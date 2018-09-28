Ventas Is A 'Sleep Well At Night' Buy

Ventas has drastically underperformed in 2018, and not just the DAVOS classmates, but also the broader healthcare REIT universe.

“If you are a Graham investor, the best times for you are the worst times for other investors and speculators” - Tren Griffin

As many of you know, my cleverly designed DAVOS Index is comprised of five of the most popular REITs: Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Ventas Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Chances are, many of you own at least one of these REITs, that are all recognized for their consistent record of dividend growth. However, the DAVOS Index hasn’t been so popular year to date, at least in the eyes of Mr. Market.

More specifically, you can see that Ventas has drastically underperformed in 2018, and not just the DAVOS classmates, but also the broader healthcare REIT universe.

In fact, reflecting on Ventas’ 5-year history you can see that the diversified healthcare REIT has underperformed the most popular REIT, Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ). VNQ +46.60% vs. VTR +22.13% (5-year total return).

Many of you know that I have remained bullish on Ventas, even though the shares continue to fall. In my latest article I explained that I was maintaining a Buy on Ventas' shares, even though sentiment was less enthusiastic.

Over the last few days I have written bullish articles on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Sabra Health Care (SBRA), and Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – three of the top-performing healthcare REITs year to date.

So, why am I sticking by Ventas?

“You need patience, discipline, and an ability to take losses and adversity without going crazy.” - Charlie Munger

Reason #1: Scale Advantage

Ventas owns approximately 1,200 assets and the company focuses on high-quality real estate that is well-located in attractive markets with high barriers to entry. The company partners with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well-positioned for growth. The properties are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

As illustrated below, VTR has a balanced portfolio mix that includes Senior Housing (56%), Medical Office (19%), IRFs/LTACs (7%), Life Science (7%), Health Systems (6%), Loans (4%), and Skilled Nursing (1%).

Ventas is considered a diversified healthcare REIT that makes investments in almost every healthcare property sector. However, in 2015, the company decided to de-emphasize skilled nursing facilities (or SNFs) and opted to spin off a majority of these "higher risk" properties to Care Capital Properties (now owned by Sabra).

By spinning most of the skilled nursing properties (to CCP) and selling ~$700 million SNF of properties to Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND) (at a very favorable cash rent yield to Ventas of 7%), VTR has made smart divestitures that have allowed the diversified healthcare REIT to further differentiate its excellent portfolio mix.

Concerns over structural headwinds in skilled nursing have continued to plague the operators' rent coverage and lead to lower valuations (i.e., OHI and SBRA). By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, VTR orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, Ventas has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model, and tenant.

One of the key differentiators for Ventas is that the company has been able to successfully build a strategy founded on solid strategic vision, foresight and innovation, proactive capital allocation decisions, rigorous execution and a stable expert team.

What about the company’s outsized exposure to senior housing?

As seen above, Ventas has 32% exposure in senior housing operating (or SHOP) and 24% exposure in senior housing NNN (net lease). Combined, Ventas has 56% concentration in senior housing.

Ventas’ deliberately constructed the mix of businesses, that is the foundation of the company’s enterprise strength and reliability. In the second quarter, total national starts were 5,344 units, which was less than half to start at the construction peak in 2015. If this trend continues, it should over time reverse the current supply-demand imbalance in Ventas' favor.

Ventas’ SHOP NOI performed in line with expectations in Q2-18, with cash NOI lower versus prior year by 3.1%. The year-over-year occupancy gap in SHOP improved in Q2-18; SHOP occupancy of 87% was 120 basis points below Q2-17, an improvement from an occupancy gap of my -160 basis points in the first quarter of 2018. SHOP same-store NOI is now expected to range from -1 to -3%, up from previous guidance of -1% to -4%, with the range dictated by the pacing impact of new deliveries.

Moving on the triple-net, Ventas grew overall same-store cash NOI by 4.9% in Q2-18; in place lease escalations as well as $2.5 million in cash fees received from the Brookdale lease extension contributed to this increase. The trailing 12-month EBITDAR coverage in the triple-net same-store seniors housing portfolio held steady at 1.2x through Q1-18 (the latest available reporting period).

In Ventas’ triple-net IRF and LTAC portfolio, cash flow coverage was 1.4x as expected. The company expects LTAC to generate improving results in 2018 with operational strategies mitigating LTAC criteria, further supported by the focus in financial strength of the newly private Kindred Healthcare.

Ventas established a new seniors housing operating platform with ESL that was established in partnership with industry veteran Kai Hsiao. ESL is a scalable platform that drives strategic value; ~200 bps occupancy gains since ESL took over the portfolio. Through occupancy gains and operational initiatives, ESL expects to mitigate transition-driven NOI disruption.

At the end of Q1-18, Ventas announced that its senior housing triple-net portfolio was improving by extending out its maturity profile. Specifically, the company reached a mutually beneficial deal with Brookdale, a long-standing tenant (and the nation’s largest senior living operator), to combine and extend all of the Brookdale assets into one guaranteed master lease.

Essentially, this new deal eliminates mid-term rollover for the Brookdale leases by extending the terms out to 2026 (12/31/225). This provides more clarity for VTR investors and also gives Brookdale enhanced cash flow (VTR provided an average of $6 million in annual rent credit to Brookdale in each of the remaining years of the lease). Note: VTR’s cash rent from BKD is $180 million prior to the rent credit, so the $6 million credit is modest.

The new agreement includes the ability to sell up to 15% of the Brookdale assets to improve portfolio quality, reduce leased assets at Brookdale, and further diversify the Ventas portfolio. Lease term is critical to the Net Lease investing business model, and this restructuring validates the innovative risk management practices of the Ventas executive team.

In summary: Ventas has around 56% exposure in senior housing and the SHOP portfolio has a healthy mix of operators (Atria is the largest) that will fuel the business platform in the years ahead.

In 2018, Ventas is seeing the effects of new supply (peak was in 2015) but expected deliveries have moderated; deliveries have been elevated as the 2015 starts are coming online. The reason that I highlighted the senior housing business is because the SHOP assets appear to be the primary overhang for the business model.

In Q2-18, Ventas grew normalized FFO by 2% to $1.08 per share and the diversified portfolio grew same-store property cash NOI by 1.3% and full company cash flow from operations reached an all-time high exceeding $400 million.

The updated guidance (for the second time this year) is as follows: FFO expectations increased to a range of $4.02 to $4.07 per share, representing over a $.01 increase at the midpoint and $0.03 improvement in the low end of the range. VTR also raised total same-store NOI by 25 basis points to 0.75% to 1.5% guidance range, driven by higher triple net and SHOP same-store expectations.

Reason #2: Much Stronger Balance Sheet

Through Q2-18, Ventas received over $1.2 billion in proceeds from divesting of profitable investments year to date, and in the latest quarter reported $36 million in gains from asset sales totaling $137 million.

Ventas is ahead of its initial expectations after a productive first half of the year. The best-in-class healthcare REIT has executed on its strategic priorities of recycling capital from profitable and well-structured investments, and improved its financial strength and liquidity.

Ventas also recently extended its $900 million term loan at improved pricing. As a result, VTR has already refinanced or repaid $2.5 billion in debt so far this year, resulting in the best credit profile in the healthcare REIT sector.

This outstanding balance sheet and liquidity position enable Ventas to continue to invest in future growth. Ventas’ net debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at an excellent 5.3x and debt to assets is also robust at 36%.

Ventas’ maturity profile and duration of debt are also terrific, with less than $1.4 billion in maturing debt through 2020-2021. The duration was further extended recently through the above-referenced renewal of $900 million in bank term loans with better pricing in a longer term that exceeds five years. As viewed below, Ventas has a long track record of balance sheet strength and consistency.

Ventas has substantial dry powder ($3.1B on the credit facility) and continued de-leveraging puts the company in an enviable position to grow its cash flow and pounce on opportunities when they arise. Ventas continues to invest in future growth through development and redevelopment, focusing on medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, and highly selective senior housing projects.

I’m no credit analyst, but as far as I’m concerned, Ventas looks like an A-rated REIT. If you consider the other A-rated REITs, Ventas’ metrics are in line (with them).

Reason #3: Management Team

The Ventas management team is a key component of the company’s advantage of superior properties, platforms and people. The leadership is focused on continuing its long track record of excellence by being forward-looking and innovative. Here’s a snapshot of Ventas’ earnings (or FFO/sh) history:

The Ventas management team uses its broad experience and deep industry knowledge to provide the operators and business partners with reliable, customized capital solutions. For investors (like me), I consider dividend growth to be a primary component to driving shareholder value; here’s a snapshot of the company’s dividend growth history:

The Ventas management team is led by veteran CEO Debra Cafaro.

The Sum of the Parts

In conclusion, I am maintaining a Buy on Ventas based on: (1) scale advantage, (2) balance sheet advantage, and (3) strong leadership. Over the last three years, Ventas has done an excellent job at enhancing the value of the portfolio and recycling capital (over $7 billion of dispositions). While the year-to-date dispositions (~$1.2 billion) have been dilutive to earnings, Ventas has built a blue-chip balance sheet with considerable dry powder for future acquisitions.

Now take a look at these valuation metrics:

“Success means being very patient but aggressive when it’s time.” - Charlie Munger

The picture (F.A.S.T. Graph) below is obvious, it tells us that Ventas has maintained a steady history of FFO and dividend growth. It also shows us that in 2018 Ventas will see a modest decline in earnings (or FFO), but no real threat to dividend safety.

However, this chart does not tell us that Ventas has built a blue-chip balance sheet with just 1% exposure to skilled nursing (government pay). In addition, this chart does not show us that Ventas has one of the best healthcare portfolios in the world, consisting of highly coveted operators.

Although Mr. Market may not see these things, I certainly do, and I don’t know of any other S&P 500 company that is yielding 5.8%. Furthermore, Ventas has all the key ingredients for something very special, and eventually I am confident that Mr. Market will recognize this blue-chip REIT as a SWAN…

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, VTR Investor Presentation, and Q2-18 VTR Earnings Transcript.

Other REITs mentioned: OHI, HCP, CHCT, WELL, MPW, SNH, SBRA, CTRE, ARE, LTC, NHI, HTA, DOC, SNR, MRT, and GMRE.

