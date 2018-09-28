Exterran Corporation's Bulls Are In The Long Run

Exterran Corporation: An Overview

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) serves the natural gas processing and the midstream infrastructure business in the energy sector. It also provides aftermarket parts and services. Despite a few operational constraints in the near term, significant opportunities presented by the natural gas production growth make EXTN a decent investment option in the long run. In 2018 so far, Exterran Corporation’s stock price has gone down 17% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 4% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we weigh the upside potential and the downside risks in investing in EXTN’s stock, let us understand its business first.

EXTN has three operating segments - Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Through the Contract Operations, EXTN provides contract operations for natural gas compression, including designing, sourcing, constructing, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, maintaining and decommissioning of equipment in the U.S. In Aftermarket Services, EXTN provides maintenance services and parts for the customer-owned natural gas equipment. In Product Sales, EXTN’s activities range from designing to selling natural gas compression packages and equipment used in the production, treating and processing of oil and gas.

Exterran's long-run growth drivers

Natural gas production boost: EXTN’s operations are closely linked to natural gas production and demand. The natural gas compression essentially involves increasing the pressure of a given volume of natural gas to transport gas from one point to another. The compression takes place at the wellhead, in the gathering and distribution systems, into and out of processing and storage facilities, and along the pipelines. In other words, compression units are required both at the upstream and the midstream industries.

According to the EIA, total energy production is estimated to increase by more than 20% from 2016 through 2040, led by increases in renewables, natural gas, and crude oil production. Natural gas production is expected to account for nearly 40% of U.S. energy production by 2040. The shift from crude oil to natural gas will result from higher usage in the electric power sector, where the coal-fired plants will be replaced with new natural gas, along with other renewable sources. Natural gas trade is projected to be increasingly dominated by liquefied natural gas (or LNG) exports. Higher production will also require increased infrastructure needs to supply the gas. This will increase the need for natural gas compression, thereby increasing the requirement for gas compression and related products and services.

Not just natural gas production, the entire energy spectrum is poised to grow in 2018. North America is expected to see the most significant increase in industry spending while the international markets are anticipated to grow more modestly. The international natural gas processing projects are based on longer-term fundamentals, and not necessarily on the short-term price trends. So, higher upstream capex spend on energy production will increase the market for EXTN’s products and services.

International bookings support growth thesis: Throughout 2017 and year-to-date 2018, EXTN experienced an increase in product sales bookings. EXTN’s recent booking levels reflect the expectation that commodity prices will stay above the early 2016-lows. Booking activity levels for EXTN’s manufactured products in North America increased by 125% in Q2 2018 compared to Q4 2017. Booking activity levels in EXTN’s international markets increased 1996% compared to Q4 2017.

Long-term contracts add to cash flow stability: EXTN enters into contracts with its customers with initial terms ranging from three to five years. The tenure of contracts sometimes extends up to 10 years or more. For operations and maintenance-related service, EXTN’s contracts range from two to four years and can extend up to six years. EXTN’s customer profile is diverse, ranging from large integrated oil and natural gas companies to national energy companies. For longer-term contracts, EXTN’s customer base includes several companies that are among the largest and most well-known companies within their respective regions. So, EXTN’s cash flows, supported by long-term contracts, have been steady in the past years. This is evidenced by EXTN’s strong cash flows from operations (or CFO). Although EXTN’s reported net income has not always been positive in the past three years (net loss in FY2016), its CFO was strong in these years.

What are EXTN’s growth strategies in different geographies?

North America: In North America, EXTN sees significant activity in multiple basins. In the Permian, SCOOP, and STACK, the associated gas from oil production is the primary demand driver for its business. Higher power demands, increased pipeline capacity, and LNG growth are driving up EXTN’s sales in the Utica and Marcellus. Also, EXTN’s customers are beginning to commit capital for a more extended period, given the longer cycles in the natural gas processing business. This brings in revenue visibility for service providers like EXTN in these regions.

In addition to this, the emerging area for EXTN is the sale of standard and custom water treatment equipment. In the August 2018 Investor Relations presentation, EXTN disclosed that in 2017, the estimated served produced water treatment market size in North American unconventional resource regions was $1.5 billion. The Permian-Midland-Texas area was the largest among these shales by total water produced volume. In the international conventional energy markets, EXTN’s focus is on the Middle East. In the international conventional shales, the served available water treatment market size is $2.5 billion. Considering EXTN generated only $851 million in revenues from the entire Oil and Gas Product Sales segment in the past four quarters, this presents a lucrative opportunity for EXTN.

Middle East: EXTN’s primary focus is on expanding business in the Middle East for both compression & processing and treating product lines. EXTN now seeks to function its full-service offerings including designing, manufacturing and service support. This has allowed EXTN to reduce its cycle times as the customers provide additional capacity to grow revenues from the existing base. Also, in the Middle East, there is an increasing demand for oil processing capacity resulting from higher gas volumes. This requires higher produced water treatment solutions. EXTN, with its integrated oil, gas, water, and power solutions, is a good strategic fit in these markets. EXTN sees long-term demand signals originating in Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Bahrain. To replace declining oil production assets and to increase gas production, EXTN has adopted a Design-Build-Own-Operate and Maintain model which should drive greater penetration in Saudi Arabia and parts of Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Latin America: Latin America is still an early up-cycle for EXTN. In Argentina, the Vaca Muerta play is on the verge of drawing large investment. In Brazil, the large national oil companies dictate investment allocation for the onshore gas processing capacities. EXTN’s management also sees early recovery signs in the Asia-Pacific region, as new projects start to come up.

What were EXTN’s recent growth drivers?

EXTN’s Oil and Gas Product Sales segment is not only the predominant segment (accounting for 64% of EXTN’s Q2 2018 revenues), revenues from this segment increased 11% year over year. This was due primarily to higher revenues from North America and Asia Pacific region. EXTN’s revenues from processing, treating equipment and compression equipment increased in Q2 2018. The segment gross profit margin also increased to 13% in Q2 2018 compared to 10% a year ago.

EXTN’s Aftermarket Services segment displayed even sharper growth (33% up) in Q2 2018 over a year ago. This was due to higher revenue in the Middle East and Africa, driven by an increase in part sales and higher commissioning services.

Contract Operations segment weakness: EXTN’s Contract Operations segment revenues have been weak in the past two years. From 2015 to FY2017, the segment revenues declined 20%. In FY2017, revenues decreased following terminations of projects in Argentina and early completion of a project in Indonesia. As opposed to the revenue growth in the other two segments, EXTN’s Contract Operations segment revenues declined 4% year over year in Q2, driven by renegotiations on a contract extension in North America and the effect of termination of a project in Q1. EXTN has signed a contract in Latin America to build, own, operate and maintain a project. The project can generate revenues of ~$150 million. The project is expected to go into service in the latter part of 2019. However, in Q3, the segment revenue is expected to remain weak as the negative drivers continue to play their parts.

Volatility in natural gas price poses a risk

According to EXTN’s Q2 2018 10-Q, the Henry Hub spot price for natural gas was 20% lower than the price at the end of 2017. The U.S. natural gas liquid composite price in April was 4% lower than the price for December 2017. Investors may note that during periods of low energy prices, producers typically decrease their capital expenditures. This generally results in lower activity levels leading to revenue loss for the OFS companies.

EXTN’s negative FCF and debt concerns

Despite generating positive cash flow from operations as I discussed earlier, EXTN’s free cash flow (or FCF) has not been steady. In four out of the past five quarters, its FCF was negative. As disclosed in the Q2 2018 10-Q, EXTN’s management expects its capital expenditures for 2018 to range between $200 million and $260 million. In FY2017, EXTN’s capex was $131.7 million. EXTN’s management expects to increase capex in the contract operations business in 2018 compared to 2017. The higher 2018 capex would be driven by several multi-year projects contracted in 2017 and 2018 that are scheduled to start earning revenue in 2018 and 2019. Unless EXTN can improve its cash flows, it may have to resort to debt to fund its capex.

At June 30, 2018, EXTN’s liquidity, including the capacity to borrow under the revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents, was $584 million. So, unless EXTN can improve its cash flow run rate, it may have to resort to increasing its indebtedness to finance capex and other needs. According to EXTN’s debt repayment obligations as of December 31, 2017, it has $375 million debt repayment scheduled in 2025.

Management continuity: Andrew J. Way has been the CEO since EXTN’s spin-off from Exterran Holdings in 2015. David A. Barta has been the CFO since November 2016. On August 22, EXTN appointed Girish K. Saligram as the new COO.

Management guidance

According to EXTN’s Q2 2018 earnings call, its Contract Operations segment revenues may decline in Q3 2018, while the gross profit margin is likely to remain the same. Revenues in the Aftermarket Services may decrease marginally or stay in the Q2 neighborhood, while Product Sales segment revenue can increase by up to 10% in Q3.

My estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect EXTN’s revenue growth rate to improve compared to Q2, following the management guidance. I estimate growth to increase in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor in natural gas consumption comes into play, and reach a higher growth rate in Q2 2019 as natural gas price continues to improve. The EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas spot prices to average $2.99/million MMBtu in 2018 and $3.12/MMBtu in 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain relatively flat in the next four quarters until Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including restructuring charges, impairment charges, and restatement related charges, and loss on currency exchange rate re-measurement.

What does EXTN’s relative valuation say?

Exterran Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.6x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, EXTN’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.5x.

EXTN’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect EXTN’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. EXTN’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MTRX, NR, and RES) average of 13.1x. For MTRX, NR, and RES, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

What’s the take on EXTN?

Natural gas will increasingly occupy the majority of world energy mix. This will increase the demand for natural gas processing and related services, including midstream infrastructure. On top of that, EXTN has started to benefit from international market turnarounds and higher order bookings. While the natural gas prices have shown volatility in the past, the long-term trend shows a rise in price, which can again boost production and margin. However, EXTN has some operational headwinds which can pull back revenue growth in the short run. Plus, like many other smaller OFS players, EXTN has debt and free cash flow concerns. Its relative valuation multiples are not cheap either. On the whole, EXTN can be a good investment once it goes past the growth impediments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.