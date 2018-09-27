Buy These Gold Stocks As Gold Futures Attempt To Confirm A Bottom

Each is below their “reversion to the mean” and in bear market territory and only Yamana is not yet oversold.

The Comex gold futures contract will end the week with a positive weekly chart given a close this week above $1,210.1 after trading as low as $1,167.1 on Aug. 16.

If you agree that Comex gold futures (GCv1) is in a bottoming pattern it’s time to add gold mining stocks which are lagging significantly since they bottomed simultaneously on Sept. 11.

Gold futures are in correction territory while the popular gold mining stocks Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) are in bear market territory down between 28.9% and 34.7% since setting their 2018 highs in January.

A Scorecard For Gold And Four Gold Mining Stocks

Comex Gold

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the gold futures contract is neutral with the precious metal contract below its five-week modified moving average of $1,210.1 and is below its 200-week simple moving average of $1,234.9, which is also the “reversion to the mean”. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week rising to 27.68 up from 26.01 on Sept. 21.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my weekly value level of $1,189.9 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of $1,253.3 and $1,539.8, respectively.

Barrick Gold

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Barrick Gold is neutral with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $10.75 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $13.87 which is also the “reversion to the mean”. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 17.83 below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual value levels of $10.01, $9.29, $8.98 and $8.20, respectively, and to reduce holdings on strength to 200-week simple moving average of $13.87.

Yamana Gold

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Yamana Gold is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $2.64 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $3.15 which is also the “reversion to the mean”. The stock is trading between $1 and $3 a share which is the range I consider as an “option on survival”. Investors putting their money into this stock know the risk that this holding could become worthless. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 22.47 this week down from 24.38 on Sept. 21.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my weekly value level of $2.35 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $3.79.

Goldcorp Inc

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Goldcorp is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $10.99 and well below its 200-week simple moving average of $15.03 which is also the “reversion to the mean”. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to slip to 10.94 this week moving further below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual value levels of $9.06 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $13.04.

Newmont Mining

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Newmont Mining is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $32.09 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $31.10 which is also the “reversion to the mean”. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 11.28 well below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual value level of $27.56 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $36.51.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.