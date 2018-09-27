Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Could Use Some Straightforward Good News

I've slightly reduced my fair value to account for the possibility that givosiran doesn't get an accelerated review, but the fair value remains well above today's price.

The release of the FDA's notes on the Onpattro review process once again focused attention on the potential risks of the drug for at least some patients with cardiomyopathy.

Alynlam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) could really use some straightforward, clean, good news right now, as several of the company’s recent positive events have been “yes … but” situations. Today’s update on givosiran in acute hepatic porphyria is a case in a point. While the drug seems to be effective (as expected), with a highly statistically-significant reduction in ALA (a biomarker), the safety of the drug is likely to be a talking point until, and perhaps after, the full Phase III data package is available. On the back of some concerns about the cardiac safety profile of Onpattro (and implications for the important ALN-TTRsc02 (“sc02”) program), it’s not exactly the news investors really want to hear.

I continue to believe that Alnylam is undervalued, and that it’s pipeline of drugs for rare diseases, led by recently-approved Onpattro, will generate substantial revenue in the coming years. I’ve tweaked some of modeling assumptions, but I continue to believe that the shares should trade over $140, though there are above-average risks.

Go For Givo

Alnylam announced interim Phase III data for givosiran before the start of trading on Thursday. That’s actually not quite accurate, as the company offered almost no data from the ENVISION study (so as to preserve the integrity of the study ahead of completion). Instead, the company announced that the reduction in ALA relative to placebo was highly statistically significant (p-value less than 0.001). Given the correlation between urinary ALA and the progression of the disease, this is encouraging but clearly incomplete information. Nevertheless, the FDA had previously expressed its willingness to consider an early filing on the basis of this interim analysis, and the company will be approaching the FDA relatively soon to discuss the matter.

And here’s the “but” – the safety of the drug is now a talking point. In the ENVISION study update, management noted a higher level of serious adverse events in the drug group (22%) versus the placebo group (10%), and one patient had to discontinue the drug because of significantly elevated liver transaminase (which can be an indicator of liver damage).

Given this data, I believe there is a real possibility that the FDA puts the brakes on accelerated approval and makes Alnylam wait for the full trial data. I believe that givosiran wins out on a risk/benefit analysis considering the totality of the situation (including the risks of untreated porphyria), but the lack of pristine safety data may well slow the development timeline.

CDER House Rules

Alnylam shareholders saw the shares sell off when Onpattro was approved with a less generous label than hoped, then rally on Pfizer’s (PFE) tafamidis data (which didn’t shut the door on the company’s future aspirations in hATTR cardiomyopathy), then fall again. The latest fall was triggered by the detailed notes from the FDA’s review process, including concerns raised about the cardiac safety of Onpattro for hATTR patients.

More patients died in the Onpattro group than the placebo group (7 to 6), with all seven Onpattro deaths being cardiovascular in nature and three of the six in the placebo group (initially reported as one and then revised by an independent committee). The FDA basically determined that the difference was not significant given the low overall incidence, but it does raise questions about the company’s ability to develop its hATTR program for cardiomyopathy, particularly given the earlier failure of revusiran due to a mortality imbalance (more cardiac deaths).

Here are some things to consider, though. First, hATTR is a very heterogenous disease, and the specific mutations that patients have carry meaningfully different levels of cardiac risk. Of the seven patients on Onpattro who died, all seven had non-V30M-positive mutations, a known marker of more aggressive disease in terms of cardiac outcomes. Further, another four of the seven had T60 ALA or Glu 89 Gln mutations, which also carry higher cardiac risk. Altogether, 62% of the patients in the Onpattro group had non-V30M-positive mutations versus 48% in the placebo group. And yet, Onpattro showed many overall cardiac benefits including improvements in LV wall thickness, global longitudinal strain, and proBNP.

I’d also note some of the information from the mid-September paper in Circulation on the effect of Onpattro on cardiac structure and function. Of the 126 patients with cardiac involvement, the Onpattro group saw a lower level of arrythmias than the placebo group (19% versus 31%). That’s noteworthy to me, as one of the issues cited in the CDER review notes was the four cases of atrioventricular block in the Onpattro group that required pacemakers and a warning within the drug’s label (and there were no such cases in the placebo group).

I continue to believe there is elevated risk for the development of sc02 for hATTR patients with predominantly cardiomyopathy, as well as wild-type ATTR patients. But that was always my base-case assumption. I’ve gone ahead and increased the risk weighting in my model (in other words, I consider it slightly less likely that sc02 is approved for cardiomyopathic indications) a bit as a result, but I think what will ultimately happen over time is that the company and doctors will learn more about how various mutations “stack” and how to better adjudicate the risks on a patient-by-patient basis.

The Opportunity

I’ve decided to make a few modeling adjustments as a result of the CDER review notes and the givosiran update. For givosiran, I’m extending my time to peak revenue to account for the risk that the FDA declines Alnylam’s bid for accelerated approval. I’m also leaving the approval odds where they were, as the increased certainty on efficacy is counteracted by the emergent (though I believe ultimately resolvable) safety concern. With sc02, I’m modestly increasing the risk weighting. The next effect of these changes is to reduce my fair value by about $5/share to $145. I think I’m being conservative with this, but then I prefer to value biotechs with a degree of embedded conservatism.

The Bottom Line

These updates don’t shake my fundamental belief that Alnylam is developing good drugs that will prove quite successful in the market. I believe givosiran will prove out as an effective drug for treating acute hepatic porphyria with a safety profile that is acceptable given the efficacy and the risks of non-treatment. I’m also cautiously bullish on sc02 as a major step forward for Alnylam’s ATTR program, but the concerns about its risk/benefit profile in patients with cardiomyopathy are going to persist until there’s (hopefully) clean data in hand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.