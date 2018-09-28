The Screen That Kept My Subscribers Out Of Geron

I elaborate, and show the current results of both screens on Geron, so you can use them to avoid situations like this in the future.

That screen was a gauge of options market sentiment going out several months, and it indicated that options market participants were bearish than bullish on Geron's prospects.

Back in April, Geron failed one of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens to weed out bad investments, as I noted here at the time.

Geron's telomerase inhibitor Imetelstatin in action (Credit: Geron)

The Screen That Kept Our Subscribers Out Of Geron

We know the bad news about Geron Corporation (GERN) now. We didn't know it back in April though, when I noted that it didn't pass one of Portfolio Armor's initial two screens. Since then, Geron's down 40%.

GERN Total Return Price data by YCharts

In April, based on price action alone, Geron still passed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. It didn't pass the second one though, which is a gauge of option market sentiment. I elaborate below, so you can use this screen on Geron or other securities in the future. First, a brief apologia for this form of analysis.

Fundamental Analysis Isn't The Only Analysis

If you focus exclusively on fundamental research, that's fine. You can stop reading now, and maybe pore over Thursday's call transcripts again. But let me briefly tell you why Portfolio Armor relies on underlying price action (the basis of the first of its two initial screens) and option market sentiment (the basis of the second one) instead, and why that approach has merit.

Why We Use Eschew Fundamental Analysis

Because our goal when developing the hedged portfolio method was to have an all-weather approach, one that offered the possibility of positive returns in all market environments. Because of that, we (my team and I) made Portfolio Armor's universe of securities as broad as possible, including not just nearly every stock with options traded on it in the U.S., but nearly every optionable exchange-traded product in the U.S. as well, including bearish and inverse ones. And there's simply no fundamental metrics that apply across all 4,500+ stocks and exchange traded products in our universe. And even if there were, it would be impossible to apply the sort of in-depth fundamental analysis specialist Seeking Alpha contributors such as BioSci Capital apply to GERN to all of the securities in our universe.

Why Our Approach Has Merit

First, because securities that pass both of our two screens tend to outperform those that fail one or both. Second, because the top names we surface with our system tend to outperform the market. As I noted in my most recent performance update, I've been presenting Portfolio Armor's top ten names to my Marketplace subscribers every week since June 8th of 2017. Those top names are based on potential returns over the next 6 months, so, as of last week, we have full 6-month performance data for 42 weekly cohorts. so far, they have generated returns of 14.95% over the average of these 42 6-month periods, versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) average of 7.75%, an average outperformance of 7.20% over 6 months.

Why Portfolio Armor Rejected Geron In April

To flesh this out, let's start with the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel from April 13th.



The first three columns starting "Long-Term Return" deal with the price history part of the site's analysis, and GERN passed the first of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens here: since its long-term return (its average 6-month return since inception) and its short-term return (its most recent 6-month return) are positive, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return") is positive too: ~43.56%.

The second screen is a gauge of option market sentiment, scanning for an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge GERN against a >9% decline over the next several months, while capping its upside over the same time frame at 43.56%. If you scanned for an optimal collar using those parameters on April 13th, you wouldn't have found one. For that matter, you wouldn't have found one even if you dropped your upside cap as low as 1%. Using Portfolio Armor, you would have gotten this error message.

As you can see below (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app), you had to nearly double your risk threshold to find an optimal collar for GERN, even while capping it at 1%.

This obviously wasn't a hedge any GERN shareholder would be interested in - you would have been guaranteed to lose money with it, as your upside was capped at 1%, and you would have been paying 15% of position value to hedge - but that wasn't the point of it here. The point was to gauge option market sentiment, and from the hedge above you can get a sense of why it was impossible to find an optimal collar against a >9% decline. The downside protection was simply too expensive relative to what you could get for selling the out of the money calls in the call leg. This suggested that option market participants were more bearish than bullish on GERN's prospects between April and late September, and as we've seen, they options market participants were right to lean bearish over that time frame.

How Geron Looks On Those Screens Now

As you'd expect, it fails the total return screen easily now, as you can see below.

And even if it passed the total return screen now, it fails the options market sentiment screen again now, unsurprisingly. If you attempted to scan for an optimal collar to hedge GERN against a >9% decline over the next several months using a cap of 1%, you would have seen this error message on the Portfolio Armor iPhone app on Thursday.

Wrapping Up: Another Tool For Your Toolbox

This form of analysis works for Portfolio Armor. It's possible we'll miss some winners with it, but we catch our own share of winners with this method, such as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in January.

I don't expect committed biotech investors to replace their fundamental analysis with it, but perhaps it's worth adding to their armamentarium.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 43.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.