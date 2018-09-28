Ferrari Is A Strong Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 27.
Bullish Calls
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): It's a strong stock.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX): Cramer believes the company's franchise is strong in reference to the competition by new entrants.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM): "I know this company is a cancer, stem cell spec. I am a huge believer in stem cell and a huge believer in anything that can stop cancer. It is a spec stock. You can own a little, but not more than that."
Bearish Calls
First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF): When it comes to insurance, Cramer said he prefers Chubb (NYSE:CB).
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL): It did not show strength when oil stocks were rallying, and that means the stock can go down when oil goes down.
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.