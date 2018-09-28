Ferrari Is A Strong Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/18)

Halliburton doesn't have the strength to go up.

Chubb is the stock pick in the insurance group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 27.

Bullish Calls

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): It's a strong stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX): Cramer believes the company's franchise is strong in reference to the competition by new entrants.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM): "I know this company is a cancer, stem cell spec. I am a huge believer in stem cell and a huge believer in anything that can stop cancer. It is a spec stock. You can own a little, but not more than that."

Bearish Calls

First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF): When it comes to insurance, Cramer said he prefers Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL): It did not show strength when oil stocks were rallying, and that means the stock can go down when oil goes down.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.