Liulishuo: Don't Rush To Buy This IPO

While Liulishuo remains an exciting IPO on account of its hypergrowth, investors will likely have a chance to buy in after shares have fallen further.

Liulishuo's limited track record and blurry line of sight into future growth potential are probably the most pressing challenges to overcome in this deal.

The company raised $72 million in its IPO, in line with expectations, and is now trading at a market cap of just over $500 million.

Despite opening for trading up 28% at $16, shares gradually slid throughout the day and closed relatively flat to its IPO price.

Liulishuo (LAIX), the maker of a mobile application that helps users learn the English language, has just completed its IPO at $12.50 per American Depository Share, right in line with the company's expectations. Liulishuo is one of many Chinese technology firms to go public on U.S. exchanges over the past month, and like the rest, Liulishuo was largely unable to shake off China fears and enjoy a strong "pop" like American tech IPO counterparts.

Reception for this IPO was rather muted, as judged by the company's in-line pricing and relatively soft first-day volumes (which isn't surprising - most retail investors probably have never heard of this stock, nor likely ever will). Liulishuo managed to score an opening price of $16 when it went public (or +28% relative to the IPO price), but quickly slid throughout the day to close barely above its IPO price. This means that IPO investors are sitting on no gains at all. See the stock's Day 1 trading chart below:

I have mixed feelings on Liulishuo, as I wrote in my original article on this IPO, and the lackluster open only further cements my ambivalence on the stock. The bullish and bearish arguments for the stock can be neatly encapsulated into two key themes:

Bullish: On the plus side, Liulishuo is one of the fastest-growing technology IPOs of the year, behind fellow Chinese tech upstart Pinduoduo (PDD), an e-commerce app. Liulishuo has only just started gaining in popularity and monetizing its user base. The fact that the company has reached 1 million paying users (where basically none existed two years ago) is truly impressive.

The rapid growth of this company can also be viewed from a cautionary angle. Two years ago, Liulishuo barely existed. There's no proof or track record that this company has a true moat. Apps have notoriously high churn, and Liulishuo's popularity could drastically wane in short order. Another upcoming Chinese tech IPO, CooTek (CTK), operates a portfolio of apps - so it's more insulated from a failure in any one of them. Liulishuo's brand, however, is largely tied to its single English-learning product, and we have little evidence that this app truly has staying power.

In light of Liulishuo's relative newness to monetizing its product (not to mention, operating as a public company), I'd say this still remains a high-risk stock that is a wait-and-see. While I'm intrigued by the story, I'm not rushing to buy into the IPO. Most Chinese IPOs this year have fallen from their IPO prices, and investors have had opportunities to scoop them up later at a lower price - it's more than likely that Liulishuo will follow suit in this pattern.

Final offering details

Here are the key details surrounding the Liulishuo IPO:

Liulishuo priced its IPO at $12.50 per ADS in the middle of its expected range of $11.50 to $13.50.

Each ADS (American Depository Share) represents one Class A ordinary share. There are two classes of shares in this company - Class B shares, owned by insiders, carry a standard 10:1 voting ratio.

Post-IPO, there are 47.952 million shares outstanding, consisting of 28.277 million Class A shares and 19.676 million Class B shares.

Liulishuo sold 5.750 million ADS (equaling 5.750 Class A shares) in this IPO, or 12% of the total company. In doing so, it raised $72 million in gross proceeds (putting this IPO as one of the smallest deals to come out of the China tech market this year. CooTek's upcoming IPO, at less than $60 million, will be even smaller).

After netting out standard investment banking and legal expenses, Liulishuo expects to raise $63.1 million in net proceeds from the IPO.

Its intended uses of proceeds are rather vague: the company lists research and development, sales and marketing, and general corporate purposes as the primary target of IPO funds.

A standard 15% greenshoe option is open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 862,500 ADS and raising an additional $10.8 million.

Insiders are subject to the typical 180-day lockup period, expiring in late March.

The deal was led by Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS)

Here's a look as well at the company's post-IPO ownership:

Figure 1. Liulishuo post-IPO cap table

Source: Liulishuo IPO documents

Dr. Yi Wang, co-founder and CEO, will own just under 25% of the company after the close of the IPO, but through his supervoting Class B shares retains a majority of the voting rights in the company. Other major holders are Zheren Hu (10%) and Hui Lin (6%), two of Wang's co-founders, and Jenny Hong Wei Lee (10%), a VC and director on the board.

Valuation update

With shares closing their first day of trading at $12.64, and with 47.952 million shares outstanding in the company, Liulishuo now has a market cap of $606.1 million.

If we also net out of its market cap the $57.2 million of cash on Liulishuo's balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $548.9 million.

Here's a refresher as to where the company's financials stand:

Figure 2. Liulishuo financials

Source: Liulishuo IPO documents

As previously noted, Liulishuo is an extremely high-growth stock. Revenues equating to about $35.1 million are up 6x year-over-year, illustrating the fact that Liulishuo had only just begun monetizing its app and cultivating a paid user base. The free user base has grown as well - as of the end of June, the company counted a total of 7.2 million MAUs, nearly double that of 4.4 million at the same time last year (note, however, that this MAU count still pales in comparison to other internet stocks. Twitter (TWTR), for example, has ~300 million DAUs (daily active users), which are far more valuable than MAUs).

Nevertheless, Liulishuo's rapid revenue growth can't be discounted. As I noted in a prior article, assuming a ~4x forward revenue growth rate is a fairly good estimate of this company's future growth trajectory, while acknowledging that pinning down a growth rate for such a nascent company is quite challenging. If we assume 4x growth, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $101.8 million for FY18, which puts Liulishuo's valuation at 5.4x EV/FY18 revenues.

For a company growing this quickly and sitting atop 76% gross margins (nearly pure gross profits that can flow to the bottom line with each incremental sale), 5.4x certainly seems like a bargain. But again, Liulishuo's lack of clarity on its ability to execute on its growth trajectory is a major question mark that is preventing this IPO from truly soaring.

Key takeaways

Liulishuo is a very high-risk stock at the moment, but I don't see high reward to correspond with it. Like many of the Chinese IPOs that preceded it, I believe Liulishuo will have a difficult time initially finding traction with investors in the market. It's not exactly clear how much durability an English-learning app has, or how much larger it can grow. Liulishuo's huge growth rate in the current year is largely a function of the fact that its revenues barely existed last year. I would stay on the sidelines for this IPO until at least a few quarters of public earnings releases to gauge how sustainable its growth really is.

