The Fed Will Keep Pumping Interest Rates Up Even More Than They Say

The Federal Reserve announced higher interest rates and they shared the policy-makers' views on the likely path of interest rates through 2021. But the strength of economic growth will lead to more rate increases than the Fed currently thinks likely.

The Fed kept the Federal Funds rate near zero from late in 2008 until December 2015. Recently, the rate was 1.92%. The Fed announced a near-term move up a quarter percent. Members of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee released their personal expectations for future rates, which do not constitute a commitment but rather a prediction.

Federal Reserve interest rate expectations DR. BILL CONERLY BASED ON DATA FROM FEDERAL RESERVE

(The FOMC consists of members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors plus the 12 presidents of the regional Federal Reserve Banks. Only four of the regional presidents vote at any meeting, but they all participate in discussions and forecasts.)

Here's why I think they will change their minds over the next 12 months and push interest rates up faster. The economy is running hot. GDP growth was strong at 4.2% last quarter. Unemployment is 3.9%, and we have to go back to 1969 to find a significantly lower reading - and back then inflation was accelerating sharply.

Inflation is creeping up now, with more to come. Shortages of goods and shipping services are pushing costs up for many businesses. The rise in oil prices globally will further increase inflation. Even though the Fed likes to watch core inflation, which strips out food and energy, the rise of energy costs will bleed over to the non-energy part of the economy. Think of fuel surcharges pushing up transportation costs, which are then added to consumer prices.

Wages are also rising, and even faster than official reports, as David Henderson recently noted. He cited an increase in fringe benefits and changing composition of the labor force. Suppose that a given job has a pay range of $3,000 per month to $3,500 per month. The baby boomer retiring from this position started at the low end, then maxed out at the high end of the range. When the boomer retires, a younger person is hired as a replacement.

But today that person may not be found at $3,000, the lower end of the range. So the new hire starts at $3,100 per month. That looks like a lower wage than the boomer was getting, but it's really a strong boost for this employee's experience. This would all average out if the composition of the labor force were turning over smoothly, but it's not. Many boomers are leaving, so the impact is accentuated.

A point Henderson did not make is that companies are lowering standards for new hires, with the greatest drop in unemployment for those with high school diplomas but no college, followed by high school dropouts. Anecdotes abound of employers now accepting people with prison histories and other absences from the workforce. If these standards affect employee productivity, then companies are bringing in less productive workers at current pay scales, which is equivalent to an increase in labor costs.

(Note that I do not accept a cost-push theory as the cause of inflation, but I use cost-push as an indicator of the inflationary pressure triggered by monetary expansion.)

My current economic forecast reflects strong demand-side economic growth potential, limited by labor force availability. This environment will push inflation up.

The Fed will be reluctant to raise interest rates too much, partially for the age-old fear of depressing the economy too much. Also on their minds is past "forward guidance." Their economic models show that it was good to tell people that interest rates would stay low a long time. So the Fed may feel a commitment to keeping rates relatively low. But when inflation data show clear acceleration, I predict increased heart rates, palpitations, and sweating at the next Fed meeting. Interest rates will rise.

Interest Rate Forecasts DR. BILL CONERLY, BASED ON FEDERAL RESERVE DATA AND CONERLY CONSULTING LLC FORECAST