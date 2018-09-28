Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday September 14, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

CEF rebounded on the back of strong international equity markets this week. 17 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 2 last week) and the average price return was +0.08% (up from -0.15%). The leaders with other non-U.S. equity (+1.86%), Latin American equity (+1.43%) and emerging market equity (+1.34%). 3 out of the top 5 losers were muni sectors.

19 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 0 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.14% (up from -1.00%).

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (4.35%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-14.04%). The average sector discount is -6.46% (down from -6.42% last week).

Other non-U.S. equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.59%), while U.S. growth & income showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.64%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.07% (up from -0.13% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. tax-advantaged equity (+1.09) while the sector with the lowest z-score is emerging market equity (-1.73). The average z-score is -0.19 (down from -0.16 last week).

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.74%), followed by emerging market income (9.64%), global growth & income (9.35%), global equity dividend (9.29%) and multisector income (8.45%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.85% (up from 6.83% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ASA) 4.49% 0.47% -12.18% 0.7 1.31% -3.87% (MYF) 4.26% 5.62% 5.32% 1.7 3.56% -0.63% (CHY) 3.28% 8.80% 14.24% 2.7 3.65% 0.67% (BHV) 3.21% 4.44% 15.14% 1.5 2.18% -0.67% (TWN) 2.97% 3.42% -10.86% 0.0 -1.78% -5.05% (PSF) 2.97% 7.39% 7.01% 1.9 3.21% 0.35% (PCN) 2.77% 7.17% 28.16% 2.6 1.73% -0.47% (OTCPK:FXBY) 2.75% 0.44% -27.48% 0.8 4.61% 0.64% (NXC) 2.52% 3.73% -4.64% -0.1 2.09% -0.60% (FCO) 2.32% 10.12% 1.34% 2.6 3.11% 0.74%

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (DDF) -13.39% 9.64% 1.95% 1.0 -11.46% 0.17% (ASG) -8.77% 6.27% 1.72% 2.7 10.07% 1.59% (ZTR) -5.55% 12.01% 2.16% -0.2 -4.90% 0.27% (GGN) -4.67% 13.19% 1.34% 0.6 -4.41% 0.00% (CGO) -4.09% 8.41% 11.05% 0.7 -2.79% 0.78% (GCV) -3.48% 8.36% 1.94% -0.9 -4.82% -1.57% (NPN) -3.43% 3.76% -11.97% -2.3 -4.15% -0.41% (DPG) -3.33% 9.57% -12.81% -0.3 -2.40% 1.33% (PMX) -3.22% 5.93% 5.22% -0.5 -2.42% 0.56% (JEMD) -3.04% 6.54% -6.23% 0.0 -2.56% 0.59%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 7, 2018 | The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that it has set the record date for its previously announced rights offering. The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights (“Rights”) to its shareholders of record (“Record Date Shareholders”) at the close of business on September 17, 2018 (ex-date of September 14, 2018). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each share held and will be allowed to purchase one additional share of the Fund for each three Rights received (the “Primary Subscription”). Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights may subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by other shareholders in the Primary Subscription. If such oversubscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The rights offering is expected to commence on or about September 21, 2018 and to expire on or about October 23, 2018. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. August 22, 2018 | The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) (the “Fund”) has approved a transferable rights offering which would allow the Fund’s record date common shareholders to acquire additional shares of common stock (the “Offering”). Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (the “Right”) for each share of common stock held on the record date (September 5, 2018). Three Rights plus $5.25 (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional share of common stock (the “Primary Subscription”). Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Primary Subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for any additional shares of common stock not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on August 31, 2018, and the Fund’s shares of common stock are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on September 4, 2018. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GCV RT) on or about September 10, 2018. The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on October 17, 2018, unless extended. August 7, 2018 | The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on October 19, 2018.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 7, 2018 | BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of twenty BlackRock taxable fixed-income and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2018, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2017) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Board’s renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2018, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2018) in open market transactions through November 30, 2019. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. The Funds that have authorized the renewal of a Repurchase Program are as follows: Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP (BGR) BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust 09250U101 (CII) BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. 09256A109 (BDJ) BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 09251A104 (BOE) BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust 092501105 (BME) BlackRock Health Sciences Trust 09250W107 (BGY) BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust 092524107 (BCX) BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust 09257A108 (BST) BlackRock Science and Technology Trust 09258G104 (BUI) BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust 09248D104 (BBN) BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust 09248X100 (BHK) BlackRock Core Bond Trust 09249E101 (HYT) BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. 09255P107 (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust 092508100 (EGF) BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. 09255K108 (FRA) BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255X100 (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust 091941104 (BKT) BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. 09247F100 (BLW) BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust 09249W101 (BIT) BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 09258A107 (DSU) BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255R202 August 17, 2018 | ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: CEM) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective on or about October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name will be ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. In addition, also effective on or about October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Currently, the Fund’s investment policy provides that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes. August 17, 2018 | ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: CTR) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective on or about October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name will be ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. In addition, also effective on or about October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Currently, the Fund’s investment policy provides that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Eagle Growth & Income Opportun (EGIF) -21.9% 0.073 0.057 4.46% -19.56% -2 101% 9/14/2018 9/21/2018 EV NY Municipal Income (EVY) -13.4% 0.05 0.0433 4.33% -12.02% -0.2 115% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV Municipal Income (EVN) -12.4% 0.0541 0.0474 4.76% -7.00% 0.6 111% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) -10.6% 0.033 0.0295 2.82% -7.52% -0.1 117% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV NY Muni Bond II (NYH) -9.6% 0.0439 0.0397 4.50% -14.11% -0.7 105% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 EV CA Muni Bond II (EIA) -9.5% 0.0442 0.04 4.61% -14.94% -1.3 103% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) -9.2% 0.038 0.0345 3.72% -14.64% -1 107% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Muni 2021 Target Term (NHA) -9.1% 0.0165 0.015 1.90% -3.08% -0.8 116% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF) -9.1% 0.055 0.05 4.13% -0.55% 0.5 102% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NEV) -8.9% 0.062 0.0565 5.06% -7.52% -0.9 110% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX) -8.0% 0.056 0.0515 4.67% -12.33% -1 109% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen MA Quality Muni Income (NMT) -7.9% 0.0445 0.041 4.01% -12.24% -1.1 104% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income (NNC) -7.7% 0.039 0.036 3.52% -13.33% 0.2 108% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Income (NMS) -7.3% 0.055 0.051 4.63% -8.27% -1.1 99% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -7.1% 0.042 0.039 4.77% 0.67% 0.1 103% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD) -7.0% 0.0575 0.0535 4.93% -11.72% -0.5 109% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Income (NQP) -6.9% 0.0505 0.047 4.49% -14.43% -0.4 111% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV Municipal Bond (EIM) -6.9% 0.0479 0.0446 4.59% -10.44% -0.6 113% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 EV Municipal Bond II (EIV) -6.9% 0.048 0.0447 4.55% -7.82% 0.9 106% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -6.7% 0.0563 0.0525 5.46% -10.54% -1 113% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) -6.2% 0.0485 0.0455 4.00% -14.40% -0.7 109% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) -5.8% 0.06 0.0565 5.35% -3.28% -0.5 108% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -5.8% 0.043 0.0405 3.76% -11.97% -2.3 104% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen VA Quality Muni Income (NPV) -5.4% 0.046 0.0435 4.34% -13.70% -1.3 106% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -5.0% 0.04 0.038 4.43% -14.52% -0.7 115% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Invesco Trust NY Inv Gra Mn (VTN) -5.0% 0.0583 0.0554 5.25% -8.85% -0.6 101% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust (OIA) -4.7% 0.0344 0.0328 5.05% 5.56% 1 108% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) -4.6% 0.0517 0.0493 5.62% -8.99% -0.6 112% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) -4.2% 0.062 0.0594 5.06% -9.32% 0.1 105% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.5% 0.04 0.039 5.13% -11.63% -1.4 100% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.2% 0.1014 0.1002 10.87% -6.03% 0.5 39% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.5% 0.029 0.02886 7.80% -6.53% -1 36% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -0.4% 0.0748 0.0745 9.09% -10.56% -0.4 95% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.4% 0.02932 0.02921 9.27% -8.03% -1.1 26% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.1% 0.05834 0.05838 8.86% -9.70% -0.6 49% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.1% 0.04157 0.0416 8.80% -9.13% 0 50% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.5% 0.02047 0.02057 9.28% 1.92% 0 59% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 0.5% 0.1007 0.1012 10.92% -7.91% 0.3 -3% 9/10/2018 9/19/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.5% 0.04709 0.04733 9.88% 0.88% -0.7 28% 9/4/2018 9/18/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.7% 0.0961 0.0968 9.64% 1.95% 1 26% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 1.0% 0.1278 0.1291 10.12% -1.86% 2 1% 9/10/2018 9/19/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 1.2% 0.1127 0.1141 10.82% -6.78% 0.1 15% 9/10/2018 9/19/2018 Nuveen Select Maturities Muni (NIM) 1.9% 0.026 0.0265 3.33% -7.36% -1.2 102% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 EV Short Duration Diversified (EVG) 2.3% 0.065 0.0665 6.20% -13.21% -1.4 87% 9/4/2018 9/20/2018 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) 3.0% 0.1005 0.1035 7.39% -5.72% -0.8 97% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) 4.1% 0.037 0.0385 5.78% -12.58% -1.1 101% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) 4.3% 0.058 0.0605 7.17% -11.14% -1.6 95% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) 4.3% 0.0575 0.06 6.95% -9.83% -1.3 97% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) 6.0% 0.0335 0.0355 6.92% -10.33% -1.5 97% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 9.2% 0.0325 0.0355 5.94% -12.92% -0.8 85% 9/4/2018 9/13/2018 Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund (MGU) 13.5% 0.37 0.42 7.57% -12.63% -0.7 27% 9/6/2018 9/17/2018 Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) 33.3% 0.15 0.2 6.55% -23.26% -1.7 7% 9/4/2018 9/17/2018

Commentary and actionable takeaway

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) suffered a huge drop on ex-rights date last week, falling -15.0% in a single day (yesterday, it fell another -3.54%), for a 2-day return of -18%. Ouch!

ASG Price data by YCharts

Hopefully, none of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members were caught out by this move, as I had advised sitting out the entire rights offering period as soon as it was announced. Granted, I did not expect the sharp and inexplicable rise of the fund's share price towards the ex-rights date, but the fund then gave it all back and then some.

Why did ASG ~10% in the days leading up to the ex-date? There was substantial volume as well on those days, suggesting heavy buying pressure in the fund.

ASG's rights offering is non-transferable, buyers would have needed to own the fund before the ex-rights day in order to take part in the offering, since the rights would not be traded on the secondary market. This could be one possible reason why there was a sudden rush of buyers before the ex-rights date.

Was the buying rational? The subscription formula is 3 rights for every 1 share at a subscription price of 95% of the price or NAV of the fund, whichever is lower. As ASG is currently trading at a slight discount of -0.32% ($6.27 price against a $6.29 NAV), the subscription price would therefore be 95% of the share price, or $5.96. The intrinsic value of 1 right can thus be calculated using the formula ($6.27 - $5.96)/3 = $0.10. Yes, you read that right, 10 cents per right! Was getting 10 cent right worth it for sitting through a $1.15 loss on ex-rights date? Hardly!

The funny thing is, on the day before the ex-rights date, ASG was trading at a premium of +19.91% ($7.65 price against a $6.38 NAV). In that case each right would have been much more valuable, at ($7.65 - $6.06)/3 = 53 cent per right. Still, this higher value is yet much smaller than the magnitude on the ex-rights drop. Overall this episode doesn't change our working hypothesis that the best course of action is to sell a CEF before the ex-rights date.

For more active traders, shorting before ex-rights date can be a risky, though potentially lucrative strategy. In the case of ASG, the shorts would have made out like bandits if they had put on the trade the day before ex-rights. Indeed, the number of shares available to short dwindled to 1 (!) the afternoon before ex-rights, suggesting that people were trying to short the fund.

(Source: iBorrowDesk)

Besides ASG, we also saw a repricing of many formerly overvalued CEFs, such as Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF), GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN), and Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO). These funds still trade at positive z-scores, so they aren't bargains just yet. Douglas Albo's missive last week "Equity CEFs: Peak Insanity?" echoes many of the sentiments that I have been expressing in the last couple of months.

DDF data by YCharts

