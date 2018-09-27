ForeScout: Relative Valuation Suggests Large Upside

If management is setting up for another beat and raise quarter, shares may quickly rise in value.

Management has given very low guidance despite the success in the first half of the year.

Favorable trends in IoT, cybersecurity, and data privacy all suggest that ForeScout will have favorable industry conditions for the next few years.

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT) are two trends that companies are spending heavily on to compete and stay connected in the future. IoT promises efficiency, and cybersecurity promises protection from hacks and regulations. ForeScout (FSCT) specializes in providing a security platform for an IoT ecosystem. With a stock that is competing in trendy sectors and posting >30% revenue growth, it is surprising that they are trading at a lower valuation (6.2 P/S) compared to their peers.

Below, I will provide an outline of their business model and perform a relative valuation analysis. Then, I will follow up with a couple of reasons why I believe they are trading at lower valuations, along with the business and valuation risks associated with ForeScout.

Business Model

ForeScout specializes in providing a security platform for companies with complicated IT architectures. For example, a healthcare firm would use ForeScout to connect medical devices, security cameras, health records, and vendor devices to a single platform that would monitor data flows, access controls, encryption and data privacy requirements, and provide logs and evidences for hospitals to meet privacy and security regulations. ForeScout also specializes in the financial services, retail, government, and education industries.

In their 10-K, they explain their sales strategy,

“We target the largest accounts in each industry first to establish reference accounts for that sector. As of December 31, 2017, we have sold to over 2,700 end-customers in over 80 countries, including 18% of the Global 2000, since our inception, with more than 52 million devices under management.”

Many companies invest in benchmarking when determining their internal investments. By targeting the larger accounts, ForeScout is hoping that potential customers would determine the need for their services by benchmarking their current security procedures and spending versus current ForeScout customers.

Similar to other SaaS companies, ForeScout’s goal is to offer a central platform or offering, then sell value-added products as add-ons.

ForeScout labels its add-ons as Extend Modules. Add-ons are used to expand their value to customers beyond their main niche. Not only do additional add-ons create cross-selling and revenue growth opportunities, they also create a greater level of vendor lock-in effects, or create an operation critical platform. Vendor lock-in creates revenue stability and increases customer retention, as switching costs rise, and pricing power is then controlled by the vendor.

ForeScout also benefits from increasing regulation and security spending. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been implemented. India and America have both recently suggested implementing their own versions of GDPR as well. Along with current regulations and compliance guidelines, increases in privacy and data control regulations, and the complexities of data flows resulting from IoT architectures, ForeScout is operating as a leader in a growing industry with favorable conditions.

Source: ForeScout IR

*Gartner has stopped reporting magic quadrants for NAC

Relative Valuation

Below, I will compare ForeScout with other cybersecurity and data privacy stocks that are achieving similar revenue growth metrics. These include SailPoint (SAIL), Proofpoint (PFPT), Okta (OKTA), and Zscaler (ZS).

Company Market Cap EV/Sales P/S Revenue Growth P/S/G Gross Margin P/CF ForeScout $1.6 Billion 4.6 6.17 35.20% 0.18 75.47% 103.49 SailPoint $2.78 Billion 9.48 12.72 43.50% 0.29 74.81% 65.39 Proofpoint $5.71 Billion 9.68 9.28 38.87% 0.24 70.23% 38.62 Okta $7.58 Billion 15.5 23.34 64.59% 0.36 64.59% - Zscaler $4.81 Billion 20.56 25.27 51.27% 0.49 80.08% 268.65

I used P/S/G to measure the P/S ratio compared to revenue growth. On the bullish side, it appears that ForeScout is not being correctly valued for its revenue growth. Purely looking at the top line, ForeScout appears undervalued in a sector that is valued based on revenue. The EV/Sales ratio provides an even more bullish argument, as they are trading at less than half of the valuation of their peers.

For bulls, they can argue that ForeScout should be valued at a 9.0 P/S, which would represent around a 40% upside.

The counter to this would be their cash status. ForeScout currently trades above 100 P/CF, which is substantially higher than its peers with similar revenue growth (SailPoint and Proofpoint), but lower when compared to its faster growing peers (Okta and Zscaler).

To further analyze this, I will again compare ForeScout to software stocks in the same sector, that are valued at higher P/CF ratios. Below, I will add Yext (YEXT), ServiceNow (NOW), Apptio (APTI), and Box (BOX).

Company Market Cap EV/Sales P/S Revenue Growth P/S/G Gross Margin P/CF ForeScout $1.6 Billion 4.6 6.17 35.20% 0.18 75.47% 103.49 Yext $2.54 Billion 9.75 12.78 35.10% 0.36 74.44% - ServiceNow $36.11 Billion 13.11 15.95 38.79% 0.41 75.35% 51.8 Apptio $1.84 Billion 6.82 8.65 30.60% 0.28 69.29% 113.5 Box $3.78 Billion 5.88 6.12 22.48% 0.27 72.69% 47.57

These companies are not necessarily competitors nor peers, but they trade in the same sector of enterprise software. This relative valuation provides a much more bullish outlook for ForeScout. With all companies having very similar revenue growth, ForeScout is valued most closely to Box, despite the difference in growth rates. Apptio and Yext also have low cash flow compared to their market cap, yet both see higher valuations than ForeScout despite this.

ServiceNow is substantially larger, but the other three represent indications of ForeScout’s upside. While currently trading similar to Box, whose cash flow makes up for their relatively low revenue growth, ForeScout’s upside is represented by Apptio and Yext, who receive higher valuations related to their top line rather than their cash flow.

Reasons for Lower Valuation and Risks

The first reason that I plan to present for why ForeScout is trading at lower multiples is that the market may have been ignoring ForeScout. With many software stocks posting high growth rates, it is possible that momentum and growth investors have overlooked ForeScout. This was similar to what happened to Yext, as its valuation has increased over the last two quarters thanks to two catalysts - a beat and raise in May and a highly publicized Amazon (AMZN) partnership.

Additionally, I sometimes use Robinhood to determine which stocks are “trendy”. It is my un-scientific way to measure where growth investors are migrating. In Robinhood’s Information Technology collection, ForeScout is shown to have 377 Robinhood users own their stock.

Source: Robinhood

For a comparison, Box has 18x more stock owners on Robinhood, and Square (SQ) tops the list with 75,716 owners.

However, there are still several more possible reasons why ForeScout is trading at a lower valuation.

First off, ForeScout specializes in security for IoT. As the IoT adoption begins to grow, several other security vendors will enter to space as well, and ForeScout does not have a moat.

Many software providers rely on partnerships with Go-To-Market providers to implement and sell their software. Currently, ForeScout is partners with only KPMG out of the Big 4 accounting firms for system integration, which limits growth potential. Typically, software vendors would have partnerships with almost all of the firms plus Accenture (ACN).

In addition, Cisco (CSCO) is their main competitor, with Aruba Networks (HPQ) growing as well. ForeScout does not currently have the size nor market position to be viewed as having a moat versus these two.

Share Appreciation Catalysts and Guidance

Last earnings report, ForeScout had another beat and raise quarter. On the top line, ForeScout beat expectations by $4 million (35% YoY) and also beat earnings by $0.19 per share.

However, guidance for the full year was 25% revenue growth, with management hinting at an upcoming slowdown.

As investors have seen before, a few companies in this space have consistently come up with very low guidance numbers, in order to make headlines with very high beat and raise quarters. This may be a possibility for ForeScout, as their first two quarters suggest a higher projection. In this case, ForeScout could see high levels of share appreciation in their next earnings call if their Q3 is similar to Q2.

Of course, management did provide reasons for the low guidance levels, as CFO Christopher Harms explained,

“This reflects our confidence in the business while taking into consideration that we face a particularly tough comp on a year-over-year comparison resulting from a large government deal we closed during the third quarter of 2017 as well as our full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, which increased Q3 2017 revenue by $5 million.”

And the full year guidance,

“For the full year 2018, we now expect total revenue to be in the range of $270 million to $285 million representing growth of 25% at the midpoint. This is an increase over our prior full year guidance and reflective of the Q2 2018 over achievement as well as our confidence in the second half of the year.”

ForeScout’s low guidance levels may be legitimate. However, another beat and raise quarter may be enough for the market to start valuing ForeScout similar to their peers as well. It will be interesting to see, especially with so many beat and raises in software stocks that occurred last month.

Investor Takeaway

There are always risks with relying on a relative valuation. Personally, my views on the enterprise software sector being overvalued has caused me to sell off a couple of my software holdings, while either holding or adding to my other software stocks. Investors should consider the sector risks as well, especially with ForeScout being a cybersecurity company.

With this said, ForeScout still trades at a lower valuation than their peers. The big question for investors will be whether the >30% revenue growth is sustainable, or whether this was simply an outlier. With so many beat and raise quarters happening in the sector, it is becoming harder to rely on guidance.

Q1 revenue increased 41.5% YoY, and Q2 revenue increased 35.2% YoY. If management is right, the stock will likely suffer, as 25% revenue growth for the year would require very disappointing numbers. If they are wrong, another beat and raise may be enough for ForeScout to reach those higher multiples.

