. Every step backwards is followed by another three or four steps forward, and the company's guidance is typically an exercise in under-promising and over-delivering. No matter what happens on the 28th, we strongly suspect that the numbers by the end of FY 2019 will exceed guidance by a substantial percentage, as in 15-20% instead of 8-10%. It's not exactly difficult to make that call, given BlackBerry's track record of the past five years.

