Is The Randgold-Barrick Merger Good For Gold Miners?

I break down the deal and what it could mean for the gold mining sector.

The new company will own 5 of the world's top 10 gold mines and will focus on producing better shareholder returns.

Randgold-Barrick Gold Merger Breakdown

In quite surprising news, Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Barrick (ABX) have announced that they will merge and form the world's largest mining company. The new company will be massive, worth around $18 billion, which exceeds the market cap of Newmont Mining (NEM). It will own five of the world's top ten gold mines.

Here are the details on this mega-merger and what I think it could mean for the gold mining sector.

Gold Mega-Merger details

ABX data by YCharts

There are no premiums in the proposed merger, but shares of both companies are up on the news as investors seem to be happy with the announcement.

Following completion, Barrick shareholders will own 66.6% of the "new Barrick," while Randgold shareholders will own 33.4%. The deal is expected to close by Q1 2019 and is subject to shareholder approval.

According to Barrick, the new company aims for sustainable growth with a focus on shareholder returns. It's no secret that Barrick and Randgold have been underperforming this year. While that's partially due to lower gold prices (down around 10% YTD), it can also be blamed on struggling mines at each company, and perhaps some impatience from investors who have been waiting for better returns (especially at Barrick) for far too long.

For Barrick, its investment in Acacia Mining has weighed on the stock for a while (as well as its high cost Lumwana copper mine and the Veladero mine), while Randgold has had issues at several of its African mines, including Tongon, which was hit by a strike in July, and the higher mining royalties facing Randgold in Congo, where it operates its flagship Kibali mine.

The new Barrick aims to turn things around for both companies. It will hold 5 of the world's top 10 tier one gold assets based on production and total cash costs, according to Randgold. This means each mine produces at least 500,000 ounces of gold per year, has a mine life of at least 10 years, and has cash costs at the bottom half of the gold mining cost curve.

(Credit: Randgold presentation)

The new Barrick will also have the largest gold reserve base of 78 million ounces and is estimated to produce the highest annual EBITDA in the industry at the highest EBITDA margins (see above).

The plan is to maximize shareholders returns, plain and simple. That doesn't mean it will grow for the sake of growth, rather, try to create the most value on a per share basis.

Part of this strategy will include selling non-core assets and streamlining management and operations to eliminate non-essential costs, according to Randgold. This could mean sales of Barrick's copper mines and perhaps a few gold mines. Free cash flow per share growth is likely to be a main focus for the new Barrick.

At least that's what the company says. Whether or not the new Barrick will create more shareholder value depends mainly on execution; it will have to fetch a fair price for non-core asset sales and "trim the fat" wherever it can, without impacting operations. The new management team and directors will also have to work well together.

I'm mostly positive on this proposed merger and I think it could, in fact, lead to better shareholder returns, but I wouldn't rush to buy shares here. A better strategy is to wait and see what the new company's more detailed plan for growth and value creation looks like.

Why now, and what does this mean for gold miners?

I think investors are getting a bit impatient with larger gold miners as the shareholder returns have generally been poor. Below is a year-to-date chart of major gold miners performance compared to the junior gold miners index.

Personally, I've been much more focused on investing in smaller juniors, royalty and streaming companies, and a few mid-tier miners, and I've outperformed both the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) and junior miners index (GDXJ) as a result.

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

You'll see that Randgold is down 31.02% year-to-date, with Barrick down 27% and Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Goldcorp (GG) not too far behind. The junior miners index has outperformed all of these stocks year-to-date.

The merger news also comes days after hedge-fund manager John Paulson announced a coalition with 15 other investors (including La Mancha Group and Sun Valley Gold) to curb "value destruction" in the gold sector. Paulson previously called for more investor influence in the gold sector to tackle issues like high executive pay. Separately, Paulson is waging a battle against the board at Detour Gold and is urging the miner to sell itself.

I think this news is a positive for gold mining investors. I'm all for better shareholder returns in the gold sector, even if the better returns happen at senior producers whose stock I do not own. I think better returns at the seniors would have a positive impact on all gold stocks in general, as it would increase investor interest and confidence in the sector and possibly lead to more M&A activity.

I do think M&A activity could pick up as a direct result of this news.

For one, AngloGold's CEO is reportedly weighing asset sales, but could instead merge with a rival miner instead if it's pressed by shareholders. Kinross Gold (KGC) is another poor performer this year that could try the same strategy as Barrick and perhaps merge with AngloGold or a similar miner. I've listed other potential takeover targets to subscribers of my marketplace service offering.

If you'd like to receive more timely updates and receive my top overall picks, which have outperformed the GDX, GDXJ and other gold indexes, please consider joining The Gold Bull Portfolio, rated 4.8/5 stars by subscribers. - Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES which include more detailed analysis of junior gold stocks, including insider buying updates and takeover target picks. - Enjoy access to my real-life gold portfolio and trade alongside me as I look to continue my outperformance of the gold price and major gold indexes. - Take advantage of a free two-week trial before committing to the service on a long-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.