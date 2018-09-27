AT&T: Base Case Of $40

WarnerMedia has made several strides in the last few months to suggest the division isn't a noose on the wireless business.

After a period of incredible weakness surrounding the closure of the Time Warner merger, AT&T (T) is finally acting better. The stock has gotten a bid around the $30 lows as the DirecTV path from my previous research continues to play out confirming a $40 base case.

Anybody looking at how Verizon Communications (VZ) has traded over the last year can easily see how the market prefers a focused company. Verizon has pulled back from media ambitions as the Oath division CEO recently left the company while AT&T bought Time Warner for HBO and other media assets.

Image Source: WarnerMedia website

Over the last year, Verizon has seen a solid gain while AT&T is down over 13%. The only real difference in the companies is the direction in the media business focus.

T data by YCharts

My recommendation all along was for AT&T to focus on building out the wireless network for 5G. Now that the wireless and media giant has Time Warner, investors have to look at what the company has going forward whether they actually like it or not. Even a media business that places a noose on the company doesn't prevent the stock from rallying above the strong resistance over $34.

One can easily see how the price discrepancy with Verizon in the last year is primarily due to multiple expansion by Verizon and contraction by AT&T. One can even envision how investors playing the 5G rollout flipped their investments into Verizon as 2018 progressed. It isn't like Verizon is even an expensive stock trading at only 11x forward EPS estimates.

The ironic part is that AT&T has the bigger EPS upside potential due to the merger. The market might not have liked the deal, but adding Time Warner via 50% debt was very accretive to earnings. Similar to my work on DirecTV, the market mostly ignored the accretive nature of the deal targeted to eventually push EPS numbers up toward $4.

My initial pro-forma estimates still top $3.80 while analysts are down below $3.65 with some potential purchase accounting adjustments pressuring the numbers since the call on September 10. Investors can review these complex accounting adjustments where purchase accounting rules can mess up easy comparison of initial numbers.

Media To The Rescue

Despite the pending merger and Netflix (NFLX) splurging on content, HBO still took home 23 Emmy awards to match Netflix. AT&T expects to double down on content in an attempt to take back some momentum from the streaming companies.

Some analyst estimates are coming down on fears of higher spending on content. My estimate is that additional content costs offset some of the synergy benefits estimates at $1.5 billion related to costs and $2.5 billion in total. Remember that my $3.80 EPS estimate was based solely on closing the deal via only 50% stock.

Time Warner has recently seen some success with movies such as the surprise summer hit Crazy Rich Asians and The Nun. Neither were exactly blockbusters, but solid results for a media business in the middle of a merger where the risk involves the media business failing to maintain previous strong results.

The launch of an OTT service focused on WarnerMedia content toward year end provides another catalyst for the media business. AT&T appears better positioned to compete in the media business while higher streaming costs could help halt the slide in legacy DirecTV subs and the additional revenues from DirecTV Now will help offset the revenue difference.

The thesis still isn't that the media business addition was good for business and it clearly wasn't good for the stock using the Verizon example, but the new WarnerMedia business appears on more solid footing than most feared when dumping the stock in the low $30s following the merger approval.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market appears to ignore the predicted pro-forma numbers once AT&T completes a merger. A lot of the merger benefits take awhile to filter into the actual numbers while purchase accounting rules and integration complexities can hurt short-term numbers. Similar to with the DirecTV merger, the stock appears set for a yearly run into the $40s. Investors should consider this the base case for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.