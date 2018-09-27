How Robust Is Economic Growth? The Weakness In The Housing Sector

If economic growth is felt to be slowing further, the Fed sees this in the future, more and more pressure may come for future fiscal programs to provide additional stimulus.

Pending home sale are down 2.3 percent from a year earlier and business capital expenditures do not seem very strong even with the stimulus coming from last years' tax cuts.

Even though economic growth seems to be relatively strong, the Fed expects real GDP to grow by 3.1 percent this year, there seem to be weak spots going forward.

The housing sector has not really played a very big role in the current economic recovery.

This is very atypical of past economic recoveries, but is not inconsistent with the strategy laid out by the Bernanke-led Federal Reserve trying to get away from the Great Recession and create a sustainable expansion.

The plan was for the Federal Reserve to stimulate stock prices, create a wealth effect that would underwrite the recovery from the Great Recession.

Mr. Bernanke and the Fed were “spot on” in terms of the recovery and what drove it. Consumer spending was the foundation of the expansion, although the strength came in consumer goods and consumer services, not in housing as in most post-World War II recoveries.

Business capital investment, also, did not play a major role in the expansion.

But, the expansion was sustainable, now in its tenth year, even if it was not that robust, generating only a 2.3 percent, compound rate of growth during its nine-year life.

By most accounts, economic growth seems to be quite robust now as the second quarter growth in real GDP came in unrevised at a 2.9 percent, year-over-year rate of growth. The annual growth rate for 2017 was only 2.2 percent, so the economy has picked up substantially over the past year.

Going forward? Well, it seems as if analysts see 2018 continuing on a relatively robust pattern, but after that, the economy seems to drop back off to levels achieved earlier in the recovery.

For example, the Federal Reserve released new projections for the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which ended yesterday.

Right now, the Federal Reserve has revised its 2018 annual projection to be 3.1 percent, up from 2.8 percent in its earlier forecast. However, for 2019, the projection was only raised to 2.5 percent, from 2.4 percent. After that, well, for 2020, Fed officials are expecting only 2.0 growth while in 2021, the projection is for 1.8 percent. For the longer-term, the forecast is for 1.8 percent growth.

First, let me say that the 3.1 percent rate of growth for 2018 seems to be right in line with the 2.9 percent, year-over-year, rate of growth achieved in the second quarter. To achieve the annual growth rate of 3.1 percent, year-over-year growth rates will have to be in excess of this number for the third and fourth quarters of the year.

But, the growth rates will not need to be anywhere close to the 4.2 percent, annualized quarterly rate of increase that has been emphasized by politicians and the press, in order to attain the 3.1 percent yearly rate of increase consistent with the Fed’s predictions. Quarterly rates, annualized tend to exaggerate performance that is often not justified by the statistics.

The economy did pick up steam in the first and second quarters of 2018 to a great extent connected with the tax cut passed by Congress in December. However, it seems as if the stimulus is dissipating as much of the tax benefits have gone into the financial engineering of corporations, especially in terms of stock buybacks.

Furthermore, it is obvious that the impact of the tax cuts on housing has been weak or none as the Wall Street Journal reports that the number of U. S. existing homes going under contract in August, declined for the fourth time in five months.

The National Association of Realtors on Thursday said its pending home-sales index, which tracks contract signings for purchases of previously owned homes, declined by 2.3 percent in August from a year earlier.

Apparently, buyers are becoming more reluctant to step out and investigate the purchase of a home, even though the economy seems to be doing pretty well.

It has been the case that the housing-market inventory has been tight and this has driven up some home prices, but this also housing construction has been impacted by skilled construction labor shortages, higher input costs and mortgage rates. In other words the overall cost of buying a home has become more expensive.

So, even though consumer spending continues to be relatively strong, we see that the investment in housing has been weak, even though there is plenty of money around for people to borrow. And, connecting this with continued low business capital investment, it just does not seem that the economic growth being achieved in 2018 is that sustainable.

Thus, the economic projections of the Federal Reserve do not seem unreasonable. The “Trump bump” to the economy in 2018 will not last into the final two years of Donald Trump’s administration.

Furthermore, with the Federal Reserve continuing to push up its policy rate of interest though 2019 and then into 2020, no relief seems in sight from the monetary policy side of things. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve confirmed that it was going to raise its policy rate one more time in 2018, with 3 additional increases coming in 2019, and one further rise coming in 2020.

And, this outlook contains little real impact coming from any tariff wars that seem to be imminent. Tariff wars could result in even slower economic growth after 2018.

If this is the case, then I think one can expect that President Trump will push for more policies that inject further stimulus into the economy. If the Fed’s projections appear to hold, I don’t think we can expect the president to sit by in 2019 and 2020, with the next presidential election coming up and not try and get the economy growing at a faster pace.

In addition, given the policy scenario of the Fed, one cannot expect monetary policy to escape the next year or so, unscathed. In fact, if the Fed projections are achieved, we are likely to see the Federal Reserve blamed for the slowing down of the US economy.

And, what might additional fiscal stimulus do to the inflation picture.

The Fed’s projections are for the inflation rate to stay within the 2.0 percent to 2.1 percent range for the next few years and for the longer-term.

Further fiscal stimulus can only put more pressure on prices and create an environment where inflation is more of a concern. This, of course, is something that the Fed would not like.

This is just a prelude to some of the battles on the economic front that we may be seeing in the next couple of years.

