A 7.4% Yield With Significant Upside, Strong Distribution Coverage, Rising Estimates

The yield is 7.40%, with 1.3X coverage in Q2 '18, and trailing coverage is 1.19X.

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM), a Houston-based company founded in 1876, has grown to be the "largest publicly traded yield vehicle focused on oil and gas mineral and royalty interests in the United States, with over 20 million mineral and royalty acres with interests in 41 states and 64 producing basins."

BSM is a royalty income vehicle, but unlike other royalty yield plays you may have come across, BSM is actively managed, with no "end date," and its management has steadily built up the company's asset base, to its present status, in which it has interests in most of the major energy-producing areas in the US.

~8% of all permits filed in the Lower 48 over the last 12 months have been on BSM acreage:

(Source: BSM site)

Management has beefed up its presence in the Permian Basin, and the Haynesville Basin, among other areas, in 2017 and 2018, employing $498M in 2017 and $121M in Q1-2 '18 thus far:

(Source: BSM site)

This has resulted in a diverse asset base across the major US production areas:

(Source: BSM site)

One of the other key positive factors for BSM is that it can create dropdown, royalty-producing assets, with no capex, via new licensing agreements with E&P companies.

Here are two examples, which took place in BSM's Shelby Trough and PepperJack properties. In the Shelby Trough deal, BSM made an initial investment, but then grew royalty volumes dramatically, with no additional capex.

In the PepperJack project, the technical teams identified new production assets, which led to these previously untapped assets being developed:

(Source: BSM site)

In addition to its mineral interests and over-riding royalty interests (an interest in the proceeds or revenue from the oil and gas minerals sold, but not in the minerals themselves), BSM also owns other types of non-cost-bearing royalty interests, which include non-participating royalty interests (“NPRIs”), which are royalty interests that are carved out of the mineral estate and represent the right, typically perpetual, to receive a fixed, cost-free percentage of production or revenue from production, without an associated right to lease or receive lease bonus, and Working interests related to its mineral interests in various plays across its asset base.

Management is working toward a higher royalty interest mix over the next five years, which should decrease its capex requirements:

(Source: BSM site)

So far, so good in 2018: "Royalty volumes set a new quarterly record coming in at 31.1 thousand MBoe/d which is a 9% increase from last quarter and a strong 47% increase over royalty volumes in the second quarter of 2017." (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

Distributions:

BSM pays in the usual MLP Feb/May/Aug/Nov cycle, and Unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

Management raised the quarterly payout to $.3375, from $.3175 in August. At $18.25, BSM yields 7.40%, and should go ex-dividend next ~11/16/18.

This table details total dollar and unit distribution coverage for the past four quarters. BSM's new assets pushed up its DCF and coverage factors significantly vs. 2017. DCF coverage/unit rose from 1.03X in Q4 2017, to 1.34 in Q1 '18 and 1.28X in Q2 '18. (Note: The Distribution dollar amount includes payouts for the common and the subordinated units.)

Management feels that BSM's price/unit is undervalued, when considering its strong distribution coverage. It has "said on past calls that kind of 1.15 range feels pretty comfortable to us. We're a little frustrated, we're clearly not getting paid for coverage here. We ran 1.3 coverage this quarter." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

Options:

BSM's January $17.50 put has a bid/ask spread of $.40/$.60, with the bid being a bit higher than its quarterly distribution. The breakeven is $17.10.

Earnings:

In late 2017, management made its biggest acquisition to date, buying mineral interests and other non-cost bearing royalty interests from Noble Energy for $335M. The acquisition complemented BSM's existing holdings, significantly increased its Permian basin presence, and also broadened its Williston Basin in Mid-Continent portfolios.

BSM's new assets have produced a significant increase in DCF and EBITDA so far in 2018, hitting company records in both quarters, in addition to having record volumes.

Our production during the quarter set a new quarter record of 44.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, 5% higher than the first quarter of 2018. Oil volumes were essentially flat over the quarter. Gas volumes benefited from a high number of wells completed in our East Texas Haynesville/Bossier program as one of our major operators caught up on some delayed completion activity." Gross new wells added on our acreage in the first half of 2018 are significantly outpacing what we saw in the first half of 2017, so we are clearly on track for a solid year in terms of well adds." Lease bonus came in at a healthy $11.6 million for the quarter, driven by activity in the Permian, Bakken and Austin Chalk areas among others. Record production and improving commodity prices led to new record for both adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow of $100.3 million and $87.2 million respectively. The Partnership continues to see successful bolt on to its positions in the Midland and Delaware basins in East Texas." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

Oil and condensate revenues jumped by 93% in Q1-2 '18, and comprised ~55% of total revenue, followed by natural gas and NGL sales, which rose 9.7%, and was ~39% of revenue.

BSM also collects lease bonus and other income, which was $16M so far in 2018.

Management offered this additional color on production volumes on the Q2 '18 call:

Since we only report volumes on a total production basis including working interest and royalty, it masks the tremendous progress we have made in growing our royalty volumes. During that same period in the past year when working interest volumes were coming down by design, our royalty volumes increased by almost 50%. Looking forward, our working interest volume should continue to decline, but we believe we will be able to more than replace those volumes with new royalty volume growth."

(Source: BSM Q2 '18 10-Q)

DCF has grown 45.22% over the past four quarters, which has supported management's 10.87% growth in payouts/unit. Total common and subordinated unit count was up by 5.91%.

Risks:

Dilution - "As long as we pay the $1.35 to both common at least $1.35 to both common and subordinated units over the next four quarters, the subs will automatically convert, (into common units on a one-to-one basis), around the time that we pay the first quarter 2019 distribution. It's kind of the best of all worlds for common shareholders in that we can really do whatever we want with the distribution as long as we pay a minimum of $1.35 annualized to the common." (Source: Q2 call)

Note: This is the reason we used the total distributions, and the total common and subordinated units in our distribution coverage tables.

We don't see this conversion as a problem - BSM's coverage for both the common and subordinated units was 1.28X in Q2 and 1.34X in Q1 '18. It most likely won't stay at those higher elevations every quarter, but management is targeting a 1.15X range over the long term.

A negative factor here is that BSM also issued 14.71M Preferred units at $20.39/unit, in November 2017, to an affiliate of the Carlyle Group (CG), in return for ~$300M, which it used to help fund the Noble acquisition. These preferred units will receive an annual payout of around $21M, which will cut into BSM's DCF going forward. They also can convert into common units, on a 1-for-1 basis, after 11/28/19. However, BSM's common price and payout/unit will both have to rise in order to make it worthwhile for these preferreds to convert. (Source: 2017 10-K)

New Developments:

We acquired approximately $27 million in minerals and royalty assets for cash during the second quarter. Subsequent to quarter end we've done roughly $17 million in acquisitions including $11 million acquisition of mineral and royalty assets that mirror the assets we purchased from Noble last year. Year-to-date we've done a total of over $75 million in acquisitions." (Source: Q2 call)

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates:

At $18.25, BSM is 13.1% below analysts' lowest price target of $21.00, and is 17.8% below the average $22.20 price target.

BSM has received multiple upwards earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past month:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations:

Although BSM's yield looks lower than other royalty vehicles', there are two other factors to consider:

Unlike our peers we are not currently on a variable distribution model and we don't distribute all of our DCF. For example, this quarter we had distribution coverage of 1.3 times which means we retained almost $20 million of cash to fund our acquisitions and development activities. To accurately compare us to peers on a yield basis we think investors should focus on our distributable cash flow rather than just our distribution." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

BSM management's practice of retaining a significant part of DCF for growth projects is right out of the playbook of Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), a very well-run midstream company which we also own.

DCF/unit "is more than 250 basis points above the average DCF yield of our direct mineral and royalty peers. That doesn't make a lot of sense to us and I think it presents an opportunity for investors wanting exposure to a diverse actively managed mineral and royalty asset."(Source: Q2 '18 call)

Financials:

BSM has higher ROA, ROE, and operating margin figures than peer averages, and has a lower debt/equity ratio. Its trailing net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.34X is similar to other royalty LPs we've covered in past articles.

Management has been able to achieve attractive returns on capital through booms and busts, in a range of 12.8% to 18.9%, with Q2 '18 coming in near the high end of the range, at 18.6%:

(Source: BSM site)

Debt and Liquidity:

BSM had $7M in cash, and $179M in borrowing availability, as of 6/30/18.

(Source: BSM site)

Capex:

BSM still has 70% of its acreage unleased, which management plans to develop. This also should add to the company's future growth.

One of the key things that we try to do here is put some of that undeveloped acreage into development and those are cost-free dropdowns for our shareholders and I think it's a real point of differentiation between us and some of the peers out there." (Source: Q2 call)

We rate BSM a buy, based upon its attractive, well-covered yield and its business model, which enjoys the benefits of royalty income, while being able to expand its royalty producing base, without big capex requirements.

