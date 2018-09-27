MEI Pharma: A Valuation

Valuation sheet here

MEI Pharma (MEIP), which we covered recently, has lead drug candidate Pracinostat, which is currently being tested for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. The company's current valuation is mostly dependent on this AML trial which is in pivotal stage. The trial for Myelodysplastic Syndrome is still in clinical Proof of Concept stage and therefore, a long way away from commercial stage. The drug was awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for its use in treating patients with newly diagnosed AML who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy.

Licensing Deal for Pracinostat

MEI Pharma is in an exclusive license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical company. The deal is applicable to Pracinostat's use in AML and other indications. Under the deal, Helsinn is granted a worldwide exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Pracinostat. MEI Pharma is entitled to receive up to $444 million in potential regulatory and sales-based milestone payments.

Additionally, MEI Pharma will also receive royalty payments on the net sales of Pracinostat, which, in the U.S., are tiered and begin in the mid-teens. These payments are over and above the $15 million upfront payments received by MEI Pharma in August 2016 and a $5 million payment it was granted in March 2017. It should be noted that the royalty share is set up differently for different markets. However, the lowest rate of royalty will still be in the mid-teens range.

The agreement has been in force since August 2016 and makes Helsinn responsible for funding the global development and commercialization of the drug. For the company's valuation model, we expect the drug to be market ready for AML by fiscal year 2024. The 7MM market size for the ailment is expected to show double-digit growth in the coming years to touch $1.5 billion by 2026. With this size, we expect the peak revenue potential for Pracinostat to be close to $600 million per year with a 40% market share by 2028. We have ignored the subpopulation targeted by Pracinostat - elderly patients who cannot take chemo - because AML mostly occurs in the geriatric population, and many of them may be unsuitable for chemotherapy. Not having data at hand, we decided to err on the side of optimism.

The initial revenue size in 2024 is modeled at $300 million and is expected to show CAGR of 15%, which is in line with overall growth in the market.

However, as per the terms and conditions of the company's agreement with Helsinn, MEI Pharma will only receive tiered royalties on the sale. The royalties are said to begin in the mid teens and hence, we have taken 20% as royalty percentage, bringing our 2024 revenue for MEI Pharma to $80 million, which will increase in lockstep with increase in revenue. We have also accounted for nearly $444 million due on meeting various regulatory milestones and have spread them over a period of 5 years before the regular revenue starts flowing in. Related expenses are modeled to show between 5 to 10 percent growth rate during the period. This may be higher as MEI Pharma puts more onus on ME-401, its other pipeline contender.

Competition

A valuation without a look at competition doesn't make sense. Pracinostat doesn't have real competition in its target area. As we said earlier in an article, Pracinostat and azacitidine combo have shown solid results in this population of AML patients, and there's little real competition with existing therapies. Note that Novartis' (NVS) Rydapt, which was approved last year, targets a specific population in younger adults, where it has shown a very high OS. However, it doesn't have data for elderly patients. A number of AML drugs were also approved just last year, after a long 40-year hiatus. However, none of them is really relevant to what Pracinostat has exhibited so far.

There are, however, a number of drug candidates in various stages of clinical trial which may outdo these results. A quick list from EHA 2017 is given here. Note though, that Pracinostat does not compare unfavorably to any of these pipeline drugs. A longer but older list is available here, and a quick look confirms our opinion that Pracinostat compares very well to most of these.

Risk Factors

Pracinostat has shown good results for its trials so far. The drug has also been granted Orphan status, which highlights its market potential. However, there are certain risk factors attached to MEI Pharma which should be taken into consideration while evaluating its investment potential. These include the lack of near-term catalyst, the sell-out of its lead drug, and emerging competition. On the other hand, the company also has a unique feature of being debt free, with incoming revenue boosting its pipeline. This factor greatly reduces the risk of bankruptcy and illiquidity. It also assures us that the company may carry out further fundraising through the debt route, instead of diluting its liquidity. Along with the fact that the company had recently raised equity, we have not modeled any further dilution on the equity front. Following a conservative approach, we have taken the company's warrants priced at $46.313 million as debt for the purpose of valuation.

On the risk front, while MEI Pharma has strong prospectus ahead, it currently has no product in the market. Pracinostat is its lead drug candidate and is still a long way away from marketing stage. The rest of the pipeline is in its infancy. Due to these factors, the company has a high-risk potential. We have modeled the discount rate accordingly to account for such risks and uncertainties. For the purpose of calculating Terminal Value, we have taken perpetual growth at 4 percent, in line with average rate of growth for the economy.

Valuation

Our medium-term price target for the stock is $5.32 as we took milestone payments and royalties on Pracinostat revenue in account. This price target is based on Pracinostat in AML alone. At this time, we attach no value to the rest of the pipeline. However, for this purpose, several assumptions such as smooth progression of Pracinostat trials and its eventual approval by the FDA and other regulators have been made. The price target shows upside potential of 18 percent. However, keeping in mind the risk factors attached to the company, the stock does not seem like a feasible investment avenue based on Pracinostat alone. However, Pracinostat revenue can be used to jumpstart the pipeline, which is unlicensed as of today. But that is another story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.