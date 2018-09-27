After All The Downgrades, Where 'Should' Micron Be Now?

Only 14% of the 25% losses can be explained by the street’s forecast financials. MU should trade around $49-$52 today. There is at least a 10% upside from this position.

It is more puzzling that the loss has been accumulated one day after another with analyst’s downgrading well after the Q2 ER.

With the general upbeat in Q2 and Q3 financials, shares of Micron Technology (MU) have lost close to 25% since Q2 earnings release (ER). There seems to be a consensus that the topping of NAND/DRAM prices may have contributed to most of the decrease. However, as most of the losses came from many analysts downgrades which happened well after the Q2 ER, a reasonable question arises as to what new financial information these new downgrades offered to justify such a large drop. The reason to identify the source of return is that it will help investors predict the subsequent Micron stock price movement. That is, for the portion of the share value from downgrades of Micron’s forward-looking financials, the value decrease should be permanent and not reversible. For the rest which is not financially conceived, it will reverse.

Forward Financials Revisions and Stock Prices

Let me share my thought process on how to identify MU's stock return associated with the street’s downgrades of forward financials. I will compared the analysts’ forecast financials between Q2 ER and Q3 ER. The changes of their forward financials should be the basis for the share gain or loss over the same time period. Then, I had to convert the financial forecast changes into share price changes.

Before going any further, I need to clarify the purpose of this post. It is not my intent to decide whether Micron’s stock is fairly valued. Instead, I used the changes of analysts’ forward-looking estimates of Micron’s financials between Q2 ER and current time to infer the corresponding stock price changes. The implication is that if the actual price changes (-25%) are different from the estimated price changes, the actual price will correct itself.

In Figure A, immediately after Q2 ER, revenue estimates had been raised across the board for the subsequent 10 quarters from Q3 2018 to Q4 2020 (Figure A). Yet, revenue was later revised downward in early September after Baird removed Micron as a top semiconductor large-cap stock and lowered the price target from $100 to $75 (the circled portion). At that time, analyst Tristan Gerra said gross margins were near a peak, DRAM pricing would likely top out in Q3, and NAND oversupply had recently worsened. Gerra expects a moderate DRAM price decline for 2019 and NAND pricing to stabilize in second half of 2019. For the following two weeks till Q3 ER, more than x analysts came out to downgrade MU and lowered its target price. As Q4 revenue guidance was further downside in Q3 ER, more downward revenue revisions quickly followed.

The downward revisions from Q2 ER clearly applied to all of Micron’s financials, including quarterly revenue (Figure 1), EPS (Figure 2), and free cash flow (Figure 3). Most interestingly, the downward revisions concentrate between Q2 2019 to Q2 2020. The source of the revisions appear to be a result of the expected weakening NAND prices and DRAM demand in the short term. Analysts seem to predict the DRAM price will recover in the later part of 2020, as shown the revenue revision becomes positive.

For Micron, I selected revenue forecast for the next few quarters as the more relevant metric to move Micron stock prices because of its “pseudo commodity” status which has been intensely debated. For a better part of the history, Micron’s revenue and stock prices have been sensitive to NAND/DRAM prices and demand. For the next 10 quarters, analysts’ upgrades have revised revenue from -5% to +4% (Table 1). Under the current context, the relevance of future revenue only applies to stock pricing and, therefore, stock price changes reflect the future revenue revisions in a discounted fashion. I proceeded to discount each revision change to the present based on a discount rate around 14%, a reasonable range of estimates based on the Micron price one day before Q2 ER. The assumption is that Micron stock at that point was fairly valued ahead of the Q2 ER. I further weighted each discounted revision changes based on the scale of the revenue and derived a total revision for the next 10 quarters -0.93% annually.

Revenue Downward Revisions To Lower Stock Prices

Lastly, I had to figure out how to translate the revenue revision increase into share price change. To do this, I used the Sales Franchise Value Model that sales (revenue) is the focal point of the valuation. (Since I have used this revenue-based valuation model many times, please click here for details.) The actual valuation model is presented below.

In order to convert the revenue changes in % into stock return in %, it requires some creativity to find a base point to compute the % changes. The following procedure may be a bit tricky:

1. Identifying the change in revenue estimates for each future quarter in percentage term, i.e., -5% to 4% as shown before.

2. Since the changes in current stock prices are associated with the present value of the changes in estimated future revenue or free cash flow, an equity discount rate is estimated between 14%-15%, using the base time point the day before Q2 ER, assuming Micron was fair valued then. More importantly, Micron has priced in 13% long-term revenue growth rate.

3. Given a 14%-15% discount rate, a 13% pre-Q2-ER revenue growth rate, a -0.93% additional revenue downward revision, the fair Micron price today is to reflect the current forecast financials that should be between $49 and $52. In other words, Micron should be priced at 14% below the level at Q2 ER. Mind you that Micron is currently traded at $44, 25% below Q2 ER level.

Takeaways

For a while now, many MU shareholders have been bothered by the fact that MU stock price has gone down 2%-3% or more every time when one analyst downgrades the stock. The drop in MU's stock price becomes even more puzzling considering that these downgrades occurred a long time after management reported Q2 ER. The long delayed stock price reaction to already known information is more bothersome than the loss in return itself since it violates the basic proposition of an efficient market. On the other hand, the existence of inefficiency opens another door to Micron shareholders. As only 14% of the 25% losses can be explained by the street’s forecast financials, MU should trade around $49-$52 today on the fundamental front. There is at least 10% upside from this point on.

