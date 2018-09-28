MannKind Moves Debt Payment By One Month - Dilutes 5.7 Million Shares

MannKind's (MNKD) investors awoke to an 8K filing that has essentially made the moves that I have been telegraphing for quite some time. Essentially, the company has punted a $3-million dollar debt payment by another month and has used shares to pay down some debt due next year. The move was actually quite predictable and points to the fact that cash concerns and possible dilution are still an overhang on this company. That being said, the company has maneuvers it can make and these moves, combined with cash from the United Therapeutics (UTHR) deal, do buy the company some time.

The nuts and bolts are as follows:

The $3-million dollar debt payment that was due July 31 was moved to August 31, then September 30, and now October 31.

The $3 million will be payable prior to October 31 if MannKind receives $45 million from the United Therapeutics deal earlier than that date.

Accrued and unpaid interest for the quarter ending September 30 will be treated with the same terms as the principal payment.

Removing the requirement of the company possessing $20 million at the end of September.

Requires that the company possess at least $20 million in cash at the end of October and December 31.

The company used shares to pay about $10.5 million in debt at an average price of $1.83.

Company now has just 500 shares reserved to pay Deerfield debt in 2019. Now new reservation of shares has been made.

Remaining debt principal is now $14,495,000 (including the $3,000,000 due October 31).

In my last article I stated the following:

There is a possible near-term issue that investors need to consider. If the $45 million from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) does not come in by the end of the month, MannKind could find itself outside of compliance with Deerfield and the covenant which requires the company to possess at least $20 million in cash at the end of the quarter. Deerfield can (and likely will) ease the requirement. The question is whether it will want to be compensated for that concession."

As you can see, I contemplated this very situation. Indeed Deerfield did relax the requirements. The good news is that Deerfield did not take a whole pound of flesh in this matter. Deerfield gave MannKind some leeway, but does still hold strong arm covenants over MannKind despite the principal due now being less than $20 million.

In order to really assess what all of this means, one needs to look at how the cash situation plays out. I estimate that MannKind finishes Q3 with about $10-11 million in cash. This is the quarter that Deerfield relaxed its covenant. I now move the $45 million cash infusion from United to the last week of October, as well as the payments due to Deerfield. That cash is critical because if it does not come in, the company will have trouble meeting the $20 million covenant at the end of October (highlighted in red in the cash chart below).



Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In looking at the chart, the dynamics of the level of cash that MannKind finishes the year with is still $28 million. In simple terms, this latest move does not remove the cash overhang associated with MannKind.

I assume a milestone of $10 million to be paid to MannKind (related to TreT and United) in Q1 of 2019. The cash situation becomes critical again as early as Q1 of 2019. In simple terms, the company still needs to address its cash situation in the near term. There is a possible infusion of about $30 million related to the warrants priced at $2.38, but if the stock price does not get there, they could expire worthless. Those warrants go live in mid-October of this year and expire in mid-April of next year. They are critical to MannKind obtaining some needed cash. If the exercise of these warrants becomes questionable, MannKind will need to raise capital in Q1 of next year. If they are exercised, Q2 of 2018 becomes the critical quarter.

In very simple terms, MannKind could really use some new debt that has payoffs beyond 2022. Such debt could provide needed liquidity to market Afrezza, advance pipeline candidates, and the ability to deal with the Mann Group debt scheduled for repayment in 2021. Essentially, this move is kicking the proverbial can down the road whilst shaking a little rust off of the same can. Deerfield is playing nice, and in my opinion will be the player that underwrites some new debt for this company at some point in the next 6 months. MannKind will likely want to use shares to handle the Deerfield debt in 2019, but as yet will need to sit with the lender again to hammer out terms.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The most critical item with MannKind is currently seeing the FTC pass the TreT deal. If that passage does not happen by October 31 (I feel it will, but we need to contemplate everything), MannKind will find itself sitting at the negotiating table with Deerfield yet again, and worse yet, being dreadfully low on cash.

MannKind with the TreT money is in a better position, but certainly not out of the woods. There is still a lot that needs to happen. The best case situation is a new partner on a new drug. The worst case is more dilution and negotiating current or new debt with little leverage. This equity is still in a trading range of between $1.50 and $2.40. Any time this equity gets above $2.38, there is a possibility of the warrant holders shorting the stock with the safety net of being able to convert shares at $2.38. Some financial engineering is needed, and until it is accomplished, this equity will still have active traders at the advantage. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.