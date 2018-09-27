RIV's New Distribution Policy

In January, a new rate will go into effect for 2019 set at 12.5% of the fund's net asset value over the last five trading days of 2018.

I last wrote about RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) last December in the aftermath of the fund's right offering and expansion, which I did while it was at a discount. I noted at that time that I was considering getting back into the funds. Since that time, more changes have come to us from RiverNorth. I want to consider the most recent change from RIV with this article. I'll not be discussing the fund's details. This is something I've done many times and interested readers can refer to those articles, especially the most recent from last December.

In July, RIV announced that it would terminate its managed distribution plan. They continued the $0.21 per share rate through October. For the following months, the board decided that monthly payments would be based on net investment income and projected performance of the fund. But they provided no details on how that would be implemented.

Tuesday afternoon, the other shoe dropped, and we learned how the new distribution policy was going to work (until it changes again, I suppose, as RiverNorth's management is prone to frequent fundamental changes in how the fund is administered).

The fund has been giving up ground in the aftermath of the July announcement. I had guessed that this was in anticipation of a sharp distribution cut. NAV had been falling for months and it didn't seem to dissuade investors until the fund's intention to abandon the managed distribution policy was announced.

In July, the fund's premium topped out over 11%. A week ago, it was at a -3% discount. At the fund's bottom a week ago, it had lost -13.7% on its market price and shareholders gave up -11% in total return.

I would argue that the sharp fall from a double-digit premium to a discount was primarily a consequence of uncertainty about the distribution and anxieties over the likelihood of even deeper discounts if the distribution was cut. So, now that we have the details, we have to ask what might the new policy mean for RIV's price going forward?

RIV's Revised Distribution Policy

First, let's look at the new policy described here. First point to notice is that the current $0.21 per share will continue through December. I wasn't expecting that, and I suspect the market wasn't expecting it either. So far, so good.

But the real story here is that the board approved an "amended level distribution policy" beginning in January 2019. Under the amended policy, monthly distributions will continue, but they will be set at "12.5% of the average of the Funds… as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year." The distribution rate will be set for the full calendar year. Again, unless RIV's board decides to change it yet again.

At Tuesday's closing NAV, a 12.5% rate would yield a monthly distribution of $0.19. That's an 8% cut in the distribution. But a lot can change between now and the last five days of December. NAV has, as I mentioned, been on a steady decline for the past year. It's down -8.25% from a year ago. When distributions are accounted for, there's a NAV gain of 2.82% for total return. This tells us the fund has been earning its distributions, which is good, but it also tells us that it cannot sustain the current distribution rate.

If the 12.5% of NAV rate had been put into effect a year ago, monthly distributions based on the Sept. 2017 NAV would have been $0.212, effectively what the fund has been paying for the last year. As we've seen, that rate has led to NAV decay that will necessarily mean a reduction in the distribution. If RiverNorth's board does continue the new policy into future years, we should expect to see a steady NAV erosion and a steady decline in the distribution amount.

If you're curious about how this might play out, you can look at the two Cornerstone funds, Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return (CRF), which have a distribution policy not unlike what RIV is moving toward: monthly payments based on a high percentage of the fund's NAV at the end of the previous year. In the case of the Cornerstone funds, the rate is much higher, 21% of NAV, an almost unattainable level in all but the strongest years. Consequently, the distribution amount has been steadily falling year after year (2018 is the rare year when it went up).

Cornerstone sustains its funds by regular rights offerings set at quite attractive terms for shareholders and by offering a DRIP program that allows reinvestment at NAV when the funds are priced at premiums as they normally are. The 52-week average premiums for the funds are 14.1% (CLM) and 16.4% (CRF), so NAV reinvestment is highly advantageous for shareholders. It is these two characteristics that drive much of the love for these funds among shareholders. But, these are only relevant to a total-return investor. They have little value for an investor who is in the funds for current income.

RIV is facing the same issue: How to maintain that high yield on NAV? The solution looks to me a lot like Cornerstone's.

The fund offers a DRIP plan with reinvestment at NAV when the fund is priced at a premium or market rate when the fund is at a discount (see here for details). I fully expect we will also be seeing regular rounds of rights offerings as well. An important difference between Cornerstone's funds' rights offerings and RIV's is that RIV's last offering was at much less attractive terms to shareholders (described here).

I am coming to the view that despite (or to be more realistic, because of) RIV's high distribution rate, it too is a fund more appropriate for capital growth than for current income. An investor who reinvests every distribution at NAV through RIV's DRIP program, and who participates fully in the rights offerings, can expect to accumulate appreciable gains over time. But the income investor attracted to RIV for its double-digit distribution rate is likely to see that rate steadily decline year after year, and the capital invested in the fund steadily erode.

Finally, it's been almost a year since RIV's rights offering went active. If I'm right that RIV will move to sustain the fund by regular expansions, this should be an annual event.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.