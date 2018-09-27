The Feel-Good Economy

And these latter changes are undeniably the result of the Trump government policies.

There is a positive trend break in some data though, corporate profits, the stock exchange, and especially business and consumer confidence, creating a feel-good factor.

The high growth in Q2 was substantially boosted by fiscal stimulus and one-off factors, and we don't think 4%+ growth is sustainable for very long.

While the economy is booming, it's hard to detect a real break in the post-financial crisis recovery in hard data covering growth, job creation, and wages.

There is a spring in the air of the economy. Despite worries about emerging markets, trade wars, political tribalism, and what not, the stock market is going from strength to strength, corporate profits are booming and the economy seems to be on a new lease of life.

While Obama supporters like to remind people that the present recovery started under, well, President Obama, Trump supporters boast about a booming economy that seems to have taken off from the tepid growth under his predecessor.

You don't have to go to the extremes of Don JR or Tomi Lahren to hear that the Trump economy is nothing like the Obama expansion, which was noted as the slowest recovery on record.

We'll try to look under the hood and discover that much of this is a continuation, but there is real and undeniable change as well, and change that is directly the product of the new government's policies.

Circumstances

First off, circumstances are quite different. When Obama came to power, the economy was sinking at the fastest since the great depression (actually, even a bit faster than that, as it happens).

There are at least three reasons to argue why this was never going to be a quick V-shaped recovery:

This wasn't a normal business cycle downturn but one that wiped $9T of household balance sheets from the decline in house prices alone with households preferring to repair the damage to their balance sheets, rather than borrow and spend anew, creating a negative wealth effect on spending.

The collapse in construction spending itself created a long drag on the economy (see figure below).

What isn't widely known is that the post-financial crisis recovery has been the first recovery without an increase in public sector employment. The Obama stimulus lasted only for a couple of years followed by budget cuts when deficit and debt angst took over and spending at the state and local level has been curtailed significantly.

Here is the decline in construction spending:

And here is public sector employment in different recovery with the post-financial crisis recovery clearly an outlier:

All these effects lingered for years, which created considerable headwinds for the economy.

However, the Trump economy is also experiencing some headwinds, most notably from a change in monetary policy. However, real interest rates aren't all that much higher due to the fact that inflation itself has been trending upwards:

Public finances

Here is the US public sector deficit:

You see that the financial crisis produced a large public sector deficit, mostly by crashing GDP itself (the denominator) but also by increased spending (bail-outs, increased unemployment benefits, stimulus).

However, despite many commentators freaking out about the deficit, this actually declined with unprecedented speed, and we have already mentioned that the post-financial crisis recovery stands out as the first recovery in which public sector employment actually kept on falling, rather than increasing with the economic recovery itself.

This is set to inverse with the Trump tax cuts and the spending package. From the NYT:

The Trump administration is forecasting that the deficit for the current budget year, which ends Sept. 30, will total $890 billion. That would represent a 33.7 percent increase from last year's deficit of $665.8 billion. It would be the largest deficit since an imbalance of $1.1 trillion in 2012.

And here is Bloomberg:

The CBO, a non-partisan congressional research body, estimated in April that the budget deficit for the entire fiscal year would increase to $804 billion, before widening to $981 billion in fiscal 2019 and topping $1 trillion in 2020. Before the CBO incorporated tax cuts and spending hikes into its projections, the group forecast the U.S. deficit would exceed $1 trillion by 2022.

So this is likely getting worse and could get a lot worse when the economic tailwind is petering out, according to Brookings (our emphasis):

The CBO projects that cumulative actual and potential GDP will be equal, on average, over the 2018-2028 period. The strong economic performance is in large part attributable to the implementation of the 2017 tax legislation and the resulting fiscal stimulus. But it also means that the higher projected deficits and debt are essentially full-employment deficits. If the economy falls into recession, the medium-term fiscal outlook is likely to look significantly worse.

That is for later worries, perhaps. What isn't widely appreciated is that the growth spurt isn't necessarily produced by the tax cuts alone (New Yorker):

The reason is straightforward: this winter, Congress passed a substantial economic-stimulus package, and what we have seen in the past few months looks like a textbook case of a stimulus giving a short-term boost to an economy that still had some human and physical resources lying idle. You may ask, "What stimulus package?" It consisted of two parts: the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which Congress voted into law last December, and the Bipartisan Budget Act, which was passed in February... Few have acknowledged the scale of the stimulus these measures introduced into the economy. (Vox's Matt Yglesias is an exception.)

Together, these have produced some 1.4% of GDP worth of stimulus. It's curious that this has taken place this late in the cycle, with the output gap basically closed:

Compared

Let's compare the economies on a few metrics, first up, GDP growth:

The Q2 2018 quarter has subsequently been revised upwards to 4.2%, which is good, but not exceptional. There were four quarters after the financial crisis that boosted higher growth, so it all depends whether this is establishing a new trend.

What's more, there were one-off factors at work driving it higher (QZ):

Take trade, for example. Net exports contributed a whopping 1 percentage point to real GDP growth last quarter-the most since 2013. But there's fair reason to suspect that this isn't due to an out-of-the-blue resurgence of US manufacturing, particularly given that the dollar was fairly strong versus other major currencies during the quarter. Much of this could instead be a knock-on effect of Trump's trade war, as importers snapped up US goods before looming tariffs drove up prices. For example, soybean exports have jumped as buyers tried to get out ahead of the retaliatory tariffs on the agriculture product by China.

Taking 12-month periods does suggest there might be something of an upward trend:

But we need a couple more quarters before we can conclude that and if a substantial part of the Q2 quarter was indeed due to one-off trade effects in anticipation of tariffs, growth might very well resort back to 3% or so, which would still be very good.

And here are the jobs numbers:

There is even a slight slowdown in job creation but not terribly relevant (MSNBC):

Donald Trump has now been in office for 19 full months - February 2017 through August 2018 - and in that time, the economy has created 3.58 million jobs. In the 19 full months preceding Trump's presidency - July 2015 to January 2017 - the economy created 3.96 million jobs.

On wages, there is a rather vague upward trend but it's difficult to argue Trump's Presidency has made much of a difference:

In fact, due to inflation creeping up, real wages are actually not growing:

And this is disturbing for another reason:

You see that the fantastic 4.2% GDP growth in Q2 2018 was due to a very large increase in personal consumption. Whether that is sustainable in the face of stagnant real wages remains very much to be seen.

There isn't a big increase in employee bonuses either. That is, there was one but that happened before Trump:

And that rise in 2014/2015 is not altogether positive, from the WSJ (our emphasis):

Bonuses started taking off four years ago. Businesses have been electing to give workers short-term payouts for retention and morale, rather than longer-term wage increases the economy had experienced in previous decades. Anecdotally, the trend of bonuses rather than permanent wage increases continues. A recent report by the Federal Reserve showed employers in the Atlanta Fed district were "increasing the proportion of employee compensation that is not permanent and can be withdrawn, if needed."

Basically, they are a substitute for wage increases as they can be more easily withheld.

Optimism

So, there isn't yet much hard evidence of a real break with the post-financial crisis recovery, at least not in the hard data considering growth, employment, and wages.

Of course, this could still come if GDP figures keep on coming strong, which certainly is within the realm of the possible. Here is what the Congressional Budget Office predicts (Reuters):

Real GDP will grow by 3.3 percent in 2018; 2.4 percent in 2019; and 1.8 percent in 2020, it said.

If that materializes, it's quite a bit of a slowdown, but it remains to be seen, of course. But despite the lack of hard economic evidence, there is an unmistakable sense of optimism percolating the economy.

Some hard data are up, like corporate profits and so is the stock exchange, and that's good for the economy, as well as investors and increases this sense of optimism.

But perhaps this is as good as it gets for corporate profits (MarketWatch):

So far, 98 components of the S&P 500 SPX, -0.33% have issued earnings outlooks for the quarter. Of these, a sharp majority - 76%, or 74 of the 98 - gave negative guidance. This is above both the five-year average of 71%, and it is also on track to be the highest quarterly percentage since the first quarter of 2016. The primary factor behind the unusually high percentage isn't that there's a high number of companies giving negative outlooks, but that there are so few firms giving positive ones. According to FactSet's data, the 74 companies giving negative outlooks is actually a touch below the five-year average of 76. However, the 24 stocks that have given positive outlooks so far this quarter is well below the average of 31 over the past five years.

Early days though here as well. While the effect of Presidents on the economy is often exaggerated, it's difficult to deny that Trump, more especially his deregulation and tax reform policies, seem to have had a direct influence on the stock market and corporate profits.

And take for instance US consumer confidence, it's near a two-decade high:

Or take US business confidence:

And the jump undeniably coincided with the election of Trump. Apart from that, it's a very substantial jump as well.

Conclusion

So far, there is little evidence that a sea change has taken place in the economy, at least not in the hard data considering economic growth, employment, or wages.

That could change, but it's more likely the Q2 growth figure is a bit of an outlier due to one-off trade effects in anticipation of tariffs and unusually strong consumer spending that might not last given stagnant real wages.

Growth will still likely be very good, there is no mistake about that, but it comes after a very large double stimulus and at the price of worsening public finances.

What is undeniable is that Trump's policies have moved corporate profits, share prices, and sentiment in general. And some economists are actually latching on to the importance of sentiment, but that will be for another time.

