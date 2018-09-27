Sirius Minerals PLC (SRUXF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sirius Minerals PLC (OTCPK:SRUXF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call September 27, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Thomas Staley

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to dial-in this morning. I’m going to take you through our interim results for the first half of 2018. And then also an update on our progress, which will include a combination of some of the progress through the half year as part of the results, but then also, obviously, an update on Q3 progress.

So we’ll start with the financial review, which you can see on Slide 2. And I’ll take you through this stuff in a format that we have used previously. And what I’m going to do is really just draw out the key highlights from our results and our financial statement.

So starting with the income statement. At the top level, you’ll see that for the half year we had an operating loss of £10.8 million. That’s come down pretty materially from the prior corresponding period. And that’s largely due to a number of one-off charges. Just a reminder for everybody that that operating loss number represents a combination of our corporate overhead, but also our non-project-related activities of the vast majority of which relates to sales and marketing.

In terms of the bottom-line, the total loss for the period that was £95.3 million. And the main driver of the difference between the total loss and the operating loss is a large loss on derivative instruments that we’ve experienced during the half year, and that’s consistent with prior period when we presented results. And just a reminder for everybody that the main driver of those derivative losses that we have in our P&L were likes of the derivative instruments associated with our Stage 1 financing through the convertible note, and also the equity component of the royalty financing. And the key thing to note with these derivatives is that as the share price increases over the period, then the size of that loss or that liability increases and conversely for the share price full over a period than we would expect to see the opposite. So you can see on the bottom of the table there we’ve outlined what the share price increase was for both this half and the prior half to give you an indication of the relationship between those derivative movements and the share price increases.

One final point of note on this is that these derivative liabilities just get reclassified through equity as and when the convertible notes are converted all the equity from the royalty financing is drawn and they are non-cash liabilities.

Turning now to capital deployed on Slide 3. You will see that we deployed that £148 million during the period. The vast majority of which was capital expenditure being £126 million. In addition to that capital expenditure through the period, we’ve made financial commitments for mostly long lead items like shaft boring roadheaders, tunnel boring machines and things of that nature. And they totaled £74 million. They are not reflected in that capital expenditure number. They are in addition to that expenditure. And these types of commitments are very typical for a construction project like us.

Also, just a reminder that the local authority security requirements that you can see in that table relates to a combination of financial obligations that we have under our planning agreement, and they relate to things like remediation, construction security, and S106 commitments.

Turning to Slide 4, and total funds. We commenced the beginning of the year with total funds of £468.5 million. And our funds are split between available cash and restricted cash as some of our cast fits in either escrow for the convertible bond or used to collateralize the security requirements for local authorities.

We finished the period with total funds of £323.4 million. And that split between £264 million of available cash and a little bit under £60 million of restricted cash. Just looking at the main drivers or the main uses of that cash in the table, you can see the three largest items being our operating costs, our capital expenditure and net financing costs, which is a coupon associated with the convertible note.

In terms of post balance sheet date event, you are seeing that in September, we drew down on the $250 million of the royalty component of the royalty financing. We now have that cash -- that is not reflected in this table as this is clearly a June year end view of the world.

One of the points to note just in terms of funds and our balance sheet, during the half year, we had more conversion of convertible loans through the incentivisation scheme, and 226 million shares were issued as part of that process.

So turning now to the business review and also the progress during the most recent quarter, the third quarter. On Slide 5, you can see an overview or an aerial photograph of the work on the services shaft. And we're very pleased now to be able to show you the progress that we're making. And it's something that we, as a management team, are very excited about.

So what you can see in this photo of the services shaft here is some of the diaphragm wall that had been constructed by the diaphragm walling rigs and are highlighted in the photo. And then on top of that diaphragm wall that that makes up to -- out of foreshaft, we've now begun work placing the capping beams around those walls. There is clearly from the photo you can see a whole beam taken out of the side of the diaphragm wall, and that's making way for our ability to then integrate the winder house basement that you can see being excavated into the services foreshaft. And all of that ultimate civil work will then combine to enable us to link the winders with the shaft -- for the shaft-sinking process.

So in terms of that milestone for the main services shaft, in terms of completing excavation, you can see that progressing well. We're currently at nine meters and on track to have that milestone delivered by the end of the year.

Turning to Slide 6. You can see an overhead or aerial photograph of the production shaft and some of you who followed us closely will think that this photo was a little bit like the services shaft in earlier this year. And that will be correct. What you can see here is predominantly diaphragm walling activity. You can see that the walling rig and some of the panels that they have cut on both the outer foreshoft and the inner shaft and those panels will ultimately look like what you can now see on the services shaft once excavation commences. So the D-walling is progressing well with demobilization expected to commence in the coming quarter, and then excavation activities will commence shortly thereafter.

Turning to Slide 7. This is the MTS access shaft. So this is the shaft that we are thinking that will enable us to get access to tunnel construction activity. And what you can see here is our vertical sinking machine and the infrastructure that has been put in place to support those activities. So the VSM on the bottom right hand side of the pad there is the device that will ultimately sink or excavate the shaft. And then the infrastructure you can see around the shaft in terms of the strand jacks and the guide collar is there to support that activity. And we anticipate that VSM being in the shaft and commencing shaft-sinking in the coming days. In terms of milestone, as you can see in terms of commencing access shaft construction, clearly this activity is well progressed, and we are on track to deliver on that milestone.

On Slide 8, you can see the intermediate access shaft at Lockwood Beck. And just to provide some context in terms of the overall project, this location is on the A171, which is the road in between -- effectively between the Woodsmith Mine site and the port location. We have, as you can see from the slide, we've established the site. Site preparation has been completed and the piling rig you can see in the photo there is just finishing up some foreshaft piling, and this photo having been taken a little while ago.

So those activities are progressing well. And we are doing good about getting ready to commence shaft sinking later in this year and delivering on that milestones.

On Slide 9, you can see the Wilton location where that ultimately the material handling facility will be located, but also -- and primarily of more focus now where the Drive 1 of the tunnel will commence. In this photo you can see the work that is undergoing in terms of constructing the MTS portal, which is where the initial tunneling activities will commence from, and then also some of the infrastructure that will ultimately support those tunneling activities. So behind the portal is the launch ramps, where the tunnel boring machine will be launched down into the initial tunneling work. And behind that, you can see a piling rig which is being used to create the pile that effectively the sides of that launch ramp.

The other work as you can see in the photo relates to concrete segments. And that is really the infrastructure and logistics that ultimately support the tunneling activities at the tunnel boring machine. The tunnel boring machine itself is a relatively automated process, which combines excavation of the tunnel and then installation of concrete segment to line the ultimate tunnel.

So in terms of our milestones for this aspect of the project, we were looking to largely complete construction of the portal at Wilton. And we are on track to have that done by the end of this year. And also in addition that, you can see there is pretty extensive site clearing works underway. And that is supporting tunneling work, but also in preparation for future work on the Materials Handling Facility.

On Slide 10, we're just providing you with a summary of where we are at from procurement. There’s no new information here from what we presented to the market in early September as part of the capital estimate update. You’ll see that the two line outstanding items of the tunnel stood out component of the MTS contract and the procurement of the port facility and management are working very hard to have those items procured, and in place to ultimately support out Stage 2 financing efforts for the rest of this year.

On Slide 11, an overview of where we are at with our sales and marketing efforts over the period. So the main things to note from the year-to-date activities is clearly the 2.5 million tonnes transaction we put in place with Cibra, which also involves acquiring 30% of their distribution business, the additional Chinese uptake agreements that have been put in place and the Nigerian uptake agreement. The combination of all these deals now puts us in the position of having 8.2 million tons of peak aggregate supply agreements in place. And we’re very pleased with the quality and nature of our partners and also the global diversification that we have now established for distribution of the product.

Two key things to note. And the first is that the deal in Brazil is obviously conditional upon completion of the acquisition, which is still underway. And we expect to be finalized in the coming quarter. And also we continue to work on key market thoughts as Europe, where we would like to make further progress in our sales and marketing efforts. But important to note that in terms of that milestone for this year we set out the milestone of putting 7 million tonnes per annum of agreements in place and clearly now we’ve exceeded that having 8.2 million tonnes in place.

Slide 12 provides you with a summary of our milestone that we set out at the beginning of the year, and how we’re progressing against those. We’ve covered most of these, I think, the one just to touch on is in terms of the harbour facility strategy, you were seeing over the previous 9 months, we’ve now put in place an arrangement with RBT for handling services. And we’re making good progress with the procurement of the other aspects of that scope. So on balance, all of these activities are progressing well. And we’re pleased with delivery against these milestones.

On 13, you can see an overview of the milestones for the sales and marketing and corporate and commercial FX. Clearly, the main outstanding item on this page is the Stage 2 financing, and as we articulated earlier this month. We’re looking that commitment let us in place for our Stage 2 financing by the end of this year. The main thing to note with this activity is that clearly it’s one that is driven by progress in other areas. And so it’s natural to expect that it is the last piece of the puzzle to fall into place. And it’s the one that as a company and the management team, we are very focused on delivering.

Slide 14, it’s just a reminder of where we are with the capital estimate following our announcement on the 6th of September. And the key point to make is just to reiterate that message that we expect our capital funding requirement for Stage 2 to increase in your $400 million to $600 million. We are not intending to increase the senior debt component of that size to financing that we're still working towards a $3 billion senior debt component, and are also exploring other options in terms of procuring that additional $400 million to $600 million.

We will not have a definitive view on what that requirement is until we complete some key aspects of the Stage 2 financing process with lenders. And I'll come on to that now.

So if you turn to Slide 15, it is just an overview of where we're at with that key stage to financing milestone and what the next steps are. So we are currently engaged with the lenders technical advisor and providing them with an update on our procurement activities and working with them through the construction costs and schedule of that process unfold. We will then liaise with the technical advisor and lenders to form a view as to what we all believe is the appropriate contingency for the project. And this activity will likely determine what the ultimate funding requirements will be.

In terms of progress through the fourth quarter, in addition to what I just mentioned, we're also seeking to continue our commercial dialog for uptake volumes not necessarily because we think that is a driver of the financing, but, because we still see some great opportunities out there to put partnerships in place that will ultimately support the long-term value creation of probably four in the in the global fertilizer market. The most specifically on the financing, we are working very closely to revise our financing plan as we have received that new information around the capital re-estimate. And also ultimately at the end of the fourth quarter, we are thinking to obtain bank commitment letters that will support our financing.

That process then will flow into the beginning of 2019 where we are seeking to achieve financial close. In the first quarter of '19 that will then unable us to support the funding requirements of the project into the second quarter of 2019 when we've articulated that that funds of the progress of that Stage 2 financing will be required.

So with that, I'd like to hand over to callers for any questions. And I would urge you not to be put off by the very large facts on the question slide.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. We have a first question is from Ed Blair of Liberum. Please go ahead sir.

Ed Blair

Thomas, hi. It's Ed speaking in Rich's place. He is out and about today. But quick question in relation to the commitment letters that you're expecting from the banks by the end of the year. Will you be disclosing the contents of those commitment letters as and when they received or will that be delayed until next year do you expect?

Thomas Staley

Hi, Ed. So when we get to that that point of having signed the commitment letters with the banks, so that's with all lenders that will be conformed commitment letters. We will obviously announce that to the market. It's typical for commitment letters to contain certain conditions president in them in relation to the commitments from farm lenders. Some of those will be very typical things like certain process requirements like documentation. If we have any material conditions in those letters, then, obviously, we will disclose those to the market at that point in time. The key point, I guess, to me to reiterate is that we will come to the market when we have a confirmed set of binding commitment letters from all of our lenders because that's the point in time when we have the most certainty around two key things really. The universal commitment from all lenders in the financing plan, but also at that point consensus on what the financing plan will be in terms of what is the appropriate contingency for the project. And that ultimately, to think about that in the sources and uses context enabled us to come back and present the sources and uses for the rest of the project.

Ed Blair

Sure. And so you would expect to be talking to the market by the year-end in relation to that finalized agreement?

Thomas Staley

So we expect to have those commitment letters in place by the end of the year. And, yes, we'll be talking to the market at that point in time.

Ed Blair

Okay. And in terms of the funding from the government, what sort of delay would you expect between receiving bank financing and expecting the news on government financing?

Thomas Staley

So what we're thinking to achieve is that commitment from all of our lenders by the end of this year. And so I don't -- we don't think about our lenders for say in that senior debt facility as being any different. We know that's have a complete financing. We have to work with all of them in parallel. And that's what we have set up. So the markdown is doing.

Ed Blair

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Luke Nelson of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Luke Nelson

Hi, Tom. Just on CapEx. I think, previously, you've sort of indicated around £400 million of capital deployed this year. So it would imply even H2 step up. Is that still valid for this year? And also any indications on the level of spend in 2019?

Thomas Staley

Hi, Luke. So I think first and foremost it's a more than two part. The expenditure or the rate of expenditure in the project is increasing. I mean if you look at that that's in the context of ignoring the comparing the two halves, but just in the context of consecutive period, it is increasing. We would expect it to increase going into the second half of this year. I think realistically that guidance we provided on CapEx for the total year is the number that we're not going to get to. That's mostly because we tend to set out our budgeting for CapEx on the basis of giving ourselves the luxury or the freedom to bring things forward if the opportunity arises. And in terms of the second part, I think, ultimately what we will do in terms of expenditure for 2019 is really largely driven by progress on the Stage 2 financing. So that's something we will set out in more detail once we come back with the announcement on commitment letters later this year.

Luke Nelson

And then just a couple of follow-up questions, just on the Stage 2 financing. You've given an indication of what the sort of composition of the lending reviews at the moment. And that where you're sort of dealing with in terms of -- to get an idea in terms of numbers and potential levels of participation in that. And then also, previously you talked about the 67% all-in interest rate. Is that still what’s your -- you're sort of comfortable with intensive where negotiations at this stage? Thanks.

Thomas Staley

So in terms of the $1.5 billion commercial tranche, we have received initial indications from a large number of banks. That ultimate bank group, I expect, will be -- will contain more than 10 lenders. And the size of their commitments within that $1.5 billion could be or is potentially anywhere between -- less than $100 million at the lower-end and over $200 million at the higher end. So, if you take that -- take that $1.5 billion and that sort of number, a little bit over 10 banks, and that gives you a rough guide of what the average sort of commitment size is. As just sort of the reference, it’s not uncommon for bank project finance facility to have lenders participate either around that sort of 10% to 15% participation level. I think that’s typically where banks feel pretty comfortable.

In terms of interest rate, the indications that we receive through the -- through responses from lenders earlier this year were consistent with that guidance, I’d say. If there’s anything or any risk to that guidance, it’s really around what happens to base rates globally, really. I mean, we’ve seen the U.S. interest rates arising, I think, there’s certain views out there depending on what happens with Brexit. So what might happen with the guilt? So I would say that there is a risk that the interest rate will end up being higher than that when you look at it on an all-in basis. But the driver of that risk is really base rate, not the credit spread. The main thing to note though, Luke, is that, I mean, as I’m sure, you’re aware that the actual interest rate on the debt, even a huge value driver for either the project or the financing plan. So we’re pretty robust in terms of our ability to come with movements in interest rates.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Yuen Low of Shore Capital. Please go ahead.

Yuen Low

I have two questions. The first one being to do with what happens if the Stage 2 financing is [indiscernible] I feel interim financials that potentially you could pull these down and that will last year to early 2020. That's what I think happened. I'm sure it wouldn't. What sort of delay will you see through the schedule? I think would that six months delay, for example, resulting us six month delay in financing resulted 6-month delay to construction or would there be a larger enough impact on construction?

Thomas Staley

Look, I think, Yuen that there's no actual answer to that question. So let me just talk you through how we think about it. We're absolutely very clear about the fact that the timing of that Stage 2 financing is fundamental and critical to us delivering the project in accordance with the schedule that we've set up. The -- we do have the ability to slow things down and then, obviously, reduce expenditure in the case where that financing takes longer than we would ideally like. But what you choose to do in terms of what activity you can curtail and then the flow on effect they have on the overall schedule is very, very complex analysis. And it's only something that we will really be able to evaluate. At the point in time, we are required to look at making those decisions. The main reason for that -- and it's not it's not linear, as you suggested. And the main reason for that is because some activities don't sit on the critical path when you're doing project development, as I'm sure you know, certain activities do clearly what you would try and do in that scenario is prioritize those that are on the critical path. But then there's also that key component with all things, but definitely with project development where momentum and continuity is so important. So we're absolutely focused on putting that Stage 2 financing in place, because we know that is -- it is the next major milestone in terms of delivering value and success for the company should be getting the position though the next year where we have to stop making those difficult decisions, then we'll go through that process, and we'll take the market appraised as appropriate.

Yuen Low

Sure. Thanks. And switching topics, [indiscernible] I'm not going back. Could you just talk us through what the current plans are for the shaft sinking there?

Thomas Staley

Yes. So, what you can see in the photo, which is on Slide 8, is a piling rig, which has been putting piles in place to go down 20 meters. After that there will be -- we will use the grout curtain, so conventional grouting techniques to create a grout wall. And then that will be followed up. So that grout curtain will go down for 160 meters. And then we will use conventional shaft sinking methodologies -- so conventional go-away platform for the sinking of that shaft.

Yuen Low

Okay. Why not getting another VSM?

Thomas Staley

So we have looked at various combinations of things. The potential for the VSM is to take you down to that -- potentially down to that 160 level. We're looking at going down to 120 into the VSM on the MTS access shaft. But when we weighed up all of the opportunities and availability of equipment, we felt that the approach of using grout and conventional shaft sinking methodology was the best value and most -- with the fastest way for us to get that shaft plan.

Operator

Thomas Staley

Thank you all for taking the time to dial-in, and have a great day.