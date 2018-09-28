JD.com Is A Solid Value At The Current Price

JD pingou, the competitor to Pinduoduo, has already reached 213 million users, and it is reaching users in lower-tiered cities that it was not able to reach previously.

Tencent, JD.com's largest shareholder, will likely step in if CEO Richard Liu is no longer able to lead.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), China's second largest e-commerce company, has seen its stock price go down by more than 46% since the peak reached in January. The trade war, worries over China's economic slowdown, intensified competition with Alibaba and Pinduoduo, and of course, the ongoing criminal investigation of Richard Liu, its CEO and founder, by the Minnesota police all played a role in this perfect storm. However, we argue that the majority of these negatives have already been priced into the stock currently, and the positives inherent to the company's business model should not be neglected.

Richard Liu's ongoing criminal investigation can lead to a bigger role by Tencent in JD.com

Richard Liu controls 16.8% of JD's ordinary shares and 79.5% of its voting power, and under the company's current memorandum and articles of association, the board of directors will not be able to convene a meeting without him. So, if Richard Liu is convicted, there will be no one to run the company. Or will there be?

If Liu is no longer capable of running the company, it is not in his interest to let the company rot. He is much more likely to delegate his power to another entity, which likely will be Tencent. Tencent is JD's largest shareholder, owning 18% of JD according to the company's 2017 annual report. Tencent owns China's dominant social network platforms, i.e., WeChat and QQ, both of which are important for JD in customer acquisition and user access. Martin Lau, Tencent's President, is also the only non-independent director on JD's board.

Tencent has the need to keep JD strong. In spite of its successful investment in Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), by many measures JD is still a much larger and more influential company than PDD in China. For instance, JD has a trailing 12-month GMV of RMB 1,473 billion yuan versus PDD's RMB 262 billion yuan. Tencent needs more than PDD to fend off Alibaba, its arch rival in payment, cloud computing, social media, and many other areas.

JD's daily active user (DAU) count actually went up much more than that of its competition two weeks after Liu's arrest, according to Analysys, a leading 3rd-party data provider

JD has thrived by nurturing a “clean” reputation, so naturally, we are concerned this incident will tarnish the company's reputation and reduce user activity on its website. However, we evaluated the Daily Active User data from Analysys (report only available in Chinese), and noticed that JD actually saw a 14% spike in DAU two weeks after the arrest of its CEO on 8/31. We do not observe similar trend for Alibaba's Taobao or Pinduoduo for the same period.

We do not have any solid explanation for the spike. Some speculations offered are:

The current hostile relationship between the US and China makes some conspiracy theories about the incident more believable to ordinary Chinese, and thus, he may be viewed as a victim of sort by some. JD and Richard Liu himself have nurtured a fairly “clean” reputation, and Richard Liu, in particular, has treated his army of blue-collar delivery personnel much better than the industry, all of which may have built some amount of goodwill for him and the company.

We do not have proof whether these speculations have any merit, but at least there is no data showing that JD's traffic has suffered due to the incident yet.

At least 69% of JD's product revenue is solidly defensible

For the six months ended on June 30, 2018, JD generated 69% of its product revenue from Electronics and Home Appliances. (Approximately 91% of its revenue is product revenue. The company does not break down service revenue by category.) These are direct sales by JD to retail customers. As the leading retailer for these categories (over 50% of online 3C market share and 60% of the online home appliances market share), JD is the largest buyer for many brands in these categories, which allowed it to negotiate contracts with the lowest prices and oftentimes guaranteed gross margins from the brands. The company is also continuously enhancing its pre- and post-sales services to further improve its user experience and strengthen its lead in these categories.

In order to compete with JD on its home front, Alibaba partnered up in 2015 with Suning, China's largest offline home appliances retailer, but so far they have not been able to assail JD's advantages in these categories successfully.

According to China National Commercial Information Center (report only available in Chinese), JD is also the No. 1 platform for most major Fast-Moving Consumer Goods categories, including baby formula, milk, cooking oil, wine, beer, and liquor. For categories where it is the second player, including toys and hair products, JD is growing faster than the No. 1 player. Management commented on Q2 2018 earning call that they are gaining the same cost advantages in these leading categories.

Combined with its logistics advantages, this market leadership gives JD a deep moat that is difficult for competitors to overcome.

The company is further deepening its moat in these categories by expanding offline with JD convenience stores and JD electronics and appliances stores. The majority of these stores are under the light-asset franchise model. The value JD provides to the storeowners includes:

It will supply and deliver the merchandise directly to the stores. Already the largest buyer of many brands, JD is able to get the best prices for storeowners. Having its own logistics also helps make it a seamless process for the stores. These are advantages unique to JD that neither Alibaba nor PDD can replicate.

JD's quality brand reputation provides credibility to these stores.

The light-asset model allows fast expansion of these JD-branded stores. Although the company has not disclosed current store counts, anecdotal checks on the shop directory of Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) app shows the number of JD convenience stores and JD Electronics & Appliances stores are growing fast across the country. The more JD stores there are, the more merchandise the company will buy from brands, and the cheaper the prices will get.

JD's cost advantage in logistics will improve relative to competition under the new social security tax collection regime

Chinese companies are required by law to pay social security taxes and housing saving funds on behalf of their employees. These taxes account for over 30% of employee's pre-tax paycheck typically. The enforcement of these tax collection so far, however, has been weak, and more companies than not are under-reporting their basis or evading them altogether.

JD has been the only company paying social security taxes in full for all its delivery personnel. However, this is about to change: just this month, a regulation has passed that the local tax bureau, rather than the social security bureau, will be the collecting agency for these taxes. Local tax bureaus typically have much better visibility of employee compensations and stronger means of enforcement. Under this new regime, JD's logistics competitors will incur higher costs, making JD Logistics more competitive.

JD pingou, the competitor to PDD, is gaining traction fast

The company reported (report only available in Chinese) that JD pingou already accounts for 20% of its total orders in August, and 62.5% of JD pingou's users are from 3rd-6th tier cities, audiences JD previously had difficulty in reaching.

JD pingou, like PDD, leverages aggressively the viral marketing capabilities of Tencent's WeChat and QQ platforms. This is a channel with low customer acquisition and retention costs, and it allows the company to increase the depth and breadth of its merchant pool.

JD has strong cash flow and balance sheet, with valuable tangible assets in land use rights and warehouses

For fiscal year 2017, the company generated RMB 24.8 billion of operating cash flow. During the most recent earning call, JD mentioned that it has built over 2.5 million square meters of logistics properties and has a lot more in the pipeline. It typically acquires land at favorable prices from local governments for the jobs it created in local economies. Additionally, since the values of logistics properties have appreciated steadily in the past few years, the value of land use rights and logistics properties on the company's balance sheet likely has understated the true market value.

These factors make JD an attractive acquisition target, should Richard Liu indeed lose the capability of running the company.

In summary, we believe JD's business is in a good shape to defend itself and grow into new business areas even in Richard Liu's absence. Long-term investors with patience will be rewarded at the current stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.