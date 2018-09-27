Jerome Powell's Dog & Pony Show Press Conference (Podcast)

The lunacy of this press release is indicative of the lunacy of our monetary policy, in my opinion.

On Wednesday Fed chair Jerome Powell held a press conference in which he, in my opinion, ducked (in every way imaginable) saying that the Fed was basing its decision making on the stock market. This is, of course, exactly what I believe the Fed is doing. It's ridiculous, and the double-talk and backspeak that the Fed has been using for the last decade to cover it up, has been equally as ridiculous.

Everybody knows the front page story: the Fed decided to hike interest rates. If you need the basics, you can read this news item here.

And everybody knows the subsequent comments that were made by President Donald Trump at his interesting press conference on Wednesday night: he stated that he wasn’t happy about rates going up and that he was "a low interest rate person".



But diving deeper into what Powell said on Wednesday left me with a lot more questions than answers. It felt more like a political press conference than a serious discussion about monetary policy. For instance, Powell apparently wants to have it both ways with the word "accommodative". He acknowledged that the FOMC took it out of their minutes but then stated during the press conference that this didn’t necessarily mean they weren’t going to be accommodative anymore.

When speaking about the current rate of inflation he gave the incredibly vague that "it could be above or below 2% at anytime". He also made some other baffling statements, like when he said that housing was the most affordable that it’s been, despite asset prices being at or near record highs.



Powell also came out and stated that assets looked expensive in the very same press conference. This may remind you of the last time that a Fed chair stated that assets looked expensive – Janet Yellen did it about 7,000 Dow points ago.



The lunacy of yesterday‘s press conference, in my opinion, is indicative of the underlying lunacy of our monetary policy. While Ben Bernanke is using his days to apparently do "research" on the 2008 financial crisis and Janet Yellen has recently (again) weighed in on what she believes the best path for the economy is, Fed Chair Powell is doing nothing but running the same exact play book as these two. The only question is whether or not something is going to burst on his watch.



In a very similar way that Ben Bernanke came out in 2008 and said that the Fed wasn’t forecasting a recession, Powell came out yesterday and stated that he didn’t expect inflation to overshoot its mark. We'll see how that plays out.



In my latest podcast, I rant for a half hour about Powell's dog and pony show and offer my take as to why I continue to believe this monetary policy is a prescription for disaster.

For those who are new to my podcast and as a reminder to others, I want to warn you up front that there is expletive language and that I am impassioned when I speak (read: it's mayhem).

