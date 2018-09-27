Gap: Read This Before You Go Long

On the surface, Gap (GPS) may look a very interesting play from both a valuation a dividend viewpoint. The stock currently trades with an earnings multiple of 12.5 and with a dividend yield of 3.39%. Now, although the price to earnings ratio looks attractive, sometimes this may be temporarily low due to a relatively high number in previous quarters for example. That's why it is better to sometimes focus on assets, sales, and cash as these are metrics which are potentially far less volatile depending on how the company is run.

Therefore, at present, Gap's sales multiple comes in at 0.7, book multiple at 3.3, and cash flow multiple at 7.8. All of these valuation metrics with the exception of cash are well below their 5-year averages. Capital gain of an investment though is only one part of the "Total Return" argument. What about that dividend then?

Well, as mentioned, buying the stock today will net the investor a yield of 3.39%. Since Gap finishes its fiscal year in January, we can see that over a trailing 12-month average, the free cash flow payout ratio comes in at 57%. Furthermore, the dividend already got increased by 5.6% at the start of the year, and the balance sheet looks strong with respect to shareholder equity.

Now, many investors would leave their analysis there. An increasing safe dividend, combined with a strong balance sheet and a keen valuation, would be enough for many investors. However, there are a few things to watch here for GAP which will go into below.

Gap shares have already broken through their 200-day moving average which is roughly $31 a share but now are wrestling with the 200-week moving average (as shown below). This year has been an ugly pattern of lower highs and lower lows. The lower low in September (last week) was significant in that we broke the May lows. Obviously, something like an intermediate correction in the stock market wouldn't help GPS's cause here with respect to staying above support. However, if we drop below the $27.50 level, the next level of support would be at around the $24 level. No new investor wants to be underwater straight away on any investment even if it's a long-term one. That's the short-term risk? What though about the long term?

Well, Gap, being an apparel, retailer knows that protecting and growing its margins means everything in this business. With significant competition such as Zara and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) already having made steep inroads in this sector, we can now really see which companies hold strong competitive advantages and which do not. Unfortunately, Gap's gross and operating margins are well down over the past decade. Operating margins, for example, have fallen from 12.8% to 8.5%, which is significant. Therefore, when one is comparing a current earnings multiple to that of yesteryear, one must also research whether the dynamics in the industry have changed for the better or worse.

It must be worrying for shareholders, for example, to see the company experiencing declining margins whilst at the same time decreasing the amount of stores on the ground. One has to ask the question on whether the brand equity can really hold up against fierce online competition. Risk is always greater among retailers with weakening brands when attempting to switch customers from stores to buying online. To try and stem the tide though, Gap will continue to double down on Old Navy and Athleta stores offline, but the retailer needs to be careful here not to saturate the market too much with these "value" offerings. There are consequences for being too aggressive especially when trying to appeal to a demographic where brand identity means everything.

Ideally, companies like scaling into strength with their investments. Gap facing an already evident profit headwind with respect to its margins has doubled down on its investment into its staff, marketing, and supply chain to name but a few areas. The retailer you feel needs a bit of help here from the economy to enable these investments to bear fruit. The worst case scenario would be for these near-term investments to deliver less than expected and then a downturn in the economy to compound the problem. You just get the feeling that the retailer has to get things right more nowadays regarding its new products than it did in the past. The brand was able to act as a protecting umbrella before, but nowadays, this is not the case.

To sum up, Gap, due to its long history and growth story, may look attractive at present due to its valuation and dividend yield. We do not like, however, its declining margins and how shares have been trading of late. Furthermore, the retailer looks like it has a right battle on its hands with respect to converting longstanding offline shoppers into online customers. We would need to see fruit of ongoing investments which would be higher margins before entertaining any thought of getting long here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.