SurveyMonkey: Much To Prove

These circumstances and an elevated valuation, following the opening day jump, mean that I am avoiding the shares.

My personal opinion is that the big jump is over-exaggerated, given the modest growth, substantial losses, and fierce competition.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) has made a splashing debut as investors believe that the future for the online research platform is bright. That can be debated, as I am not that impressed with the growth rates reported by the business, as the modest growth goes hand in hand with still rather substantial operating losses reported at the moment.

These conditions and fierce competition from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and other major players make that I find it rather easy to avoid shares of SurveyMonkey after a big opening day run.

Opinions Drive The Business

The header of the paragraph describes the mission of the business, being a global provider of survey software products. The company has actually been founded during the dotcom bubble in 1999 and, ever since, has grown to a 16 million daily active user base.

It is not just research studies which are using the tools offered by SurveyMonkey. Corporate studies used to measure net promotor scores, as well as other marketing applications and employee engagement studies run on the software as well. The company specifically claims that big data applications will not replace its software solutions because of the so-called "human voice", that is capturing unstructured data on a real-time basis. For now, I believe that the business might be rightfully making this claim, although it remains to be seen what the future holds in this area.

To date, over 60 million users have used the platform of which 16 million in the past year. These users have been completing surveys made by some 600,000 users across 300,000 organisations. Most of these are smaller, or one-person organisations, as nearly 3,000 organisations have an organisation-wide arrangement with SurveyMonkey.

The goal of the company is clear, that is of continued monetisation of the user base by offering tailor-made solutions to each individual client. Having often used the service in the past, I must admit that, as a user, it is often getting rather boring to continue to fill out those questionnaires, but that is just a personal side-note.

The Offering

SurveyMonkey sold 15 million shares at $12 per share, raising $180 million in gross proceeds. This indicates that demand has been solid, as the company originally aimed to sell just 13.5 million shares in a $9-11 range.

The roughly 105 million shares outstanding are valued at $1.26 billion at the offer price, although this valuation has increased to $1.78 billion after shares rose to $17 on their opening day. The company operates with $274 million in net debt ahead of the offering, which means that net debt comes in close to $100 million following the offering, implying that the overall business is valued at nearly $1.9 billion.

That is a fairly full valuation as the actual performance of the business is not that impressive, at least if you ask me. Revenues grew by just little over 5% last year to $219 million, implying that it is valued at around 9 times sales. The company did report an operating loss of nearly $21 million last year, a decent improvement compared to an operating loss of a little over $34 million in 2016.

The company has seen accelerating momentum with revenues increasing by nearly 14% in the first half of the year to $121 million. This accelerating growth did not result in further leverage on the bottom line as operating losses increased from roughly ten million to twelve million. Assuming that sales could grow by 15% this year, revenues could top $250 million in 2018, for a roughly 7.5 times sales multiple. This multiple looks pretty high, given that growth is not that inspiring (even if it has been accelerating) with real work to be done on the bottom line.

Final Thoughts

With shares having risen about 75% from the midpoint of the preliminary offering range, I find it rather easy to pass on the offering. While the 7-8 times sales multiple is not outrageous for a SaaS-based player, and given the market position of the company, reality is that growth rates are not that inspiring as the company continues to lose money.

Asking relatively high prices for the services puts a risk to the business model as well, as competition from other names often comes for free, or at cheaper costs, or can be integrated with other services (read Google).

The valuation risk, low growth rates, relatively large losses, and still substantial net debt load following the IPO mean that I am very cautious on SurveyMonkey and have no intention to make a bet, given these circumstances.

That said, IPOs like these remain fun and interesting to watch, often displaying quite a bit of volatility, which means that I continue to watch the developments with great interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.