Tesla Is In Deep Trouble As The SEC Sues Elon Musk

With the SEC prosecution underway, class-action lawsuits ramping up, and a criminal case quite likely, Elon's continued leadership of Tesla is in doubt.

The DOJ is also investigating Elon and Tesla; given the speed of the SEC action, the probability of a criminal prosecution appears high.

Elon may face severe penalties, including being barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company, in addition to monetary damages.

The SEC alleges that Elon deliberately misled the public and that his various claims, including having "funding secured", were materially false and constitute securities fraud.

On Sep. 27, the SEC filed a fraud case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his statements concerning the company's brief go-private effort in August.

It has been no secret that ever since Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk embarked on his short-lived campaign to take the electric carmaker private that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") would be paying a visit.

As soon as it became clear that the go-private effort was nothing more than the impulsive action of a mercurial chief executive, it was only a matter of time before the SEC moved from investigation to prosecution. Of course, some of Tesla’s most bullish supporters continued to assert that nothing would come of the investigation even as Elon’s quixotic statements were demonstrated to be false. But, as is always the case, reality triumphed over hope.

On September 27, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk. The notion that the SEC would give Elon a pass has now been thoroughly squashed. Elon is now in deep trouble as is the company he has spent years building. His go-private ploy may prove to be his undoing, and the undoing of Tesla.

The SEC v. Elon Musk

A review of the SEC’s complaint shows quite clearly that the agency is taking very seriously Elon’s claims that he had “funding secured” for his take-private gambit and that all that remained for the deal to be sealed was a shareholder vote. The SEC alleges that Elon deliberately misled the public:

This case involves a series of false and misleading statements made by Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”), on August 7, 2018, regarding taking Tesla, a publicly traded company, private. Musk’s statements, disseminated via Twitter, falsely indicated that, should he so choose, it was virtually certain that he could take Tesla private at a purchase price that reflected a substantial premium over Tesla stock’s then-current share price, that funding for this multi-billion dollar transaction had been secured, and that the only contingency was a shareholder vote. In truth and in fact, Musk had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source.

In other words, the SEC sees problems with Elon's statements and actions from inception, and that his misstatements were only compounded with time. The case relies on a comparison of Elon's public statements and his admissions that these statements were not, in fact, accurate.

The SEC has pulled together what looks like an open-and-shut case, since it is trivially simple to compare Elon's public statements to the actions that were occurring when he made them. That does not bode well for the embattled CEO.

SEC Uses the "F" Word

The SEC is unequivocal in its accusation that Elon committed outright fraud through material misstatements concerning the potential transaction, and that he compounded those misstatements repeatedly with further baseless assertions.

Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions. When he made these statements, Musk knew that he had never discussed a going-private transaction at $420 per share with any potential funding source, had done nothing to investigate whether it would be possible for all current investors to remain with Tesla as a private company via a “special purpose fund,” and had not confirmed support of Tesla’s investors for a potential going-private transaction. He also knew that he had not satisfied numerous additional contingencies, the resolution of which was highly uncertain, when he unequivocally declared, “Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.” Musk’s public statements and omissions created the misleading impression that taking Tesla private was subject only to Musk choosing to do so and a shareholder vote.

The SEC alleges that Elon willfully misled shareholders and the market, leading to major disruptions in the market that resulted in significant losses to shareholders.

SEC Out for Blood

The SEC’s complaint spells out the penalties it is seeking to be levied against Elon for his fraudulent statements:

I. Finding that Defendant violated the provisions of the federal securities laws as alleged herein; II. Permanently restraining and enjoining Defendant from, directly or indirectly, engaging in conduct in violation of Section 10B of the Exchange Act [15 U.S.C. § 78jB] and Rule 10b-5thereunder [17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5]; III. Ordering Defendant to disgorge, with prejudgment interest, any ill-gotten gains received as a result of the violations alleged herein; IV. Ordering Defendant to pay civil penalties pursuant to Section 21D(3) of the Exchange Act [15 U.S.C. § 78uD(3)]; V. Ordering that Defendant be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any issuer that has a class of securities registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act [15 U.S.C. § 78l] or that is required to file reports pursuant to Section 15D of the Exchange Act [15 U.S.C. § 78oD; and VI. Granting such other and further relief as this Court may deem just, equitable, or necessary.

Most of this is fairly boiler-plate stuff when the SEC takes on a securities fraud case. But what will be of particular interest is the requested bar of Elon from serving as an officer or director of a public company. That would mean the end of his role at Tesla. As the face of the company and a key element of its public perception, his expulsion could cause massive damage to the company’s valuation. Of course, being in the docket for securities fraud will probably not help his public perception much in the meantime.

Just the Beginning

The issues for Elon do not end here, nor is it the end so far as Tesla is concerned.

Tesla could be on the hook too

For starters, the complaint includes reference to internal and external communications from the company effectively corroborating Elon’s materially false “funding secured” claim. That may open the door to other officers and directors facing similar prosecutions. The company itself will also likely find itself the target of an SEC lawsuit.

Criminal liability is on the cards

The SEC is not the only federal agency coming after Elon and Tesla. On September 18, it was revealed that the Department of Justice ("DOJ") had also opened an investigation into the company and its CEO. While the SEC cannot bring criminal prosecutions, the DOJ sure can. Given the remarkable speed with which the SEC has moved, it appears likely that a criminal prosecution of Elon, Tesla, or both is not far behind.

Class-action lawsuits could bleed Tesla dry

The final fly in the ointment is the raft of class-action lawsuits currently working their way into the courts. Elon’s go-private fiasco has created massive civil liabilities that Tesla’s board reported fears could stretch into the billions. A big class-action judgment in plaintiffs’ favor could push this financially stressed company, with a net working capital deficit exceeding $2 billion, into insolvency.

Investor's Eye View

In a statement following the filing of the SEC lawsuit, Elon called the SEC's actions "unjustified" and claimed to "have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors". Given the rather damning contents of the SEC's complaint, Elon may find it supremely difficult to convince the court of that.

All of this leaves Tesla in a very precarious situation. We previously wrote that Elon’s days at the helm of Tesla might be numbered. If the SEC gets its way, he may be ousted against his will. But it is more likely that the company’s long-pliant board will show him the exit before that happens. The board could find itself on the hook for having sleep-walked into the current mess. They will be working very hard to distance themselves from civil and criminal liability, even if that means cutting their long-time benefactor loose.

Meanwhile, the large institutional shareholders that control most of Tesla’s shares will undoubtedly be reconsidering their positions. There have already been indications that some institutions have been creeping toward the exits. With the SEC moving in fast and the DOJ likely not far behind, an outward trickle could quickly turn into a flood.

Tesla faces serious operational and financial challenges in its efforts to become a serious player in the car business irrespective of this legal muddle. With Tesla and its CEO now in the crosshairs of major federal agencies, and in danger of being on the hook for ruinous civil liabilities, the risk of owning Tesla shares has never been greater.

