On The Nasdaq Bandwagon, Top Yield, Upside, And Net Gain Stocks For September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield NASDAQ dividend stocks showed 24.46% more net-gain than $5k invested in all ten. Low price little stocks ruled the September NASDAQ 53.

"The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization." 53 pay dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Cast 19.72% To 60.12% Net Gains From September's NASDAQ Top Ten

Four of ten top yield NASDAQ dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, our yield-based forecast for NASDAQ 53 divi-dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each the high yield stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 25, 2019 were:

Lam Research (LRCX) was projected to net $525.57, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) was projected to net $440.66, based on a median target estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was projected to net $368.10, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) was projected to net $322.32 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Comcast (CMCSA) was projected to net $252.88 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) was expected to net $250.21, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) was projected to net $249.16, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Intel Corp (INTC) was expected to net $225.92, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) netted $199.22 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AVGO) was projected to net $185.73 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One NASDAQ Stock To Lose 3.21% By September, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2019 was:

Paychex Inc (PAYX) projected a loss of $32.07 net per the median target estimate from nineteen analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed the average volatility of this estimate 4% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

53 NASDAQ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top NASDAQ Dividend Stock Ranks By Yield

Top ten NASDAQ dividend stocks selected 9/25/18 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, the lone communication services representative, was Vodafone Group (VOD) [1].

Second place Seagate Technology (STX) [2] was the first of five technology firms in the top ten. The other four technology representatives placed fourth, fifth, seventh, and tenth. They were, Qualcomm (QCOM) [4], Western Digital Corp (WDC) [5], Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) [7], and KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) [10].

Two Consumer defensive representatives took third and sixth places, Kraft Heinz (KHC) [4], and PepsiCo Inc (PEP) [6]. One Healthcare firm placed eighth by yield, Gilead Sciences (GILD) [8].

Finally, a lone industrial representative placed ninth, Paychex (PAYX) [9], to complete the NASDAQ 100 top ten pack by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten NASDAQ 100 Dividend Dogs Showed 16.73% To 51.65% Upsides To September, 2019, With (32) Four Downsiders At The Bottom

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predict A 24.46% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced NASDAQ Top 10 Dividend Stocks To September, 2019

Ten top NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten NASDAQ dividend stocks represented five of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield NASDAQ 100 Stocks (33) To Fetch 18.62% Vs. (34) 14.96% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten NASDAQ dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 24.46% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced NASDAQ top yield stock, Vodafone Group PLC (VOD), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 36.81%.

The five lowest-price NASDAQ top ten dividend stocks September 25 were: Vodafone Group (VOD); Seagate Technology (STX); The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC); Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM); Western Digital Corp (WDC), with prices ranging from $22.54 to $59.68.

Five higher-priced NASDAQ dividend stocks for September 25 were: Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM); Paychex (PAYX); Gilead Sciences (GILD); KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC); PepsiCo Inc (PEP), whose prices ranged from $72.74 to $111.97.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pinterest.com.com

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. NASDAQ pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) is currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.