Capital One: Projecting Third Quarter Performance

I continue to favor more conservative and diversified plays in the banking sector, and will keep my hands off COF for now.

Capital One delivered decent Q1 and Q2 results earlier this year, but I believe the task will be harder in the third quarter.

Trying to break the inertia in the banking sector (KBE), which is down 1% year-to-date against a much stronger broad market (SPY), Capital One (COF) will attempt to deliver second quarter-like results in 3Q18. The company is expected to release its earnings report on October 18th, ahead of the opening bell.

The Street is projecting revenues of $6.9 billion that, if achieved, would land nearly 1% below year-ago levels - the worst YOY change since 3Q14. On the EPS side, consensus estimates of $2.85 would represent material improvement of 18% over 3Q17's adjusted $2.42.

Credit: CCN

Despite the bar having been set low on the revenue side, I believe Capital One's task of impressing investors next month will be a tough one. On the plus side, I expect loan balance growth to remain healthy, given the overall state of the economy and of consumer spending that appear to be robust. In fact, the company's recent 8-K filings suggest that, in July and August, loans held for investment ended each month above their respective monthly average, suggesting a positive trend on both the domestic credit card and auto portfolios.

On the minus side, NIM (net interest margin) could very well remain under pressure. As the chart below illustrates, the T10Y2Y interest rate spread continued to shrink in the third quarter, which might bode ill for the company's net interest income that represented a sizable 77% of total company revenues last quarter. As a reminder, in 2Q18, Capital One's net interest margin of 6.7% was down 27 bps, and I would not be surprised to see further deterioration in the metric this time.

Source: St. Louis Fed

On the cost side, it does not look like the credit provision tailwinds that helped the bank deliver a historically wide EPS beat of $0.59 in 2Q18, corroborated by an industry-wide improvement in delinquency in the second quarter (see graph below), will be much of a factor this time. Once again turning to Capital One's July and August op metrics, domestic credit card 30-day delinquency has risen sequentially by 14 and 12 bps, respectively.

As I have stated in the past, I'm constantly monitoring the health of consumer loans in the U.S. and assessing the impact that bad debt may have on banks' bottom lines. While indicators do not look overly concerning now, the effect that rising interest rates and the nearly year-old tax reform might have on consumer credit activity can be meaningfully negative, assuming an eventual (but almost inevitable) deterioration in the macro landscape.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the Federal Reserve

COF: A story of pros and cons that I'll avoid

Despite the solid second and first quarters of 2018 that made me just a bit more excited about COF in late April, I still have reservations. Driving my discomfort is (1) the less diversified nature of the business compared to large banks like JPMorgan (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC), (2) interest margin pressures that could more directly impact a bank like Capital One, whose revenues are overwhelmingly driven by interest income, and (3) the company's exposure to a potential deterioration in credit quality at a sector-wide level.

Company/Ticker Forward PE Forward PEG P/Tang. Book Capital One - COF 8.7x 0.8x 1.3x Discover Fin. (DFS) 9.9x 0.8x 2.7x American Exp. (AXP) 14.8x 1.3x 4.5x

Source: table data provided by YCharts

Playing against my cautious stance is a stock that looks very cheap at current levels. As the chart ad table above indicate, COF's forward P/E of 8.7x is at a peer group low, and so are the long-term PEG and price-to-tangible book multiples. Add to the de-risked valuation metrics a stock that has returned a meager -4% YTD, and bargain-hunting investors might find the name compelling at a discount.

However, I continue to favor more conservative and diversified plays in the banking sector, and will keep my hands off COF for now.

Note from the author: I do not own COF because I believe I can do a better job at producing superior risk-adjusted returns. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am exposed to the banking sector through diversified ETFs, and may have a long position in any of the tickers mentioned through these fund holdings.