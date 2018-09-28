CarMax: Driving Forward

CarMax (KMX) is falling today and it has been discussed among some of the traders over at our service, so we want to outline some key issues with the stock for our followers. The company is in a highly competitive sector, selling a range used vehicles in the United States. While the company was once in strong growth mode, that pace of growth has slowed down a bit. The name has been great for trading, which is why it caught our member's attention, but we do caution investors in the name that the sideways action has been a bit frustrating since we upgraded our sell rating last year to a hold. Essentially, the stock had really been a 'market perform' type investment. After the recent pullback, we think if you can acquire shares in the $60 range, you are getting a fair price based on forward expectations and support is seen from a chart perspective. These levels are where traders also would likely do some buying, so it is attractive both from a medium-term to long-term horizon.

Price action

Shares of CarMax are volatile, and in the last year plus, have continued to oscillate between between $60 and $80:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

From a chart perspective it appears the name is set to pull back toward the $70 mark. The stock is still looking for direction and has not been able to break out of the recent range it has traded in. The astute trader can scalp profits based on these oscillations in price, but from an investors viewpoint, the action has been a bit frustrating in the medium-term. The company continues to grow, but from a fundamental basis, we think a buy at lower levels is warranted. Let us discuss performance and some of the key issues to be aware of.

Operating in a competitive market

If you are unfamiliar with the company's operations, CarMax sells used cars, but not just to consumers. It also sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions. It also sells some new vehicles under special franchise arrangements. Like other vehicle sales outlets, the company offers its customers financing alternatives through its own finance operations. High margin services are also offered, such as appraisal services, vehicle repairs, and offering extended warranties.

Here is the issue. The business is profitable, and sales are growing over time, but this is a heavily saturated market. The name is competing with major dealerships, local/independent used lots, and even online now. While CarMax has done an effective job branding itself and increasing sales year-after-year, the space is crowded to say the least. The larger question here of course is whether the performance and future expectations justify the stock's trading.

Sales are growing

CarMax just reported its Q2 earnings and once again, revenues were up. While the pace of sales growth had been slowing somewhat in recent quarters, the growth is still very positive, despite the competitive operating environment. The company used to put up consistent double-digit sales increases in past years. That said, Q2 revenues have recently perked up. Total revenues were $4.77 billion, beating estimates by $120 million, and increasing 8.6% from last year. That is strong:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Make no mistake, these sales increases are welcome, but we feel compelled to report that the pace has slowed as CarMax has spread across the nation. While the pace of sales increases is slowing, in terms of underlying performance, the company saw certain points of weakness that we want you to be aware of. That said, overall, we thought this was one of the better quarters for CarMax in recent memory, especially on a comparable year-over-year basis.

Total used vehicle unit sales grew 5.8%, and comparable store used unit sales rose 2.1% versus the prior year's second quarter. Same store sales performance was better than we expected. Recently we had seen declines in store traffic. However, this decline in traffic actually continued. This is something to be aware of. Where the company really delivered was converting the traffic it did see into actual sales. Further, the wholesale business has started firing again. Wholesale vehicle unit sales were up 14.6%, following up a strong Q1 which saw sales here rise 9.6%. When we had covered the name previously, sales were flat-to-down, so this improvement is a strong sign for the company.

Turning to the service plans and financing side of the business, revenues were up 12.4% year-over-year. Extended protection plan revenues (which includes extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection revenues) increased a strong 15.2% versus the prior-year level, reflecting growth in used volumes, the rapid revenue recognition from extended protection plan sales, as well as declines in costs from the plan providers. Net third-party finance fees which had been pressured for many quarters even rose thanks to a better sales mix, and were up $2 million from the year-ago period.

As far as the top line is concerned, it was great quarter. Did this translate to earnings power?

Earnings commentary

While rising sales are a big positive, we have to question the impact on profit. In other words, did the pace of revenue growth outpace expense growth? Well, considering basic cost expenses, total gross profit increased a strong 7.7% to $650 million in the quarter. This was a result of profit growth in all segments. Used vehicle gross profit rose 5.9%, driven by volume. One item we do watch is used vehicle gross profit per unit. This remained comparable with the prior-year period, rising a $1 per vehicle. The mean profit per vehicle is a key metric to watch. Wholesale vehicle gross profit was up 10.8% driven by volumes but one weak point to watch here is profit per unit. Its been declining, and fell to $919 per unit from $950 last year.

Keep in mind to generate higher sales, expenses rose. Of course, with gross profit rising, we can see it these increases were outpaced by top-line growth. Still, we need to look at other lines of expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12% to $453.6 million, primarily reflecting the 10% increase in the company's store base in a year's time. Advertising expenses were up 18%, which we think had a benefit on volumes. While some of this is due to timing of ad campaigns and car inventories, we expect advertising expenses to remain on an increasing path. Interest expense rose to $18.0 million from $16.8 million in the prior year's quarter. However, compensation expenses jumped $20 million, or 9.5%. Factoring these issues in, EBIT rose 6.1% to $289 million. When factoring in a more favorable tax rate and the better top line, the bottom line surpassed expectations. Net earnings widened to $220.9 million, while earnings per share were up to $1.24.

We are mildly bullish

The results have us mildly bullish, so long as the performance can continue. Sales are increasing, even if the pace of increases has slowed from year's past. That said, over the last few quarters the company has been picking up sales momentum. This is driven by both positive comp sales, and an increasing store count. While this was one of the better quarters we have seen in a while, there are still weaknesses to look for like declining profit per unit sold, and growing expense lines.

From a valuation perspective, we need to examine price relative to forward expectations. Looking ahead, we see earnings per share coming in around $4.65 for the current fiscal year based on the current trajectory of the company, growth in store count, mildly positive comps, and factoring in comparable growth in expenses. At $75.15 the stock is trading at 16 times forward earnings. That is not cheap, nor expensive, relatively speaking to the market or the sector as a whole. We would like to be able to purchase the name at less than 15 times forward earnings, which would price the stock at just a notch under $70. As such, this is the level we would be comfortable getting long for the next bounce. Returning to the chart above, that is a level that also has a technical support as well. We should also factor in the ongoing share repurchase program.

While we are not factoring in future repurchases to our expectation for earnings, we will point out that during the quarter, CarMax repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock for $171.2 million. Coming into Q3, the company had $638.3 million remaining available for repurchases under the program. As such, we can expect earnings per share to benefit slightly from repurchases moving forward.

Moving forward

Acquiring shares under $70 is in our opinion a wise play. With the demonstrated improvements operationally and a fiscal 2019 plan that includes opening another dozen stores, more capex, and ongoing repurchases, the name offers compelling value if it can be purchased for less than 15 times forward earnings. The name has been a great vehicle for trading, while investments in the last year or so have mostly moved sideways. In either case however, we think the name is set to move higher in the medium-term, but want you to get a fair price.

