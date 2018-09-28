Chico's FAS Is Back In Value Territory

Investment Thesis:

Chico's FAS (CHS) is a compelling value play. They have invested heavily over the past few years in turning around the business and expanding their reach from in-store only to online and multi-channel. Sales have declined in recent years, but management and many in the analyst community are confident that the investments will pay off with revenue growth over time. Even as sales have declined, Chico's has continued to pay a strong dividend, repurchase shares, and decrease debt. Chico's has focused heavily on cost reductions and improving operational efficiency which will lead to very strong operating leverage in the future. With a strong balance sheet, savvy leadership, and a growing online business, Chico's is a cheap stock that we believe is worth over $10 per share today and will be worth over $15 per share after revenue begins to grow again.

Background

Chico's stock has been a volatile performer year to date with recent price declines accelerating after the second-quarter earnings report. Earnings and guidance were largely in line with modest year-over-year sales declines. Sales for the second quarter declined year over year from $578.6 million to $544.7 million, a decline of 5.9%. Management attributed this decline in sales partly to the closing of 42 stores and one less week on the calendar compared to 2017. Management had also acknowledged the importance of increasing volume and profit, and we don't believe they will not use these nuances as excuses for poor business performance. Chico's reported net income of $16.8 million compared to net income of $22.7 million, for the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. As an investor, it is reassuring to see a retailer that is well-managed enough to generate economic profits in the face of business challenges. We love the share repurchase program that is happening in conjunction with actual capital investments in improving the stores and technology.

Source: YCharts

Investing in the Business

Chico's expects capital investments in 2018 to be somewhere in the line of $60-70 million. The investments will be in technology and in improving stores. Retail is a capital-intensive business; however, many companies have tried to cut costs by not investing in their business and customers notice. Who would want to spend money in a messy and outdated store? Even though physical retail is not the business it once was, for the players who remain, it is more competitive than ever. The companies that invest in all of their sales channels will see the benefits over time with better sales and more loyal customers. The investments in technology will help improve inventory management, allow more items to be shipped from stores, and even allow customers to order an item that is not in the store which can be shipped to their home. These features are not exactly cutting-edge as many retailers have been doing these things for a few years now. However, given the demographics which the Chico's brands serve, these features will be well-received. We believe these technology and store improvements will lower inventory and other operating costs with improved efficiencies.

Source: YCharts

A Compelling Stock Buyback

Chico's has a $300.0 million share repurchase program which was announced in November 2015. During the second quarter of 2018, the company repurchased 3.5 million shares for $30.8 million, at a weighted average of $8.70 per share, with $105.4 million remaining for future share repurchases under the program. We believe that over time if the stock price continues to stay depressed, this program will very likely be renewed. We have also included the historical dividend and buyback chart which is publicly available on the company's corporate site. Over the past decade, Chico's has repurchased well over $1 billion of stock and paid over $300 million in dividends to shareholders. Over this same period, total debt has declined by about $200 million. Given that many companies will use debt to repurchase their shares, this is a testament to the skill and financial discipline of the leadership at Chico's. The reduction in debt shows financial discipline as well as less of a need for working capital as a result of store closings, an improved inventory system, and also the decline in overall sales. In our view, total liabilities may need to increase slightly to fund working capital needs if sales begin to pick up; this will not necessarily be a bad thing and we will track it closely. Most important to us is the trend of using free cash flow to return value to shareholders and invest in the business.

Source: YCharts

Business Metrics In Line with Peers

Over time clothing retailers have very highly correlated profit margins. It is a competitive industry where companies will offer incentives and discounts in an attempt to take market share from each other. This, of course, makes investing in retail very difficult, which is why we only invest in strong businesses that are trading below intrinsic value. Chico's has been able to improve their profit margin over the last few years to match peers like American Eagle (AEO), Gap (GPS), and Urban Outfitters (URBN). And with the company's efforts to close underperforming stores, negotiate lower rents for remaining stores, and control inventory costs, we believe that profit margins will continue to improve over time. As with all businesses, an increase in sales will universally improve profit margins as there is greater and greater profit to cover fixed costs.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

Chico's FAS (CHS) is a niche player in the retail space. Investing in Chico's is not like investing in Macy's (M) which is a mass market retailer that sells numerous brands for everyone. Chico's is a pure play on the 35-and-over female consumer, and with women making up over 60% of apparel sales, this market is likely to stay competitive. Chico's missed the shift to online retail and expected their customers to be more engaged in physical store shopping given their average older age. With the ease and convenience of shopping online, they lost some market share over the last few years. Management is aware that they underinvested in these areas and is investing to catch up. We believe that the Chico's brand is a powerful brand in the mind of target consumers. Most brands are not strong enough to overcome a shift in consumer preferences, which is why, once consumers see the opportunities to shop online and with channels like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), we expect sales to increase and eventually become a very large part of the business. We are long CHS and used the recent weakness in the stock to buy more and lower our cost basis to $8.29 per share. We are longer-term holders and we expect the stock to trade above $10 per share within the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.