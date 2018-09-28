Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal

At these levels I am tempted to buy any further dip from here.

As recent as the end of August, I looked at the prospects for Brooks Automation (BRKS) after it announced a major divestment which created a much more focused business on life sciences. The sale in August and now the subsequent purchase of GENEWIZ look rather attractive as Brooks has deserved a prominent spot on my watch list. In fact, I will be a buyer upon subsequent dips from here.

Quick Recap

Last month, Brooks reached a deal to sell its semiconductor cryogenic business to Edwards Vacuum, which is a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, in a $675-million cash deal.

The deal was pretty sizeable as the transaction was valued at the equivalent of roughly $9 per share for Brooks, as the company fetched a 3.5 times sales multiple with revenues amounting to $195 million a year.

Alongside the sale of the cryogenic business, the company announced that it will focus more on the semiconductor automation and the life science business. Ironically enough, the company did not rule out M&A efforts to expand its life science business. With the benefit of hindsight, the company was likely already in advanced discussions to buy the next target, the purchase of GENEWIZ Group.

Buying GENEWIZ

A substantial portion of the $675-million proceeds from the cryogenic business has already been put to work as the company is buying GENEWIZ Group in a $450-million cash deal.

GENEWIZ is a leader in genomics services which allow research scientists to advance discoveries in a wide range of applications, including pharmaceutical, academic, agricultural and other segments. Gene sequencing and related services are provided to roughly 4,000 customers across the globe.

With the deal, Brooks is expected to add $140 million in revenues, implying that the business is acquired at a 3.2 times forward sales multiple. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings, but that does not tell a lot as the company can use the low-yielding cash proceeds from the recently announced sale.

While the margins of GENEWIZ are not yet known, the net impact of this deal and the sale to Atlas Copco are likely to be pretty good. Net revenues will fall by $55 million, but the company net gains $225 million in cash. Furthermore, the revenue mix changes dramatically towards the higher valued life-sciences business segment.

At last it should be said that GENEWIZ has been a strong performer in terms of growth, having tripled sales from $40 million in 2013 to an expected $120 million this year and $140 million in the coming twelve months.

Short-Term Uncertainty, Long-Term Certainty

The fiscal year of Brooks ends actually this month, as we will have to wait a bit before the results are reported and before the true pro-forma implications are known.

In August, I noted that Brooks posted $693 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported EBITDA of $131 million, GAAP earnings of $0.89 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share.

A month ago, the company reported third-quarter results for its current fiscal year. These revealed a net cash position of $35 million. Excluding deal-related costs, the impact of the two deals combined makes that net cash will increase by $225 million towards $260 million. The company has already indicated $40 million in "leakage" related to the deal in August, as transaction costs make that net cash probably comes in closer to $200 million, equivalent to roughly $2.80 per share.

So what about the actual underlying performance? The company is seeing full-year sales at $830 million this year, or $635 million following the divestiture of its non-core business, as the latest purchase increases the pro-forma number to $775 million again. The company furthermore anticipates reporting adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share (including roughly $0.25 per share in stock-based compensation) for a normalised number of $1.50 per share.

Valuation Thoughts

Following the sale in August, shares overreacted to the upside as shares jumped from $30 to $40 overnight, adding about $700 million in shareholder value. This amount was even greater than the sale price of the business. That was a clear exaggeration in my eyes as shares have fallen back to $34 by now. If we subtract nearly $3 per share in net cash, operating assets are valued at $31 per share, or $2.2 billion in actual dollar terms.

The business is probably close to being capable of earning $1.50 per share despite the modest fall in pro-forma sales (before taking into account the two transactions). The higher margins of the life science segment (in general) makes that the impact on earnings could be very minimal.

If that is the case, it leaves an unleveraged business valued at 20-21 times earnings. This valuation looks fair, but remember that sales are growing quite rapidly and that the business is unleveraged, creating some triggers from here onward. On the other hand, integration tasks and distractions caused by these transactions could delay all the ambitions a bit.

Continue To Watch

In August I concluded that I liked the more focused business of Brooks, as shares traded at $35 at the moment on which I drew that conclusion, only to rise to $40 in the days following. Fast forward to today, shares trade at $34, just a dollar below the level at which I concluded in August to watch the action from the sidelines.

I must say that the overall net impact of the asset swaps looks positive, and it certainly adds to growth, while earnings dilution is not yet known, but likely is very limited. Furthermore, the company holds a solid net cash position as well.

Consequently, I am really constructive on the transformation made by the company, as life science peers often fetch multiples in the mid-twenties, while often having taken on quite some debt as well.

This makes that while there are many moving parts and not everything is yet known, I am upbeat on the direction of travel, making me a buyer at levels in the low-thirties, as Brooks continues to deserve a prominent spot on my watch list from here.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.