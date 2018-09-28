Largest Heir To Spotify Royalties: Universal Music, Vivendi's Hidden Treasure?

Both relative and absolute valuations confirm that the market is probably conservative in its valuation of VIV.

Other assumptions are a conservative valuation of Canal+ and Havas, capitalization of corporate costs, and an estimated fair sum-of-the-parts discount of 15%.

I do a reverse valuation by taking VIV's stock price as input to find an implied value for Universal Music Group out of my sum-of-the-parts analysis.

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) is a French media company that has a very long history. It started out as a utility (i.e. in water and waste). In the late '90s, it went on an M&A spree, investing in telecom, entertainment and technology companies. In this empire building spree, a lot of value was destroyed. Vivendi has been range-bound between 15 and 25 EUR per share since topping in 1999 at 120 EUR per share.

Interestingly, great capital allocator and corporate raider Vincent Bolloré, also coined "the Carl Icahn of France", has been building a stake in Vivendi since 2011. Only in 2015, Mr. Bolloré started buying aggressively and became chairman of VIV's board (see table below). Today, I estimate the market value of Bolloré's stake in Vivendi's represents roughly 40% of the value of Bolloré's holding company Bolloré "BOL". The vast majority of BOL's sum-of-the-parts balance is Bolloré's Logistics business, which I value at 11,5x EBITDA.

Mr. Bolloré transformed Vivendi from a heavily indebted financial holding company (carrying more than 20 billion euro in debt) into an unlevered media company with an industrial strategy. Delevering was achieved by selling non-strategic stakes in telcos and content.

Mr. Bolloré has been adding a lot of VIV shares in the open market in 2018 (see table). What makes this extra interesting is the fact he voluntarily sacrifices double voting rights to remain below the 30% voting rights cap. Crossing this cap would trigger a mandatory buy-out offer. This means these purchases are financially motivated (i.e. Mr. Bolloré thinks VIV offers great value, not to gain more control).

BOL share of VIV economic capital BOL voting rights stake in VIV 2011 1% 1% 2012 5% 5% 2013 5% 5% 2014 5% 5% 2015 14% 14% 2016 18% 18% 2017 20,44% 29% Feb-18 22% 30% Apr-18 26% 30% Jun-18 27,02% 30% Sep-18 27,92% 30%

So, what might Mr. Bolloré see what the market does not?

After transforming Vivendi into a more focused entertainment giant, the company consists of four main values:

Universal Music Group "UMG": the largest record label in the world (with approximately 33% global market share) and major music publisher (20% global market share). UMG is the biggest beneficiary of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) royalties. Canal+ Group: pay-TV, free-to-air channels, potentially to become the French alternative Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Havas: one of the major global advertisement agencies with a large list of blue-chip clients Stakes in public and private companies: 17% in incumbent Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI), 4% in Spotify.

UMG's value is by all counts by far the biggest. Using conservative valuations for all other investments, I find the market values UMG at ~75% of the total Vivendi SOTP. Because UMG, Canal+ and Havas are all private companies, this percentage is of course subjective. Mr. Bolloré himself suggested on the 2016 Vivendi shareholder meeting that UMG might even be worth more than Vivendi's entire market cap.

Before discussing UMG, I will briefly address Canal+ and Havas:

Canal+: this famous French pay-TV group has 16 million subscribers. On Bolloré's watch, the pay-TV has been restructured to cut costs, lower churn and improve its offering to consumers in the age of Netflix. While the subscriber base in France has been stabilized last year, it grew its subscribers 40% in H1 2018 in Africa and Vietnam. International subscribers now represent more than half of the total subscriber count. Adjusted EBIT (which Vivendi confusingly calls "EBITA") troughed at ~250 million euro in 2016 and will be back at 480 million this year. Havas: global advertisement agencies have seen a slowing (indeed a halt) in organic growth as large companies readjust to advertising in the age of Google and Facebook. While agencies help in multi-channel marketing, reaching everyone has become easier thanks to social media. Under Bolloré's watch, Havas has started slashing costs and improved its EBIT margin from 10% to 11% in H1 2018 with absent revenue growth

Sum-of-the-parts "SOTP": how does the market value Universal Music Group?

Assumptions

I have given Canal+ and Havas a conservative multiple of 8X EV / EBIT

the smaller stakes in public and private companies are valued at market price

100 million euro in corporate costs are capitalized at 12X to account for this drag on the SOTP

the small cash burning initiatives are capitalized at 6X: this multiple represents the average of giving these initiatives zero value (0X) and capitalizing them as pure cost centres without any future benefit (12X)

because European holdcos often trade at larger discounts, I use a fair 15% discount (even after capitalizing the corporate costs). Keep in mind that 15% discount might seem small, but the other "parts" that make valuing Vivendi a sum-of-the-parts exercise are worth less than 30% of the whole (see SOTP last column). A 15% discount on the SOTP effectively discounts all investments excluding UMG more than half.

I find a value for UMG so that my Vivendi SOTP value per share equals the recent VIV share price (i.e. ~22 EUR)

Result

The market seems to value Universal Music Group at 27 billion.

Is this fair?

Record label and music publisher Sony Music recently bought out its financial partners' 60% stake in EMI Publishing at 5.4 billion dollars (Q1 2018). This represents a 19X EBITDA multiple. Naively applying this multiple to the largest record label Universal Music Group yields a valuation of 22 billion euros. UMG is arguably worth more, as it is heavily geared toward the record label. Recorded music has much more operational leverage to streaming growth than music publishers (i.e. high fixed cost base with a current >70% gross margins but only low teen EBIT margins, in contrast with music publishers' gross margins at ~40% but EBIT margins already at ~25%). Even more importantly, music publishers earn much more diversified revenue streams (i.e. royalties to TV, films, advertisements) and only earn roughly 25% in total revenue from music streaming that is growing spectacularly. As an example, my model has UMG Publishing growing its EBIT from 235 million euro in 2018 to 350 million in 2022 (+50%). UMG's Record Label will grow EBIT from 600 million euro to 1750 million in the same period (almost a triple)

My model has UMG earning 2,14 billion euro in EBIT by 2022. 27 billion euro valuation represents a forward EV/EBIT multiple of 12.6X. By 2022, 72% of UMG's overall revenue will be from streaming. Streaming drastically improves revenue growth visibility, margins. Streaming is also less hit-driven as royalties are earned per played song and people listen to the same old songs many times over. With many emerging market consumers that never had access to stores now owning mobile phones, streaming will grow like an annuity for years to come.

Spotify's current market cap stands at 28 billion Spotify is loss-making with limited operational leverage as it pays 70% of its revenue to record labels and publishers. Other music streaming services are entering faster-growing emerging markets (such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in China, and Google Music (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) leveraging its YouTube's huge emerging market user base). The overall streaming market (and hence a large part of UMG's revenue) could outgrow Spotify's growth. Streaming services of tech giants (Google, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tencent) are being subsidized to get users to their platforms. All these subsidies accrue to right-holders, the biggest being UMG Spotify cannot replicate the Netflix strategy of investing in own content as consumers place a huge value on exhaustivity of music (i.e. having all music available in one place). Upsetting the labels could jeopardize Spotify's access to more than 70% music in existence that the three large label companies control. I have no opinion on Spotify's valuation (perhaps it is crazy). I do believe UMG is worth more than Spotify.



Conclusion

Is the market's 27 billion euro valuation fair for Universal Music Group? I believe it does not overvalue the largest record label in the world.

What would you pay for 33% of all music in existence as the superior value proposition of streaming is conquering the world?

In its H1 update, Vivendi informed investors it will seek to sell piece(s) of UMG to strategic partner(s): think tech giants such as Tencent, Google, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple, Amazon. Through buying a stake of UMG, these giants could hedge their future costs of subsidizing user engagement on their platforms. Meanwhile, UMG entrenches its oligopolist position as streaming platforms align themselves further by buying a piece of the action.

I expect UMG's valuation in these deal(s) to be in the 30 to 40 billion euro range.

Note that my references to VIV share price is to the main listing in Paris. For the American Depository Receipt VIVHY, convert my euro prices to dollars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOLRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.