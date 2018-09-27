Silver Weekly: Fighting The Bearish Momentum

I propose SLV to take advantage of a potential rally in spot silver prices in Q4 2018.

Fighting Forms, Franz Marc (1914)

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the Funds physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning - that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF, whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

It is important to note that speculative activity in silver rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials were net short Comex silver by 3,968 tonnes as of September 18.

They reduced their net short exposure by 187 tonnes over the latest reporting period of September 11-18, which was driven by a combination of short-covering (96 tonnes) and long accumulation (+91 tonnes).

Still, non-commercials have liquidated nearly 2,900 tonnes of net long positions over the past month and roughly 4,700 tonnes in the year to date. Last year, non-commercials liquidated an massive 8,809 tonnes of net long positions in Comex silver.

To put this amount of speculative selling in silver into perspective, physical demand for silver (jewelry, coins and bars, industrial production) dropped only roughly 690 tonnes in 2017, according to the Silver Insitute.

This shows the extent to which speculative activity in the silver futures contracts can have a significant impact on silver spot prices.

Speculative positioning in silver this year has become the most bearish on record, according to CFTC statistics.

This suggests that a speculative normalization is due sooner rather than later, which is likely to produce an immense wave of speculative buying in silver futures contracts, pushing silver spot prices much higher.

In turn, the value of SLV is likely to appreciate tremendously.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors held around 20,200 tonnes of physical silver across various ETFs as of September 21, according to FastMarkets’ iterations.

Last week (September 14-21), ETF investors left their gold holdings unchanged, after third straight weeks of buying.

ETF investors have bought 178 tonnes of silver over the past month but their holdings is essentially flat since the year-start.

This suggests that silver ETF investors buyers are not momentum-driven but value-driven. The lower the silver spot price, the stronger the ETF buying. Contrary to gold for which ETF investors tend to be momentum-driven, silver ETF demand is unlikely to exacerbate any sell-off in spot silver prices because the relationship between silver ETF demand and silver spot prices has become stable and negative.

Trading positioning

The extremely negative speculative positioning in the silver market combined with the stable ETF demand leads me to think that the near-term risks to spot silver prices are skewed to the upside.

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

Source: Seeking Alpha

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the COMEX silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.75 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111.45 million.

Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost.

Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.48%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be relatively short term (less than 6 months) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Given the currently negative trading momentum in the silver market, I think that the 2015 low of $13.64 per oz will be ultimately re-tested, producing the final wave of long liquidation before a strong rebound takes place.

I wish I was brave enough to implement a long position in SLV at this time.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my research, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.