Rallye: 15% Fixed Income At The Casino

The issue will be meeting debt maturities in 2018/19 with limited access to debt markets and a depressed share price; asset sales will follow, providing a catalyst for the share price to converge with the intrinsic value.

From a pure cash-flow perspective, we estimate that Rallye has a €10m shortfall to meet its interest bill; this is less worrisome than it appears due to undervalued assets.

It is our opinion that a fair YTM on the bonds would be between 5.0% (YTM on Casino 2023 bond) and 9.2% (estimated cost of equity on Casino shares).

We believe that Rallye’s 4.37% 2023 bond (ISIN: FR0013257557) (OTC:RLYNF)(OTC:RALEY) with a yield to maturity (“YTM”) 15% (last), isn’t the strong sell which it might at first seem; in fact, for those with a strong stomach for volatility we see it as a buy. For comparison, Casino’s (OTCPK:CGUIF) (OTCPK:CGUSY) 2023 bonds trade at a YTM of 5.0% (ask); these bonds are comparatively more secure as there is recourse to the underlying property (e.g., trade receivables, property, investments, etc.). We have estimated a cost of equity of 9.2% for Casino’s shares; this should act as an upper ceiling for the Rallye bond YTM. It is our opinion that a fair return on the Rallye bonds within the range of 5.0-9.2% is around 8% (3/4th of the way to the cost of equity) for the following reasons:

Approximately half of Rallye’s liabilities are covered by receivables from related parties. These receivables arise in Rallye as a result of a central cash management system.

Per our understanding of insolvency law, in the event of Casino's bankruptcy, bondholders would be taken care of first, followed by Casino's trade creditors (including Casino's trade payables to Rallye) followed by equity holders.

The remainder of Rallye’s liabilities is backed by equity investments in Casino (and to a small extent – Group Go Sport).

Rallye’s debt is key to Mr. Nouri’s control of Casino. We believe that Rallye’s bondholders are therefore better placed as compared to Casino's equity holders (i.e., they benefit from Casino’s asset stripping and dividends and do not have as long-term an investment horizon).

We cannot stress enough to our readers that while the label may read fixed income, the positioning in the capital structure (i.e., Rallye is Casino’s parent and the only effective recourse on the unsecured bonds are to Casino’s shares and unsecured/junior related party receivables) means that the securities are more akin to equity. Based on Casino’s closing share price, if Rallye went bankrupt tomorrow, Rallye’s bondholders would get fully paid.

Background – Group Structure

Under the leadership of Jean Charles Nouri (CEO), Groupe Casino (“Casino”), a French headquartered grocery retailer, has grown into the world’s 19th largest retailer.

Casino operates in France under the banner of Casino, Franprix and Monoprix (among others), in Columbia through Exito and in Brazil with GPA. It competes online with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on its CNova platform: it is the 3rd largest online retail platform in France (under the banner of CDiscount) and 2nd largest in Brazil, with further international expansion in the cards. Casino also holds minority interests in Mercialys (real-estate offshoot), ViaVarejo (Brazilian retailer) and Uruguayan and Argentinian businesses (through Exito).

The overriding problem one encounters when analyzing the Casino Group is the complex group structure, resulting in the consolidation of businesses where the effective economic interest is as low as 14% (i.e., Via Varejo), thus muddying the financial statements.

Casino Group Structure - Source: Casino June 2018 Investor Presentation

Nouri controls the Casino Group through a chain of three holding companies (i.e., Rallye, Fonciere Euris and Finatis), each laden with its own layer of debt (we note that there are non-Casino holdings of a relatively small quantum at each layer). At the very top, Mr. Nouri owns 92% of Finastis.

Rallye consolidates Casino's results, which consists of substantially all of Rallye's business. For illustration, 2017 consolidated sales at Rallye and Casino were €38.6 Bn and € 37.8 Bn, respectively. For reference, Casino has a market capitalization of €3.93 Bn / $4.63 Bn (€ 35.80 / share with approximately 110 M share outstanding) and Rallye has a market capitalization of €0.57 Bn / $0.68 Bn (€10.45 / share with approximately 54M shares outstanding).

Extended Group Structure - Finatis 2017 Annual Report

The current ownership structure allows Mr. Nouri to control Casino with a sub-25% economic ownership interest. Because debt has to be serviced at each level of the holding structure, dividends must be paid up through the structure (although the majority of debt is in Casino and Rallye). In the near-term, this may lead to a sub-optimal outcome for Casino shareholders where strategic assets are sold and cash is not retained in order to finance the debt above. We make the assertion that Mr. Nouri will not give up his holding in Casino without a fight; we therefore foresee him continuing to exercise his control to instruct management to pay out dividends (against what might be in the best interest of all shareholders) – to the benefit of Rallye bondholders.

Background – Overview of strategy & market position

In France, the Group Casino commands 11.5% of the food retail market (in 6th place in France) behind Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché and others. The grocery business is a competitive one and a volume business. For comparison, Casino French's retail operations have an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3% versus a median EBITDA margin of 4.8% (among European comparables we found). Once interest and depreciation are baked in, Casino's net profit margin based on its 2017 results falls to under 1%, a combined result of high leverage and the wafer thin margin in grocery retailing

France Grocery Market Share - Source: Kantar World

Casino operates a differentiation & segmentation strategy with a number store formats each targeted at a different customer. By sales, the traditional channels (i.e., supermarket & hypermarkets) consist of the bulk of sales, albeit a falling share, with a rising share of discount, convenience and online sales. The shifting mix is arguable driven by

Stagnating economic growth and rising income disparity creating greater demand for discount stores;

A focus on time constrained urban shoppers living in smaller households with a need for convenience driving growth in the convenience segment; and

A growth of online shopping including online ordering and drive-by collection, which interacts well with the hypermarket format.

Breakdown of sales by store type - Casino 2017 Registration Document

Unfortunately, more detailed up to date information on how Casino's store sale mix (including online) is not available to our knowledge. However, from the 2017 annual report we are made aware that Casino is re-positioning its hypermarkets to smaller footprints as online players have led to additional competition, particularly for non-food items.

Other notable mentions as to Casino's strategy include the following:

Partnership between Monoprix and Ocado as of November 2017, giving Monoprix the know-how to drive profitable online sales. Monoprix is also innovating by creating a Google Home "intelligent grocery" service.

The creation of a purchasing alliance between Casino, Metro, Auchan & Schiever; per the article linked this appears to be an industry wide phenomenon in response to Amazon's purchasing power and should benefit Casino's margins;

A focus on private label offerings and creating a more segmented product offering (i.e., organic, gluten-free and other offerings), which should drive higher margins.

Maintaining a real-estate arm centered on retail space anchored by a grocery offering. In re-purposing its stores, Casino is attempting to reduce floor-space, host-specialized mid-sized retailers in its hypermarkets and create a more holistic customer experience.

Background – Decline in share price

For the sake of this analysis, we focus on the debt at Rallye and the equity of Casino, Rallye’s primary asset. As can be seen in the charts below, it hasn’t been pretty for debt holders at Rallye and shareholders of Casino (bar recent upward price action).

Casino Share Price - Source: YCharts - Share price in USD.

Rallye 2023 Bond Price - Source: Boerse Berlin

The decline in share price has coincided with Carson Block’s short position in Casino and the publication of a Muddy Waters Research report (and here). Key points highlighted by Muddy Waters include:

Consolidation distorting the financials.

Selling the most desirable assets to maintain liquidity up the shareholder structure.

An overstated EBITDA due to property sales and gains recognised on sales to associates (where the sub 50% ownership results in a proportion of the gains being recognised in related party transactions).

A valuation by Muddy Waters Research at the time of publication in 2015 giving an estimated share price of €6.91.

Delayed payments to suppliers illustrating strained liquidity (2nd research report)

Yet, per our sum of the parts valuation (below), the Casino Group has an intrinsic value of €45-51 per share. We therefore see upside with Casino’s equity (25-41%) and an even larger opportunity with Rallye’s bonds.

Debt structure

The instrument we are looking at is the Rallye’s 4.37% 2023 bond. Per the prospectus we reviewed, the following are key features of the loan:

The bond is unsecured unsubordinated (senior) debt of Rallye;

There is no option to put the bond to Rallye;

The bond incorporates a make whole call provision, where the redemption price is effectively the higher of a calculated present value (based on market interest rates) and the par value. This clause prevents redemption at today’s market price to the detriment of the bondholder ;

; There are residual market and clean-up calls, which have relatively little importance;

There is a negative pledge on securitizing Rallye’s assets (i.e., ordinarily Casino would be unable to grant security on any subsequent borrowings); however, this provision appears to offer little actual protection to Rallye bondholders as there is scope for Rallye to pledge the Casino shares, Rallye's largest asset, as part of its credit lines.

€1.4Bn of the €2.2Bn of confirmed credit lines require Rallye to pledge its Casino shares on the basis of 130% of the notional amount. It follows that Rallye’s liquidity can vary enormously based on Casino’s share price.

Sum of the parts valuation using market prices

Using a mix of information available in the FY17 annual report and HY18 interim report, we have taken the following approach:

We have first calculated Rallye’s net liability excluding its investments in subsidiaries and associates. In the absence of a detailed understanding of French insolvency law and for simplicity, we have classed all liabilities as ranking equally (pari-passu). The liquidation waterfall structure does not materially impact our conclusion; however, we would welcome any comments in this regard for next time.

Source - author generated

Other investments in subsidiaries have been valued using the disclosed fair value in Rallye’s accounts, to which we have applied haircuts for the sake of conservatism (these do not swing the pendulum in a major way).

In the accounts, Group Go Sport has been valued using its take-private price in 2014 (we contend that this is outdated). We have therefore used comparable EV / Sales multiples, in light of the absent EBITDA disclosures, on the different segments, while opting to be conservative. (See here for a discussion on the potential sale of Courir for €100 M - € 400 M)

Source - author generated

We have then used the market value of the Casino shares.

Source - author generated

This gives us an estimated surplus of €753m, with Rallye’s non-financial investments exceeding its net financial liability by a multiple of 1.5x. In relative terms, Rallye’s 2023 bond trades at 0.70c on the euro.

Valuation of Casino

The value of Casino’s shares is clearly the most material component of this analysis. We therefore asked ourselves, what if the Casino shares are mispriced by the market. Per our valuation of Casino, we found upside relative to the current share price, thus reinforcing our view as to the under-pricing of the bonds.

In terms of methodology, we have applied a sum of the part approach and we have started by taking the market price for listed subsidiaries / associates.

The value of Casino’s listed subsidiaries/investments is as follows.

Source - author generated

In terms of valuing Casino’s French retail business:

Method 1: EV/Sales Comparables

1. We have applied an EV / Sales approach. This method is best justified by Muddy Water Research’s claim that EBITDA has been distorted by property transactions, and more specifically by related party property sales to Mercialys, which is accounted for as an equity investment. For those less acquainted with accounting, the Casino Group only defers the percentage of property gains on sales to Mercialys corresponding to its ownership stake in Mercialys (for clarity these property gains are not included in revenue but rather in "other income").

We have applied EV/Sales multiples based on comparable firms in the 1st (0.3x), 2nd (0.39x) and 3rd (0.47x) quartiles. Given that EV/Sales multiples are correlated with the EBITDA margin (e.g., one would pay more for Google, with its relatively high margin, than for a wholesaler with low margins), we have performed a regression of EV/Sales (as the dependent variable) versus the EBITDA margin (the independent variable).

Source - author generated data from Reuters

2. We have adjusted Casino’s EBITDA margin to strip property development trading profits out. While we believe that capital appreciation is inherent in owning properties, this element of profit is subject to manipulation (i.e., gains can be timed) and the disclosures around what exactly the property development business does and its financial results weren’t visible to us – it is therefore reasonable to exclude this amount thus enabling greater comparability to peers who may not have sold their properties (note that revaluation gains on PPE would ordinarily for IFRS go through other comprehensive income and would therefore not be included in the P&L and EBITDA of competitors). This adjustment reduces EBITDA from €0.9 Bn to €0.8 Bn.

3. Lastly, to obtain the value of equity, we have deducted debt associated with French retail operations and added excess cash (note all cash in excess of 2% of revenue has been deemed to be excess cash).

Source - author generated

Even in a worst case scenario (applying the 1st quartile multiple) Casino’s French retail operation are worth €1.4 Bn. However, if the “regressed” multiple (the multiple corresponding to Casino’s adjusted EBITDA) is applied, Casino’s French retail operation would be worth €3.5 Bn.

Method 2: EV/EBITDA Comparables

We have also applied an EV/EBITDA multiple approach, once again using the adjusted EBITDA above of €0.8 Bn. Again, we have applied EV/EBITDA multiples at the 1st (6.7x), 2nd (8.8x) and 3rd (14.0x) quartiles. As with the EV/Sales approach, we have then subtracted out debt and added back excess cash.

We note the lowest output, using the 1st quartile EV/EBITDA gives an equity valuation for the French retail operation of €1.1 Bn, roughly in line with the 1st quartile output in the EV/Sales approach of €1.4 Bn. However, if the 2nd quartile (8.8x) EV/EBITDA multiple is used, there is once again a significant jump to a valuation of €2.9 Bn (close to the regressed multiple EV/S output of €3.5 Bn). For comparison, Muddy Waters Research applies an 8.0x EV/EBITDA multiple when valuing the French retail operations.

Source - author generated

Method 3: Free cash flow to firm approach

Again starting at the adjusted EBITDA (that strips out property gains) of €0.8m, we progress to free cash flow to the firm (“FCFF”) by making the following adjustments:

Deduct estimated CAPEX for the French retail operations: consolidated CAPEX per the June 2018 investor presentation of €1.0 Bn apportioned geographically by non-current assets (54%).

Make an allowance for the change in net working capital. Grocery retailing is a negative working capital business. Customers pay immediately, goods are fast moving and/or traditionally perishable and purchases are made on credit, there is therefore a cash inflow as the business grows. We have based our estimate of the change in NWC on Casino’s consolidated accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable balances relative to revenue and the expected revenue growth rate based on the sum of French inflation and population growth.

Finally, we have given Casino the benefit of the tax deduction on its interest expense, assuming a French corporate tax rate of 33%, and that all net interest payments are deductible (including equity accounted debt).

Finally, FCFF has been discounted by cost of capital of 6.5% for European grocery and food retailers (per Professor Damodaran’s dataset) less a growth rate of 2.5% (French population growth of 0.4% plus predicted inflation of 2.1% - see sources in screenshot).

The standard net debt adjustment has been made to arrive at the equity value (note that equity accounted debt has been deducted in a working below).

Source - author generated

This valuation method gives an equity value for the French retail operations of €5.4 Bn, which when compared to the pricing methods applied above (EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA) indicates that Casino’s weak valuation could be due to industry wide concerns (i.e., the threat of new online concerns). These concerns are not reflected in our simplistic FCFF numbers but would feature in the weak pricing and pricing multiples of the grocery industry as a whole. To readers, we are looking for suggestions as to how to reflect the threat of a new distribution channel in our FCFF model (i.e., has anyone come across predicted margins for mixed distribution channel retailers in the medium-term).

Given the falling and razor thin margins at Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) and Migros (not shown on the graph) of around 1.5-3%, it is not inconceivable that Casino ceases generating positive FCFF. As discussed in greater depth below, we, however, see Casino being well-placed to respond to the online threat.

Equally if Casino's higher EBITDA margin continues to fare better than its competitors, in the presence of closing competitor stores, Casino may be well placed to capture in-store demand from competitors. It has been argued that the trick to enduring the metamorphosis of retail may be to out-run your local brick and mortar competitor as opposed to online retail as a whole; we see some merit to this argument.

EBITDA margins of competitors (note the general downward trend for traditional grocers ex. Ocado) - Source: YCharts

Visual output of French retail segment valuations

Source - author generated

Other comments: Real Estate

Casino owns significant real-estate, €3.9 Bn of French real estate per the June 2018 investor presentation. Note it is indicated that the Mercialys stake is not included in the number above (a €0.3 Bn minority interest).

There are differences in the %s of stores owned between listed supermarkets, which may account for significant valuation differences. Companies with more owned stores would ordinarily have greater EBITDAs due to the absence of rent payments and a higher EV due to an expanded asset base. We surmise that companies with more real estate command higher EV/EBITDA multiples because the EV increase dominates.

For illustration, Mercialys (the property investment company created by Casino) commands an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17x or more. In comparison, the median EV/EBITDA multiple for a grocery business is 9x. Therefore, as a simplifying example, if company B is identical to company A (EBITDA 100, EV 900), but for owning its grocery stores the effect would be as follows: a) rent saved of 10 M leads to an EBITDA increase b) additional EV of 170 M based on 17x multiple c) EV/EBITDA increases to 9.7x.

We have performed a quick and dirty comparison with Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY). The fair value of Casino Group’s French real estate holdings over its French sales is 22%; in comparison, Tesco has a ratio of Property to Revenue of 29%, using the NBV carried forward as a proxy for the fair value of its real estate holdings, Given that Tesco applies a historical cost less depreciation accounting policy, the ratio of property to sales is most likely to be understated. We can therefore conclude that Casino has substantially less property than Tesco.

The key takeaways absent an in-depth analysis are that a) from this perspective, Casino’s French retail operations deserve an EV/EBITDA multiple that is inferior to Tesco’s multiple of 9.1x b) Casino has fewer property assets that can be sold to weather difficult trading conditions.

As an aside (to an adventurous reader), it would be interesting to see if supermarket stocks are undervalued as a sector if one performed a sum of the parts valuation of their retail operations (less an imputed rent cost) plus the fair value of their properties; from the work I have done to date, I get the sense that there is a degree of mispricing.

Putting it together: Casino

The table below summarizes the valuation approaches and shows that Casino’s share price reflects a weak valuation of its French retail segment (somewhere between the 1st and 2nd quartile). We believe this leaves upside (approx. 25-41%) if immediate concerns around debt and cash flow are resolved and Casino’s valuation drifts to one in line with its peers.

Source - author generated

As an aside, we reiterate that the FCFF DCF valuation, which implies 88% upside, is perhaps too generous and ignores the elephant in the room, the threat of new competitors and changing distribution channels (e.g., Amazon).

Putting it together: Rallye Debt

In regards to Rallye’s debt, we see the liability being covered by the market value of the Casino shares (1.5x Investment in Subsidiaries/Net Debt). At a normalized valuation for Casino, we see the liability coverage ratio expanding to 1.8x-2.0x.

Source - author generated

Muddy Waters has also called into question Rallye’s ability to make interest payments. We have put this assertion to the test and have found that Rallye’s interest expense is approximately covered (see workings below), with a €10m deficit per our approximations. Prima facie one might be worried about the shortfall or further difficulties should the business of any of its subsidiaries rapidly deteriorate; we would, however, contend that there remains the possibility of asset sales (i.e., real estate, foreign listed investments, etc.) that are not reflected in the current market price of Casino to cover any shortfall.

These asset sales could provide the catalyst, causing the share price to converge with intrinsic value. The Casino Group has committed itself to €1.5 Bn of non-core asset disposals (including real-estate) by mid-2019 (slide 26 June 2018, investor presentation). To date, Via-Varejo (electronics retailer in Brazil where Casino has a ~14% stake), shares in Mercialys and property have been identified for disposal. The exact breakdown of the €1.5 Bn has not been provided.

It is clear, however, that dividends will be negatively impacted on the disposal of operating subsidiaries and that EBITDA and net income will decrease due to additional rental payments on property sold. This should, however, be offset (see earnings call transcript) by the debt repayment and share buy-backs which have been effected. More specifically, the extra rent on properties sold at 20-25x rent (cap rate of 4-5%) should be offset by the reduction of interest expense (i.e., YTM on 2023 bond of 4.9%).

Source - author generated

Source - author generated

Should Rallye be unable to meet its interest bill (and default), its Casino shares could be sold, thus settling Rallye's liabilities in full.

Risk to the thesis

We would highlight the following risks to our long thesis below, and how we think these risks are mitigated:

New entrants (Operational risk) – supermarket stocks have suffered with the announcement of Amazon entering the sector head first with its purchase of Whole Foods. In fact, we see the grocery industry as being ripe for technological disruption. As one recent article we came across put it, who says that pushing around an iron trolley around a warehouse is the way to shop for food. In the next decade, we certainly envision humanity having a less time-consuming grocery shopping experience (i.e., shopping on the TV through voice recognition). While we see Amazon as a potential effective global player in the grocery industry, Casino is well placed to respond to the threat as a result of its large scale, online leadership with CDiscount & CNova and its recent partnership with Ocado.

– supermarket stocks have suffered with the announcement of Amazon entering the sector head first with its purchase of Whole Foods. In fact, we see the grocery industry as being ripe for technological disruption. As one recent article we came across put it, who says that pushing around an iron trolley around a warehouse is the way to shop for food. In the next decade, we certainly envision humanity having a less time-consuming grocery shopping experience (i.e., shopping on the TV through voice recognition). While we see Amazon as a potential effective global player in the grocery industry, Management (Operational risk) – as we mentioned previously, management is being instructed by its controlling shareholder, who may not have the same interest as common shareholders in the short term (i.e., we see the controlling shareholder as having a vested interest to pump cash up the holding structure to preserve his Casino stake). This could be value destructive to common shareholders of Casino in the short term if strategic assets are sold; but it remains less disadvantageous to Rallye bond holders who are getting paid and do not have the same upside as common shareholders. In the long-term (i.e., post a deleveraging exercise), we believe that the interests of the controlling shareholder will align with those of ordinary Casino shareholders.

Deterioration of the business (Operational/Financial risk) – Rallye is extremely dependent on Casino dividends to pay its interest expense. A shortfall of cash to pay Rallye’s interest expense would not be catastrophic in our view. The Casino Group has €3.2 Bn of investments in listed subsidiaries plus €3.9 Bn of French real-estate holdings, which we believe are not fully reflected in the current share price. Selling these assets should provide the impetus for Casino’s share price to align with its intrinsic value and help pay the interest expense.

– Rallye is extremely dependent on Casino dividends to pay its interest expense. A shortfall of cash to pay Rallye’s interest expense would not be catastrophic in our view. The Casino Group has €3.2 Bn of investments in listed subsidiaries plus €3.9 Bn of French real-estate holdings, which we believe are not fully reflected in the current share price. Selling these assets should provide the impetus for Casino’s share price to align with its intrinsic value and help pay the interest expense. Rallye's short-term debt maturities (Financial risk) – we note that Rallye has just shy of €1.0 Bn of debt maturing in 2018/19 . Given the yields on existing debt issues (YTM of approx. 15%), it is reasonable to assert that Rallye has lost the possibility of issuing cheap debt in the long-term bond market. Rallye will therefore have to rely on committed credit lines. €1.4Bn of the lines of credit require Rallye to pledge Casino stock at 130% of the loan amount, while the remaining €0.8 Bn do not require collateral (this includes the recent extension of the uncollateralised line of credit by €0.5 B n). We do not dispute that Rallye's financing profile is inherently risky as long-term debt is needing to be refinanced based on the value of a volatile asset, Casino's shares. However, the asset sales that are inevitable in the medium-term should be seen as a positive for the Casino shares which trade below their intrinsic value.

. Given the yields on existing debt issues (YTM of approx. 15%), it is reasonable to assert that Rallye has lost the possibility of issuing cheap debt in the long-term bond market. Rallye will therefore have to rely on committed credit lines. €1.4Bn of the lines of credit require Rallye to pledge Casino stock at 130% of the loan amount, while the remaining €0.8 Bn do not require collateral (this includes the recent extension of the uncollateralised line of credit by €0.5 B We do not dispute that Rallye's financing profile is inherently risky as long-term debt is needing to be refinanced based on the value of a volatile asset, Casino's shares. However, the asset sales that are inevitable in the medium-term should be seen as a positive for the Casino shares which trade below their intrinsic value. Casino's short-term maturities (Financial risk) - For completeness, Casino’s debt maturities are relatively well-laddered (see the graph below) and the refinancing of the principal should be achievable if Casino’s current trading results continue into the future (see free cash flow to the firm forecasts above).

Casino debt maturity - Source: Casino 2018 Investor Presentation

Modelling risk: The lack of transparency in Casino’s financial reporting, due to its holding structure, means that certain numbers may be double counted (e.g., what does the French property fair value disclosed include / how is it ascertained and what does French net debt include/is equity accounted debt included, etc.). Where possible, I have opted to take a conservative view.

Liquidity risk: One of the Muddy Waters Research's earlier criticism was that Casino was effectively lagging supplier payments highlighting the precarious situation of the business. In 2017, 2016 and 2015, the percentage of receivables past 30 days was 1.4%, 1.2% and 3% respectively. This highlights that position has improved since 2015. As the balance sheet is a snap-shot in time, there is always the risk that the receivables are being manipulated to show timely payment at the year-end.

Casino 2017 Accounts Payable breakdown - Source: Casino 2017 Registration Document Casino 2016 & 2015 Accounts Payable breakdown - Source: Casino 2016 Registration Document

Conclusion

At a 15% yield to maturity, we see Rallye’s 2023 bonds as being an attractive investment; however, these bonds should be perceived as akin to an equity investment in Casino. As mentioned at the start of the article, we believe a YTM of approximately 8% being more appropriate (between 5%, YTM of Casino’s 2023 bonds, and 9.2%, estimated cost of equity).

We see the group as generating enough cash to cover its interest expense in 2018; the issue, however, lies with financing the Rallye 2018 debt maturities. We believe Rallye will meet these maturities with a combination of access to committed lines of credit (by pledging Casino stock) and asset sales within the Casino Group.

Should Rallye be unable to pay its debt, a default may not be that bad of an outcome for Rallye bondholders. Default would leave bondholders with Casino stock that at its current market price covers all debt outstanding and prevents more short-term asset stripping at Casino. The only fatal risk lies with the Casino Group going bankrupt, which given its recent trading performance/profitability does not seem to be a likely outcome.

Model

I have attached Casino_Rallye_Final_Workbook_26092018.xlsx (my model) for reference. Please feel free to have a play around with my assumptions.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of its author and should not be taken as investment advice. Please perform your own due diligence before initiating any positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RALLYE 2023 BONDS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an indirect financial interest in the Rallye 2023 bonds.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.