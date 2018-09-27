Entegris Not Getting Its Due For A Differentiated Exposure To Semiconductor Markets

Electrochemical, filtration, and material handling company Entegris (ENTG) has had a rough year, as has competitor/peer Versum Materials (VSM), though investors in semiconductor equipment stocks like AEIS (AEIS) and VAT (OTCPK:VACNY) may not exactly be overflowing with sympathy (they've had it worse). Although Entegris is much more leveraged to wafer starts than equipment orders, investors seem to have bailed out ahead of this memory-led decline in equipment orders.

Although Entegris has some exposure to equipment trends and wafer starts may not be so strong next year, I think these shares are starting to look pretty interesting. Margins should continue to head higher (driving a better EV/revenue multiple), and I see meaningful room for FCF margin expansion as Entegris leverages ongoing growth in chip production and ever-increasing chip complexity. My biggest concern is perceptual, with the risk that investors look at the worsening outlook for equipment and high lead times and just bail on all things chip-related.

A Strong Facilitator Of Chip Production

Entegris doesn't make semiconductors, nor do they make the equipment that makes semiconductors, but the chemicals, filtration products, and specialty material handling products they make are nevertheless key elements in the production process.

The business is split relatively evenly into thirds across specialty chemicals and materials (the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, or SCEM business), filtration (Microcontamination Control, or MC), and transport/handling (Advanced Material Handling, or AMH), though the MC business is noticeably more profitable and the AMH business less.

SCEM provides a range of specialty gasses, deposition materials, surface preparation and cleaning materials, and coatings, predominantly to the semiconductor industry. These are key ingredients in the semiconductor manufacturing process, and the advancement of smaller, more complex chip designs is leading to greater specialty material requirements. Relatively speaking, Versum and Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) are more leveraged to this side of the business, with Cabot having a particular focus on CMP slurries (and especially tungsten slurries used in the production of 3D-NAND chips), and DowDuPont (DWDP) is a somewhat overlooked player here as well, that will likely get more attention for its electro-chemicals business once the three-way split occurs.

Entegris' MC business focuses on extremely high-performance filtration and purification equipment for the fab environment. Increasingly small chip architectures are progressively less tolerant of contaminants, with the move from 28nm to 7nm reducing the metal impurity concentration limit by 1000x and the "killer particle" size by 4x. Purity can be a key factor in driving yields (which ties directly to fab profitability/gross margin) and Entegris and Pall (now part of Danaher (NYSE:DHR)) have long enjoyed a virtual duopoly here. Filtration requirements are only going to increase from here, and Entegris has improved its end-to-end offerings by acquiring SAES Pure and its bulk gas filtration product line.

The AMH business is less profitable for Entegris, but still relevant. This business includes a range of products including wafer shippers/handlers, fluid handling equipment (including valves, fittings, tubing, and connectors), measurement and control systems, and ultrapure chemical transport containers. Like the MC business, this business largely revolves around the ever-expanding need for purity, as chemicals simply sitting in a container or passing through tubing can leach out enough contaminants to create problems in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Relative to Cabot and Versum, Entegris has a diverse customer mix. Whereas Cabot and Versum generate about half of their revenue from just three to five customers, Entegris generates less than half of its revenue from its top 10 customers and TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is its only 10%-plus customer. About half of Entegris' sales are to fabs (another 12% to semiconductor companies that do their own manufacturing), with about two-thirds of the fab business consisting of logic products. This makes Entegris relatively less exposed to the more volatile memory sector.

Worries Today, But Growth Tomorrow

The discussion of cyclicality and the semiconductor industry can get a little convoluted, but it's relevant. The semiconductor equipment sector has always been, still is, and likely always will be highly cyclical. The semiconductor industry is also cyclical, but differently so. Profitability is certainly cyclical, but chip volumes haven't been nearly so cyclical over the long term, and actual declines in "silicon square footage" per year are relatively rare. As about 70% of Entegris' business is leveraged to the volume of chip production/output, I believe that's an important consideration. It doesn't immunize Entegris from risk, but it does, I believe, add some context around it.

Longer term, I have few if any meaningful concerns about demand for Entegris' products. I expect chip demand will continue to grow at a low-to-mid single-digit rate, with growth in auto and IoT applications compensating for minimal growth (if not shrinkage) in chip volumes tied to the PC industry and slowing growth from smartphones as consumers hold onto their phones for longer.

At the same time, I expect ongoing upward pressure in the production demands for new leading-edge chips - greater use of specialty materials, greater purity requirements, and so on. That should allow Entegris to outgrow underlying wafer starts/chip volume over the long term. What risks I do see revolve largely around engineering/execution - Entegris can ill-afford product defects or to fall behind in its materials engineering capabilities. Should a new material become a key component to a brand-new architecture/design and Entegris can't produce it (for whatever reason), that could clearly be problematic.

Entegris has been a relatively inactive acquirer until recently - buying AMTI in 2014 and then doing little until the 2017-2018 acquisitions of Trinzik, PSS, and SAES. I could easily see Entegris looking to acquire additional specialty / advanced material companies and possibly more advanced material handling products as well. I'm not sure what's left to do in filtration/purification, unless the company would want to use M&A to broaden its addressable market (acquiring products more relevant to panel makers, PV makers, et al.). I also believe that Entegris is small enough and focused enough to appeal to larger specialty chemical and/or semiconductor equipment companies as a target.

The Opportunity

For reasons I laid out above, I expect long-term revenue growth in the range of 6% to 7% (compared management's guide for 2x to 2.5x GDP). I do see room for further margin expansion, particularly as I believe the higher-margin SCEM and MC businesses can and will outgrow AMH in the coming years. I could see Entegris producing a half-point of annual operating margin improvement (annualized) for many years, with FCF margins potentially approaching 20% long-term.

The resulting cash flows support a long-term annualized return to shareholders in the high single to low double-digits. I'm pretty secure with the revenue growth outlook (although there could be more cyclicality than I forecast, as I don't really try to model long-term cycles), but I do have some concerns that I may be a bit ambitious on long-term margins, as I expect competition to increase over the long term - I think it will be tough for newcomers to compete in the filtration and purification business, but I think future entrants into the specialty electro-chemical side, particularly from China, is a definite possibility.

I also believe Entegris is undervalued on the basis of its margins. Both chip and chip equipment stocks trade pretty tightly to their margins, and normally the market would value Entegris at around 3x forward revenue for its level of operating and EBITDA margins. We are in a "hump" period, though, as investors start transitioning to 2019 expectations, but it doesn't make much difference if I use 12-month or 2019 revenue, as I believe Entegris should trade at least in the low $30's either way.

The Bottom Line

Entegris is vulnerable to a weakening outlook for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, even if that vulnerability is more in perception than actual revenue and earnings impact (many investors don't care why their stocks are down, only that they're down). Like I recently said in reference to AEIS (which is an equipment components supplier), I'm getting increasingly interested as these stocks sell off, but I do still see some downside risk to getting in today. For investors who can patiently accept a potential near-term loss to get into a story with good long-term prospects, though, I think this is a good time for due diligence on Entegris.

