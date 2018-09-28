SurveyMonkey: The IPO Gains Won't Last

SurveyMonkey's resulting valuation at ~8.6x forward revenues, however, prices it extremely expensively for a stock that is showing such limited growth and with very little room for future expansion.

The company also upsized its IPO to 15 million shares (1.5 million more shares than its original intentions), raising $180 million in its public debut.

It's surprising to me that two recent IPOs in the technology space, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), have performed similarly well in their IPOs and now trade at very similar valuations. It's a tale of two worlds between these two companies: while Eventbrite is growing north of 60% y/y, SurveyMonkey is struggling to hit revenue growth in the low teens. Yet, SurveyMonkey just went public at $12 per share, eclipsing its initial pricing expectations and even increased the number of shares allocated in its IPO, suggesting that its institutional order book was full to the brim.

Let's cut to the chase: I'm not very bullish on SurveyMonkey's prospects, as I noted in a prior article. The company's strong Day 1 performance and resulting high valuation make me even more wary of investing in this stock. Yes, SurveyMonkey has become a household name, but that's largely a function of its age in the market, not because its product is exciting or its growth prospects unique.

I believe the gains SurveyMonkey saw in its first day of trading will be short-lived. The stock opened for trading at $18.75 per share on its IPO date, moving briefly toward the $20 mark, then quickly fell down toward $17, as shown in the chart below. Its first-day closing price indicates a 44% Day 1 "pop" - which, for reference, is about on par with how the much faster-growing Eventbrite performed on its first day of trading (+59%).

There are a lot of challenges ahead of SurveyMonkey, chiefly on the growth front. The company sacrificed gross and operating margins in the first half of 2018 just to pretty itself up before the IPO and achieve 14% y/y revenue growth - which also makes it one of the slowest-growing technology companies to go public in recent memory. Then, there's the problem of SurveyMonkey's story itself. The platform has been around for more than a decade now, and despite its insistence that it's becoming an enterprise subscription business that helps companies achieve data-driven analytics from its survey platform, SurveyMonkey's opportunities for market growth aren't extremely bright. Nor is its product or technology anything that can really turn heads.

In my view, SurveyMonkey is the least appealing of all the SaaS companies to go public this year. Yes, its valuation seems cheap against a peer set of high-flying technology companies that are all trading at double-digit revenue multiples, but in truth, SurveyMonkey's lack of growth makes it a value trap. There are far better deals to invest in.

Final offering details

Here's a look at where the chips fell in the SurveyMonkey IPO:

Shares ended up pricing at $12, above the initial expected pricing range of $9-11.

The company also tendered 15 million shares in the IPO, 1.5 million more shares than it was originally intending to sell (1.5 million).

This indicates an IPO size of $180 million. In addition to the regular IPO offering, SurveyMonkey also executed a simultaneous private placement to Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) for 3.333 million shares at the same IPO price of $12, raising an additional $40 million.

After netting out investment banking and legal fees associated with the deal, SurveyMonkey expects to raise $199.4 million in net IPO proceeds from both the IPO and the private placement.

Post IPO, there will be 122.22 million shares of SurveyMonkey outstanding, indicating that the company sold a fairly standard 15% of itself in the IPO plus private placement.

SurveyMonkey is also rare among recent technology IPOs in that it uses only a single class of shares, and IPO buyers will have the same voting rights as insiders.

A standard 15% greenshoe option leaves the possibility of selling an additional 2.25 million shares and raising an extra $27 million.

Insiders, as well as Salesforce Ventures, are also barred from selling shares via a typical 180-day lockup period.

The deal was led by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Merrill Lynch (NYSE:BAC).

Also of note is the company's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey post-IPO ownership

Source: SurveyMonkey finalized prospectus

Zander Lurie, SurveyMonkey CEO, owns approximately 3% of the company post IPO - a smaller percentage than most CEOs of recent tech IPOs. But then again, Lurie isn't a founder (but he has served on the board since 2009 and became CEO in 2016).

There's also a couple more notable names on this list you won't miss - Sheryl Sandberg, widow of SurveyMonkey's former CEO Dave Goldberg, owns about 10% of the company, though she has already committed to selling the shares and donating the proceeds to charity. Another interesting name is tennis superstar Serena Williams, who owns a small stake in the company (now worth just under $4 million) for her service on the board since last May.

Valuation update

With 122.22 million shares outstanding, and with shares closing their first day of trading at $17.2, SurveyMonkey now carries a market cap of $2.11 billion. We can also make the following balance sheet adjustments to the company's market cap to arrive at an enterprise value: after netting off $43.4 million of existing cash and $199.4 million in expected IPO proceeds, as well as adding back $410.0 million of debt, it is left with an enterprise value of $2.28 billion.

Here's how that valuation stacks up against SurveyMonkey's financials:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey financials

Source: SurveyMonkey finalized prospectus

As previously noted, SurveyMonkey enjoyed a growth spurt in the first half of this year - if that's what you can call a 13.8% growth rate, though that's markedly better than the 5.5% y/y growth it achieved in FY17. You don't have to look too far under the hood, though, to notice that the company sacrificed on margins to achieve that growth rate - gross margins fell 50bps to 70.5%, operating margins also fell 50bps to -10.4%, and net margins fell 430bps to -22.2%, all on a GAAP basis.

Nevertheless, let's give SurveyMonkey the benefit of the doubt and assume that it can sustainably maintain a 13.8% y/y growth rate for the next twelve months. Applying that growth rate on its trailing twelve-month revenues of $233.5 million yields a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $265.7 million.

This puts SurveyMonkey's valuation at 8.58x EV/FTM revenues. Note that this is already an aggressive forecast - in all reality, the company's growth could fall back to just 5.5% y/y as it did in FY17 (its market opportunity seems fairly limited, after all), in which case, its forward twelve-month revenues would be just $246.3 million and its current valuation even more expensive at 9.26x forward revenues.

In my mind, there's simply no justification for SurveyMonkey to trade this richly. Again, Eventbrite makes a good comparison because it just went public last week and closed its first day of trading at 6.5x forward revenues (the stock now currently trades slightly richer at ~7.5x forward revenues).

Why the stark difference in valuations? It's certainly not a signal of quality - Eventbrite is growing at a rapid ~60% y/y pace, and its market opportunity and investment story are far more favorable, with the company intending to enter soon into a huge sports ticketing market. SurveyMonkey's IPO is likely supported largely by its brand name recognition as well as the A-list celebrities on its board, but underneath the surface, this is a company with extremely sluggish growth and is still not churning out profits. There is no excitement in this name - its premium valuation is extremely difficult to justify.

Final thoughts

I'm staying on the sidelines for this IPO. This is a slow-growing company laden with a pile of debt and is still churning out losses. The strong institutional response to SurveyMonkey was clearly unexpected (given the above-range pricing and the addition of 1.5 million shares to the IPO count), but more than likely, large investors are trying to game this stock. Once the IPO buzz dies down, fundamental investors will find it difficult to swallow a ~9x forward revenue multiple for such a low-growth stock. SurveyMonkey's early gains won't last long, so beware getting in now.

