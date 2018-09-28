Helios And Matheson: Now With Over 1.3 Billion Outstanding Shares

MoviePass is investing in movies that are critically well received now, but probably won't have a significant impact on Helios and Matheson's financial performance.

Dilution plus a subscriber base that is probably diminishing will continue to hammer at Helios and Matheson's per share value.

Helios and Matheson is seeking to do another reverse split as its outstanding shares has reached 1.356 billion as of mid-September.

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) is attempting to get permission for another reverse split, with up to a 1 for 500 reverse split under consideration. This has become necessary due to its low share price related to the dilution that has pushed its share count over 1.3 billion. Dilution continues to be a major threat to the per share value of Helios and Matheson's common stock, as well as the probable decline in its subscriber base.

Updated Share Count

The definitive proxy statement indicates that Helios and Matheson has continued to issue a very large amount of shares. As of the record date (September 14), Helios and Matheson had 1.356 billion common shares outstanding, up from 637 million on August 14. That means that Helios and Matheson more than doubled its share count (adding 719 million shares) over a month. Its current share count is also more than three times its share count (421 million) before it did the 1 for 250 reverse split in July.

I had noted before that Helios and Matheson's share count could quickly reach into the billions and that it would likely do another reverse split, and this appears to have come true. Although Helios and Matheson has taken steps to reduce its cash burn, past history indicates that more dilution is likely in the future. MoviePass's subscriber count is also likely going down substantially due to a combination of churn and the relative lack of new subscribers.

MoviePass Continues To Drop In The Rankings

The impact of the challenges of the last few months on MoviePass's new subscriber additions can be seen in the Google and Apple app store rankings.

After a continuing fall in the rankings, last week MoviePass dropped out of the top 600 rankings of free entertainment apps in the Google Play store for the United States. Only the top 600 free entertainment apps are listed in the Google Play rankings, so its exact ranking isn't known anymore.

Source: SensorTower

The picture at Apple's App Store is slightly better, with MoviePass ranked at #250 in the Top Free Entertainment iPhone Apps section. However, this still represents a major decline from before, as it was ranked #30 at the beginning of July.

Source: SensorTower

The falling rankings translates into a significant decline in installs. SensorTower noted that MoviePass only had approximately 1,000 daily installs by the end of August, while near the beginning of the year it added 500,000 subscribers in under a month (close to 17,000 per day). Given where MoviePass's rankings are now, it probably is seeing 500 or fewer daily installs now.

Source: SensorTower

The app reviews for MoviePass continue to be highly negative, with only 6% of the reviews during the last week classified as positive.

Investments In Movies

On a positive note, MoviePass's investments in Monsters and Men and Border at least involve movies that have received favorable responses from critics. Monsters and Men has a 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes while Border has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a big change compared to the critically panned Gotti with its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, favorable critical response may not translate into strong box office success. Currently the Hollywood Stock Exchange only expects the movies to gross around $1 million to $2 million each. Even if the movies are somewhat more successful than that, it won't make much of a difference to Helios and Matheson's financial position.

Conclusion

Helios and Matheson's definitive proxy statement for its reverse split proposal shows the rather large amount of dilution that has continued to occur. Its share count has reached 1.356 billion as of September 14 (and perhaps significantly more now), which is 719 million more shares than it had on August 14.

Meanwhile, it appears that new MoviePass subscriptions have dwindled to a trickle (perhaps less than 3% of the new subscriber rate in January), making it extremely likely that its subscriber count is decreasing overall.

The combination of dilution plus a diminishing subscriber base will likely continue to erode the per share value of Helios and Matheson's common stock. While it is investing in movies that have some promise now, whatever value is gained from that strategy is outweighed by the other two issues mentioned above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.