Carbonite's Recent Pullback Offers Value

Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) enjoyed a tremendously strong 2018 and even despite two large pullbacks (one in June and one in September), the stock is up 43% YTD.

CARB data by YCharts

Stocks that have run up a lot quickly often see pullbacks during those runs due to profit taking and hesitance from investors who do not currently own the stock due to a fear of having "missed the rally." While both of these are understandable perspectives to hold, neither should supersede the relative valuation of the company. Carbonite is a great example of a company that has run in over the course of the year, but has plenty of runway ahead of it.

Trading Pattern

Markets initially jeered CARB's Second Quarter Earnings Release on August 3rd when the company announced its quarterly earnings after market close the preceding day. This quickly reversed and resulted in a continued uptrend in the stock which extended into early September. Shares hit their 52-week high of $43.60 on September 7th, but have subsequently fallen to a very attractive level for potential investors.

CARB data by YCharts

No significant news had been released by the company over the time period represented in the chart above, yet the shares still fell 17% - not just a nominal decline. This pattern could possibly represent the aforementioned profit-taking behavior that often occurs in the market, but that doesn't mean it is a barometer of where the stock should trade. There have also been fears surrounding the company's July equity offering coupled by the sale of 700K shares from co-founder David Friend.

Equity offerings often elicit a negative response from the market, however, it should be retained that this simply means the company needed to raise cash and that the equity markets provided a cheaper source of funding compared to debt markets. Admittedly, it is often a move made in panic when a company needs cash ASAP, but that isn't necessarily a uniform scenario. Also, insider selling can often be a misleading event for investors.

When someone inside the company buys the stock, it naturally implies that that individual believes there is value to be had where shares currently trade, but the inverse does not hold true. Insider selling can be prompted by a host of things, many of which involve the personal fiscal situation of that employee, and does not imply that person thinks there is no more value in the stock. Also, this equity offering happened in July before the stock ran to its 52-week high. Fears stemming from either of these events should be quelled once the reality of the situation is considered, although the headlines can understandably sway opinion.

Q2 Earnings

Switching gears to what drove the stock higher through the summer: the company performance. Carbonite's Second Quarter Earnings Report was headlined by a large earnings beat and 32% year-over-year revenue growth. The data protection firm had such a great quarter due to three overarching factors: top line growth, expense management, and its acquisition of Mozy from Dell (NYSE:DVMT).

Thanks to organic and inorganic growth, Carbonite was able to enjoy the benefits of both revenue growth and expense decline. The image below from the company's Quarterly Investor Presentation shows not only the impressive year-over-year improvement in key operating metrics, but also the long-term trends that are exceptional:

This chart proves that Q2 2018 as well as the stock's 2018 run wasn't a one-off, but rather the result of successful corporate governance for years. Not shown here but follows a similar trend is bookings growth, which grew 28% year over year.

A "soft skill" that CARB has been continually bettering is its brand awareness. CEO Mohamad Ali highlighted the improvements seen in this area in the excerpt below sourced from the company's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

We have also started to see meaningful results from our investment in brand awareness. We have talked in the past of transitioning market expense from consumer to business, and unifying the prior acquisitions under the Carbonite brand name while investing to drive more awareness of the complete data protection platform that we offer. I am pleased to say that these investments are paying off. Carbonite now registers as a top data protection solution based on a number of different categories in a recent survey of mid-market businesses. Not even a year ago, we ranked near the bottom of almost every one of the same categories. As the Carbonite brand becomes even more widely known as a leader in data protection for businesses, we expect to be able to drive more sales of our unified solution. There continues to be a lot to get excited about at Carbonite.

These are the sort of things that a lot people don't pay enough attention to, but can reap material benefits in the future. Gaining recognition and respect as a small company will alleviate growing pains as the company moves further along its corporate life cycle. Given how potentially large of an industry data management and cybersecurity is, Carbonite certainly has the opportunity to keep growing.

Valuation

As mentioned, the recent fall in Carbonite's shares is both unsubstantiated and shortsighted. Nothing has changed in the company's fundamentals from when it traded at its 52-week high, yet it is 17% cheaper than that right now. According to the Wall Street Journal, the stock is currently trading at 19x 2019 EPS, which is very reasonable for a high-growth stock. The analyst community seems to agree with that assertion as of the 10 analysts covering the stock, 8 have a buy rating while the other 2 have a hold rating. The table below provides a breakdown of high, low, and median price targets among analysts compared to where shares trade at the time of writing ($35.45/share):

Rating Target Return High $50 41% Median $44 24% Low $35 -1%

Conclusion

Carbonite's stock has provided investors with a tremendous return YTD and has fallen to a level that provides a great opportunity to get the stock well below where it should be. The combination of revenue growth and expense cutting results in a compounding effect on earnings, exactly what is being seen at CARB. Investors need to take advantage of the temporary decline in this attractive stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.