NovoCure: 3 Takeaways From Detailed Mesothelioma Data

Despite trial challenges, TTFields was still able to provide statistical significant improvements in Overall Survival compared to historical controls.

Background

NovoCure (NVCR) is developing their proprietary Tumor Treating Fields [TTFields] to treat solid-based cancers. TTFields utilizes electric fields to disrupt cellular division of proliferating cancer cells. TTFields is currently approved, worldwide, for newly-diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma, a difficult-to-treat brain cancer.

On September 25, NovoCure presented detailed Mesothelioma data at a medical conference.

The following article will list three key takeaways from the data and its impact on the investment thesis.

3 Key Takeaways

1. Increasing Validation Of TTFields

Because TTFields is a new and, seemingly, odd addition to cancer treatment modalities (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery), an ongoing investment concern includes doubts of the technology's validity from both patients and primary healthcare providers. Positive Mesothelioma data provides additional validation to TTFields in treating solid-based tumors beyond the enclosed skull. NovoCure dedicated a slide to TTField's increasing validation amongst the medical community:

Source: NovoCure corporate deck

My Take: Increasing validation is not only important for Mesothelioma, but also for any other indication now and going forward. As I've discussed before, NovoCure has only begun to scratch the surface on the glioblastoma market. A roadblock to achieving peak penetration into the market was, undoubtably, due to a lack of validity in TTFields. As TTFields becomes more valid and accepted amongst the medical community, NovoCure is sure to secure a greater portion of the market.

2. Impressive Mesothelioma Efficacy Despite Trial Challenges

Despite the fact that NovoCure's Mesothelioma patients were, generally, more at-risk (age, histology) than historical controls and compliance of TTFields was low (16.3 hours/day is far less than the recommended time: > 18 hours/day), TTFields still resulted in a statistically significant improvement in Overall Survival [OS]:

Source: NovoCure corporate deck

My Take: Granted, a p value north of 0.04 is not entirely desired, although it did reach significance. However, it is worth noting that the STELLAR trial achieved significance despite some roadblocks. For one, NovoCure's trial enrolled patients who were older and more at-risk than historical controls. These patients will, generally, have poorer survival statistics. Additionally, compliance with TTFields was too low (16.3 hours/day). This almost cost the data its significance. Going forward, NovoCure needs to better ensure patient compliance to TTFields.

3. Greater Efficacy Without Increasing Toxicity

TTFields continues to demonstrate an ability to increase overall survival in difficult-to-treat cancers without increasing systemic toxicity. The results are, again, compelling, especially considering virtually no systemic toxicity associated with the treatment. Additionally, TTFields can be used in augmentation with any type of cancer treatment.

My Take: Safety is of utmost importance when assessing the prospects of a drug. If a drug/therapy isn't safe, no matter how effective, it is no good. The idea that TTFields can be used with any cancer treatment to improve survival and doesn't cause any side effects (besides occasional skin irritation) is of massive importance.

Technicals

NovoCure continues to trade impressively in light of continued glioblastoma revenue growth and evolving data validation:

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

I suggest aggressively accumulating shares sub-$46, but I would also suggest buying any dips.

Summary

NovoCure's TTFields continues to impress. Full data in Mesothelioma provides additional validation into the technology. NovoCure hopes to begin marketing TTFields for Mesothelioma in 2019/2020. NovoCure remains a conviction buy to me with a price target of $80/share to be reached within 1-2 years.

