The Market Has An Eerie Resemblance To The Late 1920s

I have long had this conundrum - why stocks did not manage to do so well before the 1930s, when we had the gold standard. Looking at the logarithmic chart below, we can see that the Dow did not really advance for decades, from the beginning of the century until the early 1940s. For four decades, you would have made more money investing in US treasuries. Of course, we also had one World War and the start of another, but they did not affect the US that much and did not cause the crash of 1929. There must have also been another reason.

Then, I came across another chart, as seen below, which makes quite a lot of historical sense and starts to connect some dots.

The chart is probably not very accurate, as it refers to very old data, and I am not sure who first created it, but it (and other slightly edited ones) can be found in many places on the Internet. It shows that there was a period of debt accumulation (both private and public) which ended with the crash of 1929, and the ratio of total debt to GDP reached a peak in 1933, at the depth of the Great Depression, because there was a steep contraction of the GDP between 1929 and 1933. As it can also be seen, there was also a much smaller peak back in the late 1870s (triggered by the panic of 1873), which coincides with what used to be known as the Great Depression up until the 1920s.

The chart is accurate in this regard that there were two cycles of debt accumulation which ended in crashes. Both of these historic economic depressions were felt in all the industrialized world. One thing is certain, both were preceded by massive investment booms, mostly financed, obviously, by debt. Hence the growth in total debt that can be seen above. However, in the 1930s total debt exceeded the previous peak of the 1870s, and it has so far in our times eclipsed the previous record of the boom times of the late 1920s. In case there is an enduring economic collapse (unlike the aftermath of 2008, which was very short-lived), like the ones in the 1870s and 1930s, the total debt-to-GDP ratio will be a lot higher than what can be seen in this chart (because of GDP contraction).

The reason we have been able to come this far with debt is the modernization of banking, just as it was also the case the last time total debt reached new highs. The Federal Reserve was created on December 23, 1913. This afforded commercial banks far greater credibility and solvency, as they were backed and regulated by a central bank. And this helped the debt boom which followed. Things have changed a lot since then, at different stages. The gold standard was altered in 1933, and then completely abandoned in the early 1970s by the Nixon administration. Apparently, as can also be seen in the chart, borrowing truly boomed after the complete abandonment of the gold standard in the 1970s.

We don't know exactly when the current debt cycle will end, but it will do so at some point. I don't think many people actually doubt that you cannot borrow more than you produce forever. But that's what we have been doing. Debt growing more than GDP is just that. And there are some ominous signs that the end of the current debt cycle may not be far. What we know is that before the final crash of 1929, there was the so-called panic of 1907, which eventually led to the creation of the Fed. And there was also the depression of 1920-1921, which was quite a severe economic contraction.

But neither the crash of 1907 nor the depression of 1920-1921 started an economic catastrophe that the crash of 1929 brought about. The simple explanation may be that there was still room for more investing and borrowing. After all, any economic cycle, and in this case any debt cycle, will just have to run its course. Just like a bull market is said to climb a wall of worry, a debt accumulation cycle simply keeps on building no matter what negativity you throw at it, until it reaches its limits. Governments and private borrowers tend to borrow until they can no longer afford to. Previous debt cycles and the current one still running clearly demonstrate that despite the obvious dangers of too much debt, we tend to go to the brink with it.

And of course, as we all know by now, the fact that the economy proved resilient enough to withstand the crashes of 1907 and 1920-1921 encouraged investors to pour in all their available resources, and of course borrowing ability, into more investing, creating extraordinary economic growth and pushing the stock market to the bubbly levels of the late 1920s. However, stocks were not usually considered expensive in the late 1920s, as the economy was very strong, especially compared to the rest of the world, which were in a pretty bad shape. Yes, just like now, back in late 1920s, the rest of the industrialized world were not having the economic miracle that the US had. While Europe was recovering from the ruins of the First World War, the US economy grew by 42% during the 1920s.

There are, of course, also significant differences between the economy or the stock market between now and the late 1920s. Nonetheless, despite almost 90 years that have passed, the resemblances are striking. We had one so-called "Great Recession" of 2008-2009, just like what happened in 1920-1921 used to be called the Great Depression in the 1920s. There was the crash of 1907 back then, and we had the stock market (particularly tech) crash of 2000. Two smaller crashes predated the final crash of 1929. We have had two crashes recently, the second one more severe than the first one, which is exactly what happened in early 20th century. There was an unprecedented debt accumulation that started in the late 1870s, which finally peaked after the crash of 1929. This time, there has been a much bigger debt accumulation that practically started in early 1950s. The US stock market was the only one breaking record after record in the 1920s, while the rest of the world were miserable. It is the same now. While Chinese, Japanese and European stock markets (Europe on aggregate) are still below their historic peak levels, the S&P 500 is almost double its previous peak of 2007.

One problem, or obstacle, to prolonging the current debt cycle - which, as mentioned started in the 1950s - is the fact that central banks do not have the ammunition they had after the crash of 2008. Central banks can no longer propel the private sector borrowing and investments like they did in previous downturns by cutting interest rates sharply.

The Japanese central bank lost this ability in the 1990s (chart) and its meager economic growth has since depended on the rest of the world, as it has constantly devalued its currency (through printing fresh money - Quantitative Easing, or QE) in order to export to the rest of the world. Japan has run a current account surplus almost constantly in recent decades, therefore selling to the rest of the world more than buying, a situation that has been possible because of an artificially cheap yen (chart). Taking interest rates slightly below zero has not helped the Japanese economy in more recent times.

Europe lost its central bank ammunition more recently, just after 2008, but perhaps more so after the troubles it faced from its southern members in 2010-2012. The European Central Bank has also set interest rates below zero. Europe and Japan cannot really stimulate debt accumulation any longer. Their debt accumulation potential has peaked. Europe too has become dependent on exports to achieve economic growth in recent times, and just like Japan, it has resorted to QE (printing fresh money) to devalue its currency, the euro. As it can be seen in the chart below, Europe has also started to depend on exports to create economic growth, as its domestic market has no longer been able to accumulate more debt. Europe did not have the habit of running deep current account surpluses before. It has been doing so for a few years now.

America is obviously not completely out of ammunition yet, as the Fed has just raised its benchmark rate to 2-2.25%. And this is probably the main reason it has become such a "miraculous" place to invest in. The Fed can now lower its benchmark rate to zero and stimulate the economy if necessary, but that it not enough. Recent recessions required a cut of at least 5 percentage points to Fed funds rates in order to stimulate the economy and stabilize the financial markets (chart below). As can be seen, the mild recessions of 1991 and 2001, let alone the more severe recession of 2008, required cutting interest rates by at least 500 basis points. That is currently out of question for the US, let alone the rest of the world.

But shouldn't we be more sanguine and less apocalyptic after all? The handling of the 2008 crash clearly showed that central bankers and politicians working together eventually overcame all the odds and reignited economic growth again, though mostly by way of transferring a huge chunk of the private sector debt to the government. Very similar arguments were made during the "roaring 1920s," as better banking regulation by the newly created central bank should have prevented a repeat of the previous panics and depressions. After the crash of 2008, there was no creating of a new central bank, but stricter banking rules were set in place - which, it is believed, will prevent a similar scenario. These rules, however, have not prevented debt accumulation to continue unabated. However, it is true that there has been a sensible retreat of the private sector borrowing in developed economies, while governments have taken on the role of getting much deeper into debt.

What has changed since 2008 in debt structures is that governments and emerging markets have stepped in, filling the gap from the private sector in developed economies (chart below).

Nonetheless, as can also been in the chart above, overall debt-to-GDP ratio in the world has continued to rise since 2008. According to an Institute of International Finance (IIF) report, world debt-to-GDP reached around 318% as of the first quarter of 2018, up 11% from one year earlier and almost $80 trillion higher than 2007. The total debt-to-GDP ratio has risen since the financial crisis. This clearly shows that debt accumulation didn't end with the financial crisis. It morphed and lived on, just as it did after the crises of 1907 and 1920-1921. In our times, though, perhaps it was China which saved the day, but that is a hard call to make at this time. Western governments and central banks stepped in too, but government borrowing alone, without the participation of the private sector, usually leads only to higher inflation and not growth.

Theoretically, governments can borrow forever and fill the gap from the private sector, but they cannot create economic growth. Or, at least they cannot do so in a capitalist system. Government borrowing and spending can mostly create inflation. This is pretty much what Europe and Japan have been doing, though in all kinds of disguises. Europe and Japan have added to their government debt, and central bank balance sheets (which is ultimately the same thing in a different disguise), only to achieve weaker currencies, inflationary pressures, and thanks to the growing parts of the world (especially Emerging economies and the US), some economic growth through massive exports. In case the rest of the world would have been stuck in Europe's or Japan's situation, their central bank printing and government borrowing would not have achieved economic growth.

If Europe and Japan are any guide, it looks like when the next recession hits it will be really bad. America and China will likely join Europe and Japan in their inability to cut interest rates to rejuvenate the private sector. And it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that the debt accumulation cycle which started in the 1950s will end. A forced deleveraging of the private sector, just as it happened in the 1930s, can cause the first depression since the 1930s.

