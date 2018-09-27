Hibbett: Buy At A Deeper Discount

While I have been on holiday and busy with a day job for the majority of the month, Hibbett (HIBB) posted Q2 results that were a bit below expectations and soft enough to cause a steep drop in the share price. In short, the market's reaction seemed a bit overdone, sending shares down under $20 for the first time since December of 2017. The decreased guidance does not change my valuation range of $20-25, and I will likely establish a position if shares fall below $15. Let's check out why the quarter wasn't that bad, and why the results and guidance mean little to Hibbett's long-term valuation.

Revenue growth is back

Total sales grew 12% y/y to $211 million during Q2, which did include an extra week, slightly inflating performance. However, Hibbett's comp store sales jumped 4.1% y/y and e-commerce grew 100 basis points y/y as a percentage of sales to 8%. Importantly, Hibbett had easy comps, as Q2'17 comp sales were down 11.7% y/y, so the two-year stacked comp continues to look mediocre. Apparel remains the standout performer, growing double digits in the quarter, though the company also experienced solid performance in its footwear business, which grew in the mid-single digits.

Online sales context remains crucially important here. E-commerce remains a relatively new endeavor for Hibbett, though the amount of success has been nearly instant. Still, Hibbett's online presence is small relative to Nike (NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Foot Locker (FL). Hibbett still needs to learn how to compete optimally.

Management reduced the top end of its comp store sales growth range to 1% from 2%, suggesting moderating confidence in sales growth in the back half of 2018. It appears much of the reduction is driven by weakness in the licensed product (fan apparel) business. This has been weak and unpredictable across the board, and I am excited to see Hibbett start to pull some investment away from this category into more branded apparel.

Gross Margin is recovering

Gross margin rebounded nicely in Q2, up 286 basis points y/y to 31.4% of sales. Although management noted that the competitive environment was about the same as it was at this time a year ago, the 86 basis point jump in merchandise margin suggests that ASPs are improving. Looking ahead, inventory was down 10% y/y and 9% on a per store basis, so the gross margin momentum should continue. I'm very pleased with how management is operating, and it a testament to how well the company is able to execute and clean inventory when sales slow.

In addition, management reduced its store count, which led to some occupancy expense leverage. Like any good retailer, management is working to optimize its retail footprint. I suspect these closures were obvious low hanging fruit, so I doubt we will see the same dramatic benefit going forward. However, it is great to see the company adapt to current requirements.

Capital allocation remains solid

I continue to admire management's capital allocation policy, though I think they may have been a bit heavy handed on the buyback in Q2. During the quarter, management bought back 336 thousand shares at an average price of $23.72 for a total expenditure of about $8 million. This isn't as savvy as the 611.5 thousand shares retired in FY17 at $15.25 per share, and I think it's mostly value neutral at the $24 level. However, the company has generated free cash flow of ~$54.5 million this year, and I can think of worse uses of capital.

In the concern of the EPS guidance reduction, I think investors missed that capex spend for FY18 came down $18 to $22 million down from $20 to 25 million. Management is prudent in cutting unnecessary capital spending, and it is why Hibbett is able to sustain high returns on capital. I can't fault management for its current capital allocation strategy, though I'd love to see what percentage of transactions are cash versus credit. In my view, this is a good proxy for store-level durability.

Valuation unchanged, but shares are looking more attractive

Overall, my valuation of $20-25 remains unchanged, even with the slight reduction in the top-end of the EPS guide. I was already projecting below consensus earnings for FY18, so this was not a major surprise.

My valuation may not have changed, but the current share price certainly has. In the $19-20 range, it's tough for me to get excited about the return potential. However, if shares dropped to $15, I would have about 33% upside to the low-end of my fair value range, which I would consider a sufficient margin of safety. Investing in retail stocks can require great patience, and I am betting that I may get a chance to acquire Hibbett shares at a much better price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.