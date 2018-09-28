Amicus: Reasons For Optimism Going Forward

Going forward, there are reasons to remain optimistic in the company's prospects.

Shares in Amicus (FOLD) are down ~30% since I penned my introductory article, Is Amicus On The Verge Of A Breakout?. Clearly, my timing was off as the answer was "no".

However, not much has changed in Amicus since the article. While there have been a couple of hiccups, the fundamental thesis behind an investment in Amicus lives on.

The following article will provide insight into reasons for the weakness and reasons for optimism going forward.

Reasons For Weakness

Regulatory Upset

Amicus met with the EU officials to discuss the possibility of a conditional approval for its clinical asset in Pompe disease, ATB200. In June, Amicus announced the EU will require more data before it issues approval:

With respect to a pathway for conditional approval, while the SAWP specifically noted that the efficacy data for AT-GAA to date appear "promising" the SAWP indicated that the current clinical package is not sufficient for a Conditional Marketing Authorization Application at this time. Amicus intends to continue a dialogue on a potential pathway for conditional approval with the EMA authorities in 2019 with further data on both efficacy and safety to include: Data from up to 10 additional ERT-switch patients in a new Cohort 4 as part of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study (data expected in 2019)

Presentation of longer-term clinical data out to 18-months for the 19 original Phase 1/2 patients (data expected in 2H 2018)

Completion of a retrospective natural history study in approximately 100 ERT-treated Pompe patients (data expected in 2H 2018)

Upon announcement, shares in Amicus fell nearly 10%.

My Take: It isn't surprising the EU is requesting additional data. As we've discussed, the phase 1/2 trial in Pompe disease included interim data on 19 patients. The EU would like to see matured data from that study, as well as data on additional patients before issuing the "thumbs up". The timeline to approval is now visible, and I suspect, given the drug's efficacy and safety thus far, Amicus will eventually secure the EU approval for Pompe disease.

High Expenditures

For the quarter ending June 30, Amicus reported $73M in cash and cash equivalents. Migalastat revenues for the period totaled $21.3M (Q1 revenue: $16.7M). Recall, management is guiding Migalastat revenue to be $75-85M for 2018. This seems quite achievable.

However, it is relevant that expenditures are quite high. For the quarter ending June 30,

Research and development $34.6M

Selling, general and administrative $29.1M

Fortunately, Amicus has a lot of different ways to adjust its assets (e.g. $400M+ in investments) to limit its "cash burn".

My Take: Hopefully, the expenditures can be cut to a reasonable extent going forward. Recall, one of management's "goals" for this year included maintaining the financial strength. Increasing Migalastat revenue should serve to curve the pain associated with high expenditures.

Reasons For Optimism

Migalastat Approval In The US

Amicus announced last month that Migalastat achieved approval in the US. As a result, the company is likely to see some revenue from the US market this year. The US market allows the company to market to an additional 1,500 Fabry patients who may be appropriate for Migalastat. The convenient, oral drug will be priced aggressively ($315K/year), but I suspect the penetration will remain reasonable due to the high costs and inconveniences associated with ERT. Assuming a penetration of 30%, this yields ~$150M in peak annual sales. Amicus has already projected that Migalastat sales outside the US and Taiwan could reach $500M.

My Take: I suspect management's projections are purposefully conservative. I believe it is very reasonable to project peak annual sales of Migalastat in excess of $750M, assuming almost all clinical and regulatory goals are secured. Considering its market capitalization at writing ($2.36B), Amicus appears appropriately valued for Migalastat's potential alone, as it is trading at only 3-times peak annual sales.

Pipeline Differentiation

Amicus announced earlier this month that it acquired worldwide rights to 10 different AAV programs for orphan diseases for an upfront payment of $100M along with future milestone-type payments.

My Take: As promised, management is expanding its portfolio with this acquisition. The acquisition is quite pricey, so management must have high expectations for the assets. I will watch for relevant clinical updates and assess data as it becomes available.

Technicals

The annotations to this chart were created in May. At that time, I believed it was possible that FOLD would consolidate (trade between the support and resistance lines) for a few months. I also thought that a "breakout" was the more likely event. I was wrong and a breakout did not occur.

It seems shares in FOLD bounced off key support near $12/share. I do not suspect shares will fall much further from where they trade today unless there is a significant change to the investment thesis. Therefore, I believe this is a great opportunity to either initiate a position or accumulate shares in FOLD.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Summary

As long as management continues to execute on its goals (doubling revenue this year, expanding the portfolio, demonstrating financial strength, advancing in the clinic, and securing regulatory approvals), the investment thesis remains intact.

Risks include clinical and regulatory failures/setbacks, safety/efficacy issues of marketed or developmental drugs, and dilution. One should closely read through its most recent annual filing (provided here) to become familiar with all the risks associated with an investment in Amicus.

Since my initial article on Amicus, I view the recent events as relatively positive. I maintain a "buy" on shares of Amicus, and I believe it will likely prove profitable to buy/accumulate shares at these prices.

Author's note: For further insight into biotech conviction ideas, subscribe to my exclusive marketplace, The Formula!

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.