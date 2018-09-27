Federal Reserve Raises Policy Rate, But They Are Not Tightening Monetary Policy

Thus, even though the Fed is raising its policy rate of interest, it believes that it is doing little or no harm to the economic expansion as things now stand.

Evidence of this situation is the fact that Federal Reserve officials continue to believe that the policy interest rate will be higher in the future than it is now.

There is still more than enough liquidity in US commercial banks and US money markets, and liquidity in the world remains high.

Right on schedule, the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest at its September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. The policy range now is at 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent.

The effective Federal Funds rate has been right around 1.91 percent since the last move of the policy range.

Fed officials indicated that, if conditions are right, there will be one more rate change this year, three more rate changes next year, and one more coming in 2020.

So far, with all the rate increases the Fed has made and a year spent reducing the size of the Fed’s securities portfolio, liquidity seems to be more than adequate in financial markets, and there is little pressure on commercial banks reserve positions.

Last Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system, remained in excess of $1.8 trillion.

An interesting diversion came when attention was given to the fact that the Fed’s policymakers removed, in their post-meeting statement, the word “accommodative” to describe their current policy stance.

This move seems to be a result of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s concern, expressed at the recent Jackson Hole Conference, that Federal Reserve research could not really, empirically, define some of the terms being used to guide monetary policy. Mr. Powell was especially concerned with the estimation of the “neutral” rate of interest that policy-makers focused upon.

Justin Lahart writes in the Wall Street Journal:

“The truth is Fed officials dropped ‘accommodative’ not because they don’t want to use the word ‘neutral’ but because they, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in particular, are trying to get away from the idea that they precisely know where neutral is.” “Mr. Powell took pains to explain that during his post-meeting news conference, pointing out that every policy maker said that they expect interest rates over the long run to be above the current levels—an indication that, policy makers think the current level of rates really is accommodative.”

In other words, I take this to mean that Federal Reserve officials really believe that in raising the current level of the Federal Funds rate they are not really “tightening” monetary policy because commercial banks… and the money markets… are not really feeling any real constraint in market liquidity.

Yes, short-term interest rates are rising, but, these increases are not being driven by any tightness in bank reserve positions or by any shortfall in the funds available to the money markets.

Short-term interest rates are rising, but they are rising because the Federal Reserve is raising the policy rate, not because of a constraint upon the supply of bank reserves… or, because of an excess demand for reserves coming because of the loan demand the banks are facing.

And, I think this pretty much tells the story, worldwide.

The world is awash in liquidity.

Not only is the American banking system experiencing a massive supply of excess reserves, as mentioned above, but the European Central Bank continues to follow a policy of quantitative easy, at least until the end of this year.

The Bank of Japan is also pumping reserves into the Japanese banking system, as is the central bank in China.

The world is not experiencing any shortage of liquidity.

This does not mean that there will be no disruptions around the world due to specific problems. For example, there are the problems being faced by some emerging market countries, like Turkey and Argentina.

There is the stir being caused by Brexit, the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

And, then, there is the market turmoil being caused by the upcoming budget proposals by newly elected 'populist' government of Italy.

If anything, the size of these disruptions and the attention they are getting is a function of how fluid world financial markets have become and how quickly large amounts of money flow in and out of specific situations. This will continue and may even get worse during a time that the central banks of the world really do “tighten up” their monetary policies.

Bottom line, the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest at its latest meeting and will continue to raise this rate further over the next fifteen months or more.

However, in terms of the availability of money, monetary policy continues to be “accommodative” basically because policymakers “expect interest rates over the long run to be above the current levels.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.