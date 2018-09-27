Philip Morris Vs. Altria Group: You Can't Go Wrong With Either Stock

It would be hard to find two better dividend stocks than Philip Morris (PM) or Altria Group (MO). The good news is that both have suffered recent price declines and are now at what I consider good buying opportunities. With that being said, I prefer Altria Group for the following reasons:

Altria Group has been the more consistent performer over the last 5 years and expects to increase adjusted EPS by 16-19% this year.

Altria Group's balance sheet is far less leveraged than Philip Morris' which provides more investment and acquisition opportunities in the future.

Altria Group trades at similar valuation multiples to Philip Morris, but a higher growth rate yields a more attractive PEG Ratio of 1.49x.

Operating Performance - Winner: Altria Group

I give Altria Group the slight edge here, given better revenue growth from 2013 to 2017 and also superior operating margin expansion. Philip Morris, on the other hand, has seen an overall revenue decline and operating margin compression. As I'll discuss below, Altria group won't perform as well this year in terms of sales, but adjusted EPS performance is expected to be strong. It's important to note that each company continues to battle declining cigarette volumes but can generally combat this by increasing prices. Philip Morris generally sees less volume declines, given its an international business and is exposed to some developing markets where smoking is increasing. Altria Group is more of a pure play on U.S. cigarettes, but it also has a 10.2% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), which is growing steadily and also helps combat cigarette volume declines.

So far, year to date, Philip Morris has increased revenues by 8.3% (note - all PM comments below account for exchange rate impacts). Volumes generally declined, but Philip Morris was able to more than offset this by pricing increases. Philip Morris reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, up by 9.9% versus $2.13 in 2017. For the full year 2018, Philip Morris expects adjusted EPS to increase approximately 8% to 10% versus adjusted EPS of $4.72 in 2017.

According to its most recent earnings release, Altria Group has seen a year-over-year net revenue decline of 1.1% mainly as a result of a continued decline in cigarettes. On the other hand, Adjusted EPS has increased 24.1% to $1.96 as a result of lower income taxes, higher adjusted equity earnings from AB InBev, fewer shares outstanding, and higher pricing for its smokeless products segment. For the full year, Altria Group expects adjusted EPS to be in a range of $3.94 to $4.03, representing a growth rate of 16% to 19% from the previous year.

Data Source: Altria Group's SEC Filings

Note - Gains from the AB InBev/SABMiller transaction resulted in abnormally high operating income and margins during FY 2016

Free Cash Flow & Dividend - Winner: Philip Morris

These two stocks are widely held by dividend investors and for good reason. High barriers to entry and strong branding have made each's cash flow quite predictable, which is perfect for supplying a reliable dividend payment. Philip Morris is slightly better given a yield of 5.71% compared to Altria Group's 5.27%. Philip Morris also has consistently been able to support its dividend with annual free cash flow, where Altria Group had to dip into cash reserves during 2016 and 2017.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Altria Group

Both companies have leveraged balance sheets, but Philip Morris' is considerably worse, given its net cash position and ratios that indicate a longer time-span to repay outstanding debt (lower figures are better):

Philip Morris' Debt/EV = 0.21x

Philip Morris' Debt/Revenue = 1.08x

Philip Morris' Debt/Operating Income = 2.87x

Altria's Debt/EV = 0.11x

Altria's Debt/Revenue = 0.73x

Altria's Debt/Operating Income = 1.46x

Valuation - Winner: Altria Group

This one is very close, but I give the slight edge to Altria Group. Forward P/E and EV/FCF ratios are similar, but I like Altria's higher expected growth rate along with a better balance sheet as I pointed out already.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Total Debt provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Philip Morris

Wall Street is slightly more bullish on Philip Morris than Altria Group. Each stock has similar Buy/Hold recommendations, but average price targets indicate more upside for Philip Morris. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Philip Morris is $93.07, which represents 15% upside based on the current share price of $81. The average target price for Altria Group is $66.95, which represents 9% upside based on the current share price of $61.27.

Risk Profile: Draw

Each company is subject to regulatory risk, but I often look at historical averages as a general way to gauge risk. Each stock has seen its price drastically drop over the last year, which brings each's EV/FCF to the bottom of 5-year averages. If you're a believer in reverting back to the historical mean, this a very good sign that a stock price is unlikely to see significant further declines and more likely to increase in the future.

PM EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Altria Group's stock has declined by 18% off of 52-week highs. In my opinion, that puts the stock in buy territory, a rare occurrence for such a reliable company. Philip Morris has had a large decline too (30%), and a strong case can be made for buying that stock as well. I just prefer Altria Group's more consistent revenue growth, combined with a higher expected growth rate and a much better PEG Ratio. You still get a great dividend too, which has consistently grown over time and currently yields 5.27%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.