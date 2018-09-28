Las Vegas Sands: Headwinds Diminishing, Golden Week Ahead, Shares Still Cheap At $60

A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; and optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty. -Winston Churchill

Background

Our long range bullish sentiment on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) began when the shares had dipped as low as $59. During this period, especially since last June, the Macau-centric sector of gaming stocks were hit hard by a series of perceived headwinds, some of which were real, others merely threatening outlier clouds. Readers of this space predictably were divided. Some believed in the logic of my PTs which ran from $70 and most recently to $100 by Q219. Others, challenged my bullishness, citing many good reasons why they felt the shares continued to be vulnerable to even bigger hits given the bearish outlook that had crept into the sector. Part of this was indeed fed, by modest earnings misses in Q2, but for the most part, the focus was on Macau/China headwinds that were seen as immediate or intermediate term threats to LVS and its sector peers.

I had to respect the dissent on my sticking to my LVS PTs, which I could understand, many SA readers found overly bullish, if not pom pom waving. So I believe its time to follow Ayn Rand’s dictum to “check your premises” before making the case for or against a given conclusion. In this case,to decide whether or not my continuing bullishness on LVS and the generous PT I have guided, holds up against the sweep of headwinds which has wreaked damage on the trade of LVS and other stocks in the sector.

First: The headwinds imminent or looming many analysts/media sources cite as a reason for either profit taking or sitting on the sidelines on LVS.

1. Trade War/China retaliation against U.S.-owned Macau resorts in general, and specifically LVS due to the high visibility of CEO Sheldon Adelson’s political support of President Trump, Many believe Xi Jinping would not hesitate to punish Macau/LVS by imposing harsh tourism limitations, total bans, or in extremis, move to confiscate US owned Macau casinos when reconcession talks commence between 2020 and 2023. Note even a draconian move to confiscate without compensation, all concessionaires, falls within the legal purview of the contracts and sub-concession deals made long ago.

2.China’s slowing economy. It is the widespread believe among bears that the macroeconomic factors that currently play into a slowing China economy, will impact both visitation and wagering volume in Macau - most pointedly in the VIP and Premium Mass sectors. This springs from the perception that those market segments will be most damaged by a slowing economy: credit squeezes, small manufacturing, real estate values, sagging job creation.

3.Cannibalization. Assuming points one and two above do play out, it would appear that the recent additions to supply and the next one expected in 2019/20 by the opening of Grand Lisboa Palace, will trigger a cannibalization of existing revenue or oversupply. Lower visitation translates into lower room occupancy percentages, moderated gaming budgets and less spent on on-gaming as well.

4.The cooling pace of double digit GGR growth. Between May and July, the torrid pace of y/y GGR growth that triggered a plus 20% April upside, sunk into the 12%-to 10% range. Many bears saw this as the spear point of a trend that could take GGR growth down below double digits and in fact, send it substantially down to mid single digits or even flat y/y.

5. No succession plan clearly in place post-Adelson. Given the CEO’s age and continued disinclination to cash out his massive equity position in the stock throws a shadow on the future composition of senior management.

6. Japan is way off and no slam dunk. Regardless of a wide consensus that LVS stands in a favorable pole position to be rewarded with one of the three initial IR licenses, it is no slam dunk. As many as 8 highly qualified, resource deep developers have already put down deep lobbying roots in Tokyo. Many have already staffed up with management teams (NASDAQ:MLCO).

7. The company plan to dramatically upgrade its Cotai Central properties into a Londoner theme at $1.1bn cost is financially viable but somewhat more difficult to pencil out as to its eventually accretion to earnings above current productivity.

There are many other reasons bears have beat down the shares since June, among them, technical analysis which examines 30-day trading trends or less in the historical context of how LVS shares move against various tech metrics. We leave that to gurus who ply that trade. Our concentration lies within the purview of an examination of a company and it prospect in terms of the valuations of its price in terms of earnings, financial health, management skill set and general market dynamics.

First, a few basics at writing for context

LVS at writing: $60.60

52 week range $59.11--$81.45

Market capL $47.796bn

Beta: 1.59

P/E (ttm) 12.64

EPS (ttm) $4.80

Forward dividend: $3.00 Yield: 4.56%

1 year consensus target: $79

Earnings date: October 23/29.

Shares are down 25% since June.

LVS data by YCharts

Premises checked: Now our case for a PT of $100 by 2Q19.

While we believe the above bearish sentiment bears a principal reason for the decline in the trade we well understand, after weighing them all, we remain strongly bullish. This is not being dismissive of these elements but merely measuring their real vs. perceived impact on the business and trade of LVS.

Let’s take them one by one

1. Trade war scare. Thus far Trump has not backed off his threats. Nor has China sat like a potted plant in response. By their actions and statement thus far, they seem ready to keep the dispute just as fired up as President Trump, impose tariffs of their own, and been loud and clear in calling for the world community to condemn free trade principles. Yet they have not devalued, nor have they reverted to any draconian measures but instead, as has been what many observers believe stick to a measured but firm response to events thus far.

How this plays into an imminent threat against the U.S. elements of the Macau industry stretches credulity in the view of a former associate who is currently active in the industry there. “Most operators here who while taking the tariff dispute seriously, do not think China will come down at all on Macau. Look the track record is too good. The industry here has performed to most of Macau’s and Beijing’s goals to build a diversified tourist economy here with less stress on pure gaming and more on non-gaming. In fact, these guys are looking for something like a Vegas model, maybe 40% or so gaming, vs. 60% non-gaming revenue service lines. Any reasonable person can see there is no big benefit China can derive in that kind of punishment either to Macau. And to suggest Adelson could be singled out edges on the bizzare.”

Nobody can predict the rationality or fecklessness of any government action, no less a Communist one. But by in large China’s reaction to the tariff challenge thus far, suggests no giant cudgels coming down on Macau. To figure that outlier prospect at this time into the pricing of LVS stock doesn’t hold up, according to our sourced on the ground inside the industry.

2. China’s slowing economy. Taking into account all China’s current woes in currency, credit overhang, employment, productivity and asset class challenges, the IMF still holds that its GDP will be around 6.6% to 6.8% this year. Much analysis on the sector tends to focus on what it sees as the highest visibility industries in which VIP play in particular, depends as challenged. On closer examination and discussions with our sources inside the properties, we get something of another picture. As I had guessed based on my own 30 years experience with the Asian high end customer base, the foundational elements continue to be entrepreneurial and small to middle sized businesses, many of them cash centric, many growing. Add to this the still growing massive middle class which has not abated by the larger macro factors and you can be reasonably confident, that at lease in the foreseeable 18 months, the bankroll generating capacity of China and other Macau feeder markets will remain stable. This support LVS’ dominant position in the profitable mass segment, in particular.

3. Cannibalization/Oversupply. Since the openings of LVS’s Parisian and Wynn Palace (NASDQ:WYNN) fears of absorption have haunted the analysis of many observers. There is historically disruption, always short term, when new properties open. The “look see" factor reigns supreme during the first 90 days as the market “shops” new entries. This can cause ripple cannibalization in terms of a shift of footfall traffic, trial buy ins for change of luck type players and enthusiasm to see the new rooms, try the new restaurants, see what the new shops have to offer. But beyond that what industry trends show historically, is the multiple property owners essentially shift revenues like the pockets of a pair of pants.

We’ve used this analogy to try and put fears of cannibalization in context. In the end an operator of two properties will eventually get more total revenues distributed between the two units. The reason is simple: Heads on beds. More rooms translates to more bodies, translates to more buy-ins and a total GGR that rises since the market has proven time and again it is big enough, deep enough and diverse enough, to keep a supply demand balance favorable to new investment in more capacity. So given its dominance of the mass segment in particular, with more rooms than anyone else in a market where during the month of August visitor arrivals were up 18.7% is a real tailwind for LVS going forward.

(The new MGM Cotai property adds 1,400 rooms with strong occupancy and minimal loss of footfall from its other unit.).

4. Cooling pace of double-digit growth. The decline between May and July was reversed in August which showed a 17.1% increase in GGR. Golden Week reservations as of today according to our sources remain very strong, with many properties already reporting sold out room inventory. The brief scare of Typhoon Mangkut, which spooked the sector briefly turned out to have very small impact despite a brief precautionary . shut down of the casinos All casinos reopened the next day, damage was minimal—but bears always on the lookout for any headwinds were out forecasting disaster for Golden Week. This has not occurred. The Londoner: The conversion of its Cotai Central footprint by renovation and rebranding to The Londoner makes sound financial sense at $1.1bn. It will add amenities, rooms and diverse non-gaming streams that on a return basis, augers well for the shares long term upside.

5. No succession plan in place re: Sheldon Adelson. This is a genuine concern to many analysts who rightly see the LVS CEO as a unique, aggressive, cost control conscious entrepreneur with a great track record. I believe he has not actually named a successor, nor will he as best as my information at this point goes, at least until he gets the happy news that LVS has indeed won a Japanese license. That, plus his religious devotion to dividends is what keeps him going. But I know much of his bench, including COO Robert Goldstein, a former colleague from the Atlantic City industry. In my opinion, Goldstein is the logical choice to step into place if for some reason events or a personal decision cause Adelson to step down.

6. Japan. The field of potential license seekers is indeed crowded. Both US and Asia based candidates are formidable in skill sets to develop, in imagination, in financial depth. The pole position we see for LVS is the fact that among them all, it has a proven track record both in Macau as well as Singapore. Japanese officials have visited the LVS Singapore Marina Bay Sands property and commented that its paradigm would fit Japan well. Add to that LVS' financial strength, its Las Vegas-only U.S. presence and its ten-year history of lobbying activity in Japan, and I believe the consensus that LVS sits most likely to snap up the highest value Japan prize of Osaka bears good odds.

It's too early of course to bake that prospect into the trade but there it is - a bet not on a sure thing - there is none. But certainly a big favorite.

Conclusion

I have checked my assumptions in the light of the bearish sentiment that has battered the sector in general and taken LVS down with it. Balancing it all I see a continued strong EBITDA performance for LVS in terms of its profitable dominance of mass, its tight attention on costs, its financial strength and valuation, which I believe continues to trade well above the real value of the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.