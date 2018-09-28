Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/26/18

Includes: AGFS, MIC, ODT
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/26/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT), and;
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Select Interior Concepts (SIC);
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B);
  • Natera (NTRA);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • Veritiv (VRTV);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • Intl Seaways (INSW);
  • GlobalSCAPE (GSB);
  • Garmin (GRMN), and;
  • Globus Medical (GMED).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Spark Energy (SPKE), and;
  • Lilly Eli (LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB);
  • Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), and;
  • Bank7 (OTC:BSVN).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Tyagi Ashu

DIR

Y Mabs Therapeutics

YMAB

JB*

$6,882,784

2

Solace Capital

BO

Select Interior Concepts

SIC

JB*

$5,100,000

3

Burns Michael Raymond

VCB,DIR

Lions Gate Entertainment

LGF.B

B

$1,021,500

4

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

B

$849,576

5

Tang Kevin C

CEO,DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$789,973

6

Simmons Jeffrey N

CEO,DIR

Elanco Animal Health

ELAN

JB*

$528,000

7

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$515,640

8

Lin Sarena S

O

Elanco Animal Health

ELAN

JB*

$480,000

9

Travis Thomas L

CEO,DIR

Bank7

BSVN

JB*

$475,000

10

Maxwell W Keith

DIR,BO

Spark Energy

SPKE

B

$196,129

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bain Capital

BO

Veritiv

VRTV

JS*

$124,200,000

2

Paul David C

CB,DIR,BO

Globus Medical

GMED

AS

$111,417,754

3

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$19,673,651

4

Rabinowitz Matthew

CEO,DIR

Natera

NTRA

AS

$8,071,471

5

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$6,678,552

6

Lilly Endowment

BO

Lilly Eli

LLY

S

$5,915,165

7

Brown Thomas W

DIR

Globalscape

GSB

JS*

$4,599,105

8

Haines William B

CB,DIR,BO

Bank7

BSVN

JS*

$4,465,601

9

Bluemountain Cap

BO

Intl Seaways

INSW

S

$4,072,486

10

Conine Steven

F,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$3,588,624

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

