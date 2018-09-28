Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - A 7.91% Yielder Buying Opportunity

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) declared its monthly distribution:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") (FPF) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.1425 per share payable on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2018. Source: finance.yahoo.com

There were no additional news that could affect the sector's performance. Let us now look how did the main benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) performed over the past week.

The Benchmark

Another negative week for PFF as we can observe at the chart beneath. After the ETF hit its bottom of $37.05 per share, it bounced back, but the rising rates again pushed the index down. The 'bears' were in control at the begging of the week. On Thursday the fund reached its weekly low of $37.03 and bounced back to a price of $37.15 per share. On a weekly basis the ETF lost $0.15 from its opening price on Monday.

Source: tradingview.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has also not escaped from its downtrend. In the matter of fact TLT even broke through its support line of $118.00 per share and by the closing bell on Friday settled down at a price of $117.10 per share . On a weekly basis the ETF lost $1.08.

Source: tradingview.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

There have been new shifts during the past week. In today's review we have several funds with equal Z-scores. The 'three musketeers' from the John Hancock family - HPI, HPF and HPS have identical scores of 1.40. From a statistical perspective all three CEFs are "Sell" candidates. However, if we take a look at their discount/premium results we would see that HPS could not be classified as "Short" trade because of its discount. When we seek a trade no matter of what kind we would like these two metrics to be in total sync.

Between the two CEFs left, my pick will be on HPF. Frankly speaking, the only reason to choose HPF as 'short' candidate over HPI, is that HPF is closer to its 52-week high of 3.86% premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: cefconnect.com

Of course, only one metric is not enough to enter a trade, especially with a large size. A deeper, more detailed research is always needed before entering a trade, no matter of what kind.

If we exclude the Nuveen family, my "Buy" candidate this week would be the Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP). The CEF has a negative Z-score of -1.90 and a wide discount that we will look at a little bit later. The fund had quite a rough week, and not only one. Here is the latest performance of LDP:

Source: tradingview.com - LDP Daily Chart (6 months)

The closed-end fund is getting nearer to its 52-week low:

Source: cefconnect.com

From around these levels right here, the fund should be a good "Buy" candidate. We have a statistical edge with a wide discount and no obvious reason for this sell off that we observe at the chart above.

The average Z-score in the sector is -0.262%:

Source: Author's Software

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the past five years is 9.33%. The sector continues to provide stable and secure returns to its investors month after month.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) is definitely one of the most undervalued funds at this current moment. The CEF has a wide discount of -8.19% and a negative Z-score of -1.40. This is how the fund's performance look like on the chart:

Source: tradingview.com - FPF Daily Chart (6 months)

The fund's price has widened to its net asset value, which has not moved an inch. Currently, the CEF is pretty close of hitting its 52-week low:

Source: cefconnect.com

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: cefconnect.com

As we already mentioned earlier, the fund declared its monthly distribution without a change. This might be a good motivation for investors buying this 8.00% yielder at a discount.

The average discount/premium for the sector is -2.13%.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the average leverage in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The potential "Buy" candidate which I am going to review today is the Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP).

Currently, the fund has a relatively low Z-score compared to the rest of the closed-end funds in the sector. Additionally, the discount is more than 6% and its five-year return on NAV is relatively good. When we combine all of the factors I think this fund deserves our attention. Source: cefconnect.com

Here is how the fund's performance look like:

Source: barchart.com - LDP Daily Chart (6 months)

It is easy to see that the fund has entered in a bearish trend since the middle of the month. For me this is more than normal since its portfolio contains over 97% of preferred stocks: Source: CEFData.com

I said normal, because the fixed-income is not at its most beautiful right know with all these rate hikes. Because of the rate hike fears during the last month many preferred closed-end funds dropped rapidly. LDP was not left behind and hit a new low on Thursday at a price of $23.86 per share.

Currently the CEF is quite undervalued with a wide discount of -6.14%. It has a negative Z-score of -1.90. Here is how the NAV/Price spread look like over the 1-year time frame:

Source: cefconnect.com

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: cefconnect.com

Let me just remind you that the average discount in the group in -2.13%.

The current dividend is $0.0624 per common share.

Source: cefconnect.com

From the effective leverage perspective, the fund's leverage is close to the average of the sector. The average leverage for the sector is 31.65% and the effective leverage of Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund is 28.67%.

The fund has also high daily volume of 68,000 traded share per day:

Source: cefconnect.com

Conclusion

As we can see, the sector is improving, and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long-term investments I think. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

