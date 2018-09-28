2 Reasons To Love Stocks, And One Not To Love Them Right Now

This is the worst time of year for the market to be overbought.

Frustrated about this persistently irrational market? It would be surprising if you weren’t. Stocks are inherently confusing, aiming to vex as many people as possible as much of the time as possible. With the Federal Reserve having just confirmed the economy is strong enough to ratchet up interest rates though – again – against a backdrop of presumption that an end to the tariff war is ‘right around the corner,’ investors are especially confused right now. Never even mind the fact that while September is supposed to be a loser for the market, this particular September remains plenty bullish.

Wednesday’s intraday reversal into a loss, however, may well be an omen that we’re finally ready to unwind investors’ unusual optimism… maybe. Or, maybe not. Stocks bounced back on Thursday.

It’s a scenario that forces smart traders and investors to remember that trading and investing are two different things. While we’re still due for a correction that may or may not take shape now, the market remains fundamentally healthy because the economy remains strong.

Take a Breath, And Take A Step Back

There’s certainly no shortage of doubt right now. Citigroup strategist Tobias Levkovich is concerned that 74% of the 98 companies that have offered updated guidance have done so in a downward direction, meaning they expect to come up short of estimates for their Q3 reports. October is also usually a ‘jinx month.’ At the other end of the spectrum, investors have been plowing into stocks, certain that an already-hot economy will only be boosted once tariffs start to go away.

On the flipside, it would be naïve and destructive to pretend like stocks aren’t facing a short-term vulnerability here.

Quantifying those qualitative ideas is apropos.

1. Earnings ARE Still Growing

It’s an important distinction that’s been lost in the melee. That is, while the pace of earnings growth may slow as 2019’s bottom lines are compared to 2018’s impressive bottom lines, earnings are still growing. Next year’s per share earnings for the S&P 500 are projected to grow 13.5% from this year’s estimated bottom line; that pace would be heroic in any other environment. The arrow marks Q2’s earnings.

Source: TradeStation, data from Standard & Poor’s

An unrealistic projection? Not quite. The market would only need to continue growing profits at its current pace to reach that moderate goal. And, with a projected Q3 GDP growth rate of 4.4% following Q2’s pace of 4.2%, the tailwind is tremendous. Nothing begets profit-growth like profit-growth. And, with the energy sector finally getting back in full swing, earnings-wise, the overall earnings trend for the broad market is in a good position for more of the same growth. The graphic below, which breaks down each major sector’s contribution to the S&P 500’s total bottom line, tells the tale. The Q3 breakdown is an estimate.

Source: Image made by author, data from Standard & Poor’s

2. Valuations ARE… Palatable

Just a few months ago, before the market fell apart in January, stocks were in a predicament. The trailing-twelve-months earnings figure was unusually low, in that included tepid results from the last quarter of 2016 and the early part of 2017. That’s since changed; the past four quarters have been particularly fruitful ones. And, though up since February’s low, that big 10% selloff at the time was an important ‘reset’ for valuation purposes.

The end result is a trailing P/E of 19.5 and a forward-looking P/E of 17.5, beginning with Q3’s expected profit levels. The 2019 P/E now stands at 16.5.

Source: TradeStation, data from Standard & Poor’s

Those valuations are above long-term norms, but far from terrifying. The market has rallied into frothier valuations.

3. But, Stocks ARE Ripe For Profit-Taking

While the long-term backdrop is compelling, the stark reality is the 12% rally from early April lows is too much, too fast. Wednesday’s poor reaction to a FOMC decision that’s not only not surprising but also bullish is a testament to the market’s current, short-term vulnerability. Traders are ready to lock in gains, though they’re simultaneously afraid of missing out on any further upside should tariff talk turn positive again.

The graphic below makes the point effectively enough. The S&P 500 is already above its typical performance at this point of the year, but this is also the time of year when stocks tend to peel back. The blue line is this year's performance, and the black line is the average.

Source: TradeNavigator

Even a conventional technical chart suggests the same vulnerability.

Source: TradeStation

Putting It All Together

By the time you get to read this, the market could (quite literally) be well up or well down from Wednesday’s close. Don’t read too much into the initial response to the rate hike. It could take a couple of days for all of the dust to settle. In the meantime, the indices are still likely to remain within the confines of clearly-defined support and resistance. Don’t sweat it.

So what should you sweat? For the S&P 500, that’s a break under its 20-day and 50-day moving average lines, at 2901 and 2866, respectively. A move below those lines could incite a selling chain reaction that drives the index all the way to the 200-day moving average line currently at 2762 (though rising).

Regardless, this is one of those times where it’s easy to forget that stocks ebb and flow in the short run for all the wrong reasons. In the long run though, the market’s trajectory is always a reflection of the earnings trend, which is ultimately driven by economic growth.

The trick is not reading more into any pullback than is necessary. Corrections happen.

For the record (and for the sake of disclosure), the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio right now is about two-thirds cash and one-third exposed to market… exposure that’s relatively defensive. We’re waiting for a sizeable correction to use as an entry point into a mostly-invested portfolio, but we don’t want to step in until the time is right. We’re holding out for a correction, and we’re actually hoping that’s what we’re headed into right now.

And just so there’s no mistake in that regard; we’re big-time buyers on any decent dip, and an encounter with the 200-day line in particular. We think you should be too, as that long-term moving average line has clearly been support in the recent and not-so-recent past. We’re just making a point of explicitly saying so now, because when the opportunity arises, odds are that far too many observers will be suggesting the short-term bearish pressure is evidence that a bear market is upon is. We don’t see bear markets take shape unless earnings are falling and the economy is contracting though.

